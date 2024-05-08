Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Join Us for a Zoom With VAAC – Next Wednesday at 7:30 pm Eastern

by

Our last zoom with VAAC (Voting Access for All) – two years ago – was quite possibly the most meaningful zoom we have had with any of the groups we support with fundraising.

Come join us for the zoom with them next week!  This is a very special group of people, come meet them.

Wednesday, May 15
7:30 pm

RSVP to WaterGirl via email.  Zoom links will sent out next week but please RSVP now if you think you can make it.

For more information about Voting Access for All (VAAC) check out the post from last week.

It’s Up To Us Now, Next Up: Michigan!

We have a brand-new BJ Angel to get us started on meeting this match, so the initial donations will be double-matched, so donations up to $50 per person will be 4x the donation amount.  (Match eligibility resets with each new angel match.)

To be matched: tell us about your donation in the comments, or send email to WaterGirl.

Out-raise them.  Out-organize them.  Out-strategize them.  Out vote them.

Oh, and if you want to read about the crazy Republican party disarray / clusterfuck in Michigan, you may enjoy this article!

Open thread.

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Steve in the ATL:

      LOL.

      Hey, I posed a question to you in an earlier thread today.

      Shorter version of the question: Do you think Jack Smith has anything to gain or lose by filing something with the 11th circuit?

      I know about if you come at the king you best not miss, but if he does nothing, the case is likely DOA until after the election.  So it it worth taking a chance?

    13. 13.

      Anoniminous

      @WaterGirl: ​

      That should answer all your questions

      Does not address: if the raphe nuclei innervate the pyramidal cells in the dentate gyrus to what extent does that make cortical brain structures part of midbrain tectum-gigantocellularis complex?​

    16. 16.

      Steve in the ATL

      @WaterGirl: he’s going to have to at some point.  I expect he’s waiting for the right moment, when he has all the ammunition he needs so he will almost certainly get a favorable ruling. I don’t think he has to do it right now—even if he did, the trial won’t happen any time soon—so he will wait until the 11th circuit can’t rule against him.  She can’t stop making mistakes.

    21. 21.

      bbleh

      MEANwhile, Marge demands attention

      And of course:

      Greene Motion To Vacate
      Will Energize Republicans
      Why Biden’s Team Should Worry
      A Times Panel Discussion

