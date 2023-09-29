Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Friday Morning Open Thread: Be Aware of the Autumn Supermoon

Friday Morning Open Thread: Be Aware of the Autumn Supermoon

by | 31 Comments

Not that our, shall we say, alternatively sane neighbors need any more excuses, but IMO it’s not a good omen for getting anything useful accomplished this weekend.


GOP grifters gonna grift… guess somebody figures he’ll need another sycophant job shortly:

Probably a better way of coping, since nobody expects public holidays to go smoothly…

======

Hot off the wire — may her memory be a blessing:

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Shasta County, where the stupid goes to thrive and self perpetuate:

      The Shasta county board of supervisors appointed Jon Knight, a hydroponics store owner and prominent figure in the local far-right movement, to serve on the board of the public health agency responsible for managing the insects, instead of the county’s former public health director, an epidemiologist.
      ……………………………..
      At this week’s meeting, tensions were evident over the appointment to the Shasta mosquito and vector control district board. Donnell Ewert, the county’s former public health director, had sought the seat, but the board chair rejected his application.

      Some residents, who espoused conspiracy theories about mosquitoes and were critical of Ewert, voiced support for the appointment. The board chair, Patrick Jones, echoed some of their sentiments.

      “I would put my health in Jon Knight’s hands over Donnell Ewert’s any day of the week,” he said.

      May he get what he deserves, a car mechanic to do his open heart surgery..

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      Listening to this week’s Bradcast with digby and driftglass.  They’re reviewing the second GOP debate, excuse me, GOP shitshow.

      I hope no one subjected themselves to the GOP stupidity unfiltered.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MisterDancer

      RIP Senator. A powerful life in many ways.

      Hopefully there are clear Senate rules that stop McConnell from pulling the shady shit he did when she was out for medical reasons.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MazeDancer

      DiFi’s pioneering, landmark service was amazing.

      And helping Dems pass more judges at the end should be praised. Because, unless it is different for dying than resigning, the GOP won’t let anyone back on Judiciary.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @MazeDancer:

      Not that I trust the GOP, but what they previously said is that they would not allow a temporary replacement while Feinstein was recovering from an illness.  We’ll see how far they are willing to push things.  It’s not like they don’t have a bunch of people who are on death’s door.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: It’s a great ad. DeSantis is actually pretty compelling in that clip. I also liked his moment where he refused to “vote somebody off the island.” I hope he doesn’t keep improving like this.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      Neither the WaPost nor LA Times has Senator Feinstein’s death up.  Interesting to me that they were caught unaware, or couldn’t put up a banner.

      ETA:  They both just went up with top stories.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      OMG.  I did not expect to read that this morning.

      RIP Senator Feinstein. You did so much good for all of us here in California, for decades.  😢

      Reply
    14. 14.

      PAM Dirac

      @MazeDancer:

      And helping Dems pass more judges at the end should be praised. Because, unless it is different for dying than resigning, the GOP won’t let anyone back on Judiciary.

      I may not be remembering correctly but I thought what McConnell blocked was a TEMPORARY assignment to the Judiciary Com. The D’s wanted to appoint someone and then switch back when Feinstein came back. Of course that doesn’t mean they won’t try to block any new appointment, but that might be procedurally more difficult than blocking a temporary appointment.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      H.E.Wolf

      Kudos to AP News for the retrospective on Dianne Feinstein’s political career

      May she rest in peace, and may her legacy be her good work in the decades before her physical and mental powers failed.

      Whatever Republican elected officials do or don’t do [ETA: about the vacancy on the Senate Judiciary Committee], our job is to turn out the vote for our side: in VA and OH this November; in the whole country next November.

      (Postcards tomorrow evening! Great time to sign up and write a few.)​

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Percysowner

      @MazeDancer: ​
       That’s my big concern and why I never joined the chorus of DiFi should resign. We will see what the Republicans will do and how Schumer will handle this.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      Yes. WaPo really surprised me, especially as FTFNYT had it up several minutes before I checked the Post site.

      RIP, Senator Feinstein. You were an inspiration.

      ETA: WaPo up now.

      ETA2: As others have noted.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      @MazeDancer@Baud: right. Newsom will appoint a new Senator, and Schumer will assign another Dem to Judiciary, and that’ll be that.  I don’t know whether committee appointments — which are done by the respective leaders — are subject to filibuster, but even if they are, I doubt the Republicans would block it.  Pretty sure the temporary thing was because that would require a vote of the committee itself, which IIRC was 50-50 without her.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Nina

      Hopefully Newsom has someone good on tap to appoint as interim.  There are an embarrassment of riches available. Not so secretly hoping for Katie Porter 

      Reply
    22. 22.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: If McConnell’s last act is to figure a way to screw up judicial appointments until the election, Democrats should talk about it every day and remind the country that this kind of shit is how Roe v Wade got overturned.  Tie it (as in fact it is tied) to the Dems’ best issue.

      Saying it in 2016 didn’t work for Dems, but now the audience has the consequences in the front of their minds.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      @mrmoshpotato: I’m listening to the O-Boys talking about the debate, and it sounds like “shitshow” is mild. They played a clip where at least three of them were trying to talk at the same time. It’s useless anyway, since TFG is going to be their nominee.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @Nina: Newsom has said that (a) he will appoint a black woman and (b) he won’t appoint anyone who is running in the primary.

      Not surprisingly, Barbara Lee, a black woman running in the primary, was not happy. She framed it as “Newsom just wants to use a black woman as a caretaker”, but honestly I think she wanted the appointment, in the (reasonable) hope that incumbency would be a leg up in the primary race against Porter and Schiff.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Marcopolo

      @OzarkHillbilly: I must admit that this line from the article did catch my eye:

      “The Gates Foundation has funded research into attempts to create mosquitoes that can deliver a malaria vaccine into humans”

      I mean what could possibly go wrong with that?  And it does kinda sound like taking a page from the “evil scientist” playbook.  I do love me vaccines against nasty stuff that wants to hijack my body but just shoot it into my body using a big old needle 💉 (okay w/ nasal inhalers & drinkable doses).

      Reply

