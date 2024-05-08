Our last zoom with VAAC (Voting Access for All) – two years ago – was quite possibly the most meaningful zoom we have had with any of the groups we support with fundraising.

Come join us for the zoom with them next week! This is a very special group of people, come meet them.

Wednesday, May 15

7:30 pm

RSVP to WaterGirl via email. Zoom links will sent out next week but please RSVP now if you think you can make it.

For more information about Voting Access for All (VAAC) check out the post from last week.

We have a brand-new BJ Angel to get us started on meeting this match, so the initial donations will be double-matched, so donations up to $50 per person will be 4x the donation amount. (Match eligibility resets with each new angel match.)

To be matched: tell us about your donation in the comments, or send email to WaterGirl.

Out-raise them. Out-organize them. Out-strategize them. Out vote them.

Oh, and if you want to read about the crazy Republican party disarray / clusterfuck in Michigan, you may enjoy this article!

Open thread.