Vote scheduled: Under the regular order, at 1:00pm, on Saturday, September 30th, the Senate will proceed to a roll call vote on the motion to invoke cloture on substitute amendment #1292 to Cal. #211, H.R.3935, legislative vehicle for the Continuing Resolution (November 17th). — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) September 29, 2023

Politico reporter:

198-232 the House GOP CR to keep the government open fails. Shutdown evitable. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) September 29, 2023

House Republicans fail to pass their own funding bill, putting America on the verge of a government shutdown pic.twitter.com/xHoP7jQi0K — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) September 29, 2023

McCarthy's top allies know it'll be basically impossible to pass any stopgap funding bill in the House. “Increasingly, members have been going to McCarthy to say we have to vote on it anyway," says Rep. Dusty Johnson. https://t.co/uR8SmElWYp — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) September 29, 2023

House Republicans can end the shutdown threat by putting bipartisan legislation on the floor. Why won’t they do it? The MAGA extremists would rather cut Social Security, slash public school funding and criminalize abortion care. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 29, 2023

Just a reminder. A few months ago, two-thirds of House Republicans voted for a bipartisan budget deal. Now, they’ve gone back on their word and are marching our country toward an Extreme Republican Shutdown. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 29, 2023





Here is Kevin McCarthy a few months ago praising the deal he made with President Biden to avert a government shutdown, which he is now reneging on pic.twitter.com/B4rVNzNXkZ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) September 29, 2023

The Trump/Biden/Hunter Biden special counsels keep working (with pay). Sam Bankman-Fried faces a jury. New SCOTUS term kicks off. Google mega antitrust trial presses on. What next week looks like on the legal front if there's a federal gov't shutdown:https://t.co/C1NtdoefTz — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 29, 2023

Just to be clear – Speaker McCarthy will get paid during an Extreme Republican Shutdown. Hardworking Americans will be the ones suffering. pic.twitter.com/YsrmCSzLMe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 30, 2023

But let’s be clear, if staffers miss a paycheck that could be a substantial hardship if it keeps them from paying rent & monthly bills, paying loans on time, etc. Worse for the contractors, no doubt. But Repubs are also screwing over their own staffers https://t.co/ybOZWFCkzA — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 29, 2023

And the people responsible for him not having the votes quite literally do not care if the govt stays shut down for an entire FY, they view it as a good thing — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) September 29, 2023

House Republicans have chosen extremism over everyday Americans. But it doesn't have to be this way. It only takes a handful of Republicans saying enough is enough and joining @HouseDemocrats to avert a shutdown. pic.twitter.com/cBPWN7mCzo — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) September 29, 2023