Eyes to the skies: it's Harvest Moon time!

Folklore tells us that the nearest full moon to the autumn equinox is so-called because it rises soon after sunset, allowing farmers to harvest their crops.

The last supermoon of 2023 peaks on Fri, Sep 29.#HarvestMoon #FolkloreThursday pic.twitter.com/SQf9MLQVfe — Mark Rees (@reviewwales) September 28, 2023

Not that our, shall we say, alternatively sane neighbors need any more excuses, but IMO it’s not a good omen for getting anything useful accomplished this weekend.

“Democracies don't have to die at the end of a rifle. They can die when people are silent; when they fail to stand up and condemn threats to #democracy…The answer to the problems we face is engagement.” @POTUS offering hope and possibility — not MAGA’s#ExtremeRepublicanShutdown pic.twitter.com/eiOHWS6Oml — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) September 28, 2023

House Republicans have turned their backs on the bipartisan budget deal that two-thirds of them voted for just a few months ago and are marching us toward a shutdown. It’s time for them to stop playing political games with peoples’ lives and keep the government open. pic.twitter.com/pz7HaA3RWz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 28, 2023





New ad just dropped pic.twitter.com/q3fTHZFOSJ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) September 28, 2023

Everyone needs to see this. President Biden blasted Tommy Tuberville today: “The strongest military in the history of the world… accused of being weak and ‘woke’? Frankly, these extremists have no idea what the hell they’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/DlagxTjdzp — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) September 28, 2023

Pelosi on MSNBC on Trump musing about Milley being executed: "It should be something that would eliminate someone as a prospect for any public office." pic.twitter.com/sZkVE77JvZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2023

GOP grifters gonna grift… guess somebody figures he’ll need another sycophant job shortly:

What’s funny about this photo? The House is holding important votes in DC tonight, people are scrambling to avoid a shutdown, but this Republican Congressman decided to skip town to joyride with a billionaire when his own party has just a single-digit margin and needs his vote. https://t.co/A9f6OO4mWm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 29, 2023

Probably a better way of coping, since nobody expects public holidays to go smoothly…

Many millions of Chinese tourists are expected to travel within their country, splurging on hotels, tours, attractions and meals in a boost to the economy during the 8-day autumn holiday period that began Friday. https://t.co/mnGV5iHs8Z — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2023

======

Hot off the wire — may her memory be a blessing: