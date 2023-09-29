Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Proud to Be A Democrat / Friday Night Open Thread: The Looming Shutdown

Friday Night Open Thread: The Looming Shutdown

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Politico reporter:


    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Put the Senate bill up for a vote, McCarthy.  It will pass.  It will pass easily.  There, job done.  You’ve already given Gaetz the middle finger when he threatened to recall you.  The only thing holding you back is your own dumbass ego wanting to do things with only Republican votes.  Accept you’re a fucking loser and you’ll stop being a loser and actually start getting shit done.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sdhays

      I guess we should be thankful it didn’t happen this way over the debt ceiling. Shutdowns (or “shitdowns” as mistermix called it) are bad enough, but the debt ceiling would have been a catastrophe.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ken

      @Frankensteinbeck:  The only thing holding you back is your own dumbass ego wanting to do things with only Republican votes.

      That would be the Hastert Rule, named after disgraced Republican convicted Republican child molester Republican Dennis Hastert, former Republican Speaker of the House and Republican child molester.

      (I’m hoping any Democrats who are asked about why the Democrats aren’t passing a bill casually drop that fact into their reply, after gently reminding the questioner with a clue-by-4 that the Speaker controls what bills may be voted on.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Eolirin

      @Ken: I think heard some less insane Republicans openly exploring a discharge petition with Democrats. I’m not sure if there’s enough of them, but McCarthy’s majority is even smaller than it was at the start of the term right now, so it wouldn’t take very many.

      That’s another out.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      While I’m sure some of Our Media Betters will try hard, it’s going to be really difficult to do a BothSidesToBlame on this when the House can’t even pass anything, never mind negotiating with the Senate or the Biden Administration.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      @Frankensteinbeck: do you think it’s really that?  I still believe there are enough purple-district Republicans  — it would only take like 5 or 6 — who would be willing to vote with Dems to avoid the shutdown because the risk of a successful primary challenge in their districts would be materially lower than the risk of losing to a Dem opponent in the general given a shutdown.  But I think active opposition from McQarthy (including withdrawing financial support) would make them back off, at least for now, so he’d have to green light it, even if only privately, and I don’t think he’d do that, because he’d be branded a traitor.  All of which is to say, I think the real roadblock here is McQarthy.

      @Eolirin: that could work, but it’s a difficult thing to organize, and it would be even more difficult (I think practically impossible, at least for now) with McQarthy’s opposition.  Of course, McQarthy could arrange a Grand Kabuki, in which he quietly allows it to happen (and doesn’t financially cut off the Republicans who sign it) while publicly Standing Proudly With His Caucus yada yada freedom yada, but I don’t think he’s got the stones for it (and he’d probably be ratted out by one of the Crazies anyway).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TS

      Unreal that this just keeps happening because the GOP hates they are not a dictatorship.

      As far as I know the Australian government had funding refused (in the Senate) once – (1975).  Legislation has since insured that it will never happen again. And. of course, it was a RW opposition that shut down the funding, they didn’t like that the labor party was introducing social change & actually working for the people of Australia.

      Every labor government ever since has been too damned chicken to stick to their own principles when they are in power. It is pleasing to see President Biden not being swayed by this continual attack and staying with the policies of his party.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: It’s not even the Hastert Rule in its original form. That one said any bill must have a majority of Republicans supporting, so in todays context, about 110 votes. McCarthy has that. What he doesn’t have is the stronger version, the Paul Ryan version, which is that bills must have enough Republicans supporting that it can pass with only Republican votes, ie 218.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ken:

      That would be the Hastert Rule

      To echo @dmsilev: it’s not even the Hastert Rule.  It was Boehner, not Ryan, who came up with this abominable, hyper-partisan ‘only with Republican votes’ bullshit.  Hell, Hastert didn’t really use his own rule, he just came up with it.

      Boehner created this dysfunction, and it boggles me that people let him skate for it.

      Mind you, he was also following McConnell’s ‘total obstruction’ lead.  They really, really hated having a black man elected president.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Eolirin:

      Boehner got away with it even at the time.  It’s like the man had a damn super power.  Even liberals, even most of the people here went “Oh, well, he’s shackled by the teabagger caucus!”  No, he wasn’t.  Only his insistence on that jackass hyper-Hastert rule, which was his own creation, gave them any power.  He just refused to allow Democrats any place in government.  Which is now the Republican default policy.

      I get pretty heated about this.  It was a cataclysmic governmental shift people breezed past as if it was already normal.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      ArchTeryx

      @Frankensteinbeck: He effectively turned the Republicans into a parliamentary party in a House that is NOT designed for that kind of party discipline. And the nutjobs, who normally would have been a fringe party in a parliamentary democracy, get to run the show in this coalition as a result.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      ArchTeryx

      @Frankensteinbeck: Absolutely. He turned the House into the House of Commons without, y’know, actually changing to a parliamentary democracy. All following the lead of the Chicago City Council with Harold Washington. White people just cannot stand having a black man have power over them, and that goes double for Republicans.

      Reply

