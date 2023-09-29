Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

RIP Dianne Feinstein

Diane Feinstein has passed.  How sad that after a trailblazing career like she had, that my first thought has to be “oh, no, what about the Judiciary Committee?”

RIP Diane Feinstein

click on the statement to embiggen for easier reading.

Open thread.

Update: I was about to put a fundraising post for our two initial VA delegate candidates when I heard the news about Diane Feinstein.  I imagine Diane Feinstein will take up most of the oxygen, so I’ll save the post for later.

But in case anyone wants to take their angst about what will happen now with Judiciary, and use that for good in Viginia, the thermometer is in the sidebar (at the top) and I’ll include the thermometer here, as well.

    61Comments

    1. 1.

      Joey Maloney

      So, what about the Judiciary committee? Can Moscow Mitch prevent the appointment of another Democrat? Or does whoever Newsom appoints to fill the seat until 2024 inherit her committee placements? Or what?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      @Joey Maloney: McConnell has said Republicans will filibuster any replacement on Judiciary, and rigging the courts with only far-right judges seems to be the only thing he actually cares about.  But maybe a deal can be made in her memory now that she has passed away.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      VeniceRiley

      We need Sinema or Manchin for the nuclear option. Catastrophe.

      But, as Californian, I am proud of her career achievements. I remember being astonished at how tall she was when she gave a speech at a work event I attended.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      I trust Governor Newsom to select a placeholder to replace the late Senior Senator, mindful of the candidates who are declared to run for her seat. She was a mixed bag as a Senator, but I’ll honor her for her strong stance on banning assault weapons.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      wmd

      My immediate thought was about her appointed successor. If one of the three main candidates is appointed they’d gain a huge advantage in the 2024 election.

      My gut:
      Adam appointed and then elected

      Katie appointed, elected in a somewhat bruising battle

      Barbara appointed. bruising battle and unknown who comes out of the jungle primary.

      Newsome is likely to take the easy route I’d guess.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @wmd: Governor Newsome said that he won’t apooint any of the candidates running for Senator Feinstein’s seat. I think this was about 10 days ago.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @wmd: Newsom originally said he would appoint a black woman as caretaker, which of course makes everyone think Barara Lee, but later said he would not appoint anyone who is running for the seat.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ocotillo

      I think Newsom at some point committed to appointing a black woman to the seat if it came open.

      edited to add:  as mostly a lurker who comments every now and then, I see Water Girl beat me to this.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Percysowner

       

      @wmd: Newsome has said he will appoint a black woman and one who is not running for the role, so, unless Lee drops out, none of the current candidates will get appointed. Rightly so, Newsome would be putting his thumb on the election and showing favor if he appoints one of them. He’s doing a smart thing, although the promise to appoint a black woman has caused a bit of a stir.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cmorenc

      What if Schumer simply appoints Feinstein’s replacement to the Judiciary committee and tells McConnell to fuck off, intent of rule in question was to inhibit parties from switching out sitting (as in live, incumbent, serving) Senators on a committee, not to block appointing a replacement if a committee member becomes deceased.  Are there then committee quorum rules that McConnell could exploit to direct R members of the Senate Judiciary committee to boycott any further meetings until the next session of the Senate post-2024 election?  What role would the Senate parliamentarian play (as contrasted with Schumer or McConnell) in determining committee replacement protocol in case of deceased Senator?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Edmund dantes

      Glad she is finally at peace. She’s been exploited for way too long by staffers and her mental deterioration was very very clear to see. It was elder abuse in many ways.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @Luther M. Siler: Menendez can’t be booted. He can only be pressured to resign, and Menendez is a very stubborn man. His lawyers may try to use resignation as a bargaining chip in plea bargain negotiations; that might make him want to hang on even more.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Alison Rose

      Man. This is sad. I know to some she has been a mixed bag, but she’s been an icon in California politics for longer than I’ve been alive. May her memory be for a blessing.

      (Note trying to sound jerky, but could the post subject please be updated to correct the spelling of her name?)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: There’s no doubt Mitch will do the worst possible thing. This is why I think sh*t like the dress code is such b.s. Who the hell cares about hoodies and shorts when Mitch abuses the rules and systems to disgusting advantage?

      He has to be spit-roasted if he blocks her successor. It’d have been nasty of him to block a committee assignment for her replacement if she’d stepped down. But it’s ghoulish and deeply disrespectful of the dead to block that seating now.

      And that ghoulish disrespect needs to be blasted out — every damn day — till he relents.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Righteous Hazard

      I’m one of Senator Feinstein’s constituents, and starting the day I watched her berate a bunch of activist kids back in 2019, I questioned her mental status. I feel bad about saying this today, but before I pay my respects, I have to say that I am angry at what the US Senate is, and how, as an institution, it preys upon all of us, Including the late Senator Feinstein.

      I watched it get worse, and as someone who took in and cared for his parents in their final years, I became increasingly angry at the people around her. I called her office regularly since 2019, and I never got the impression that anyone there gave a solid shit about her, her constituents, or the country.

      I’m sure her staff are all good people, and are sincerely in grief right now, but the moral incentives of the US Senate are all wrong, and it is fucked up that the well being of so many people are endangered by such a shitass institution.

      RIP Diane Feinstein

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Daoud bin Daoud

      My first thought upon hearing of Feinstein’s death was “huh, I wonder how this affects the 2024 election.” Sadly, she was a ghost at the end, her achievements largely forgotten.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cmorenc

      @Geminid: @Luther M. Siler:

      @Luther M. Siler: Menendez can’t be booted. He can only be pressured to resign, and Menendez is a very stubborn man. His lawyers may try to use resignation as a bargaining chip in plea bargain negotiations; that might make him want to hang on even more.

      Exactly.  Menendez is going to use whatever leverage his incumbency gives him through 2026 to exert counter-pressure against the pending charges against him.  He’s not going to give up that advantage, which is the only one he has to lighten the jam he’s in,  for nothing in return.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Dagaetch

      Maybe I’m just being optimistic, but I don’t think the R’s will block the committee replacement. The fig leaf they were using to object in the spring was that it was temporary and an attempt to sideline a sitting Senator, neither of which would be the case now. This is just part of the normal course of Senate business, filling an empty seat, and while they are complete shitheels, there’s probably 10 Republicans who claim to ‘respect the traditions of the Senate’ enough to push it through…not least because the Dems would really go nuclear if they didn’t. My opinion anyway.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RaflW

      @Dagaetch: I hope this is the path. Many of us grumble or mock the whole ‘sacred traditions of the senate’ kabuki, but there probably are enough Rs who still personally liked and served long enough with DiFi that they may just manage to do the absolute minimum to maintain traditional respect for process.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @cmorenc: It will be an interesting process, although much of it will go on behind closed doors. I suspect it will end in Menendez resigning next year, but he’s a stubborn guy and may elect to go to trial.

      It looks like prosecutors have Menendez wrapped up tight though.. He’ll face the possibility of dying in prison if he doesn’t make a deal.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      FastEdD

      I am saddened to hear of Senator Feinstein’s passing. To me, this isn’t the time to say unkind things about her legacy. She had a life story that embraced decades of service, and I choose to remember the good. We can resume arguing about the next Senator. Governor Newsom will choose wisely.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      CaseyL

      Dianne Feinstein was a giant. I understand and agree that she should have stepped down at some point in the last 6 years, but her history and accomplishments are legendary, and should be remembered as such.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      I don’t think I’ve written much complimentary about Feinstein here, and though I feel for her family and appreciate that she was a trailblazer at one time, her legacy is sadly going to be that she stayed far too long.

      Her fellow San Franciscan Nancy Pelosi will be remembered as one of the greatest Speakers of the modern era — in part because she stepped away from being majority leader when it was time.  That time comes for all of us, and unfortunately many politicians can’t or won’t recognize that.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      laura

      I wish she hadn’t run this last time, but I’m in agreement that her staff cared more for their sinecures than the good of the State or Senate. That said, I held my nose and voted for her because her challenger, Kevin DeLeon, was a no go for me. Since then, he’s made himself a scandalous shit mouth disgrace on the LA City Council.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      tobie

      We were burned so bad by what McConnell did with SCOTUS–not allowing Obama to appoint someone after Scalia’s death, then wasting no time to confirm a nominee after RBG’s death–that it’s hard not to expect the worst now. The Republican hunger for power has destroyed every last bit of decency in American public life, even the ability to honor the dead. It sucks to have to think about all this after a public servant has died, whose legacy in her later years may be mixed but who bravely stood up to the gun lobby.

      RIP Senator Feinstein. Pound sand, Mitch.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      geg6

      As for the departed senator, RIP.   I won’t say anything critical of her today.  I will say that I will never forget her strength and courage when Moscone and Milk were murdered.  As a young woman, I was really struck by that at the time and admired her for many years for that alone.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      narya

      In a six-degrees-of-Kevin-Bacon way, I have a Feinstein story. An old coworker was in San Francisco for a conference or something, and called a hot, hard-to-get-into restaurant for a reservation. When asked for a name, she said “Feinstein,” because it IS her name–she had no trouble getting a reservation.

      RIP DiFi; thank you for your decades of service.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Almost Retired

      Wouldn’t want to be Newsom now. No matter what he does he’s going to piss off a lot of people.  I don’t see him appointing Karen Bass (LA mayor).  She’s new in the job and mostly rocking it so far.  SF mayor London Breed seems like her star is falling and would probably not be content with a caretaker position.  I’m going with Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      arrieve

      I grew up in San Francisco, and lived across the street from her campaign headquarters when she first ran for the Board of Supervisors. I decided to write her a letter for a school assignment and she answered, which always made me think fondly of her though she absolutely did her best to tarnish that memory in the past several years. (the letter is long lost.)

      One anecdote that does show what a trailblazer she was: It had always been the rule that whoever got the most votes in the election became president of the Board of Supervisors. Until she ran, and got the votes, and some of the other supervisors fought making her president because a woman had never held the role before. In San Francisco. In 1969.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Butch

      @cmorenc: My understanding (from reading about it elsewhere) is that the rules for filling a vacancy differ from simply swapping out one senator for another and will be harder for McConnell to block.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Dagaetch: They will block. Democrats respect institutional traditions, Republicans just want to win. And if they can stop Biden from appointing any more judges, they win, huge. It brings one of Biden’s biggest accomplishments to a dead stop.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      laura

      @Almost Retired: My respect for Dr. Shirley Weber is boundless. Best History teacher I ever had. She’s a great Secretay of State. I’d prefer she stays in her current Office, but her daughter would make a good interim Senator.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JWR

      Just heard on CBS that after the other night’s debate disaster, there are now more and far more serious efforts to recruit Glenn Youngkin into the GOP primary. Apparently, right wing billionaires aren’t happy with the current lineup. So sad for them. :(

      Reply
    55. 55.

      tobie

      I just read that Feinstein was in the Senate yesterday for a vote. (She voted.)

      There’s lots of anger directed at her staff in this thread. Maybe they encouraged her to stay, maybe they didn’t. I don’t know.

      But I do know that Mitch McConnell made it impossible for her to step down as he wouldn’t allow a replacement for her to be appointed on the judiciary committee.

      That was evil. And he and his party should be blamed.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      New Deal democrat

      Something I learned recently on one of those True Crime networks:

      In the late 1970s, police made some important discoveries about the M.O. of one of the serial killers operating in the Bay Area at that time. They briefed the then-Mayor Feinstein, who promptly called a press conference and blurted it all out.

      The serial killer immediately changed his M.O. as he murdered the next few victims.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      kindness

      I’m no Kreskin, but I see MoscowMitch trying to sandbag naming a new Democratic Senator to the Judiciary Committee.  I also see the Senate telling Mitch to go fuck himself.  Of course Simena will be on Mitch’s side, Manchin will be on the Democrat’s side, and Kamela Harris will vote breaking the tie.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      HumboldtBlue

      @tobie: ​ 

      And he and his party should be blamed.

      She ran for re-election when her health and mental state were clearly and evidently in decline. Don’t blame the GOP for that.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Alison Rose

      Re her replacement:

      Several names have been floated since the spring, when Senator Feinstein announced that she would not run for re-election. They include Shirley Weber, the California secretary of state who runs elections; Holly Mitchell, a Los Angeles County supervisor and former state lawmaker; and Angela Glover Blackwell, a civil rights attorney in Oakland and the founder of a research and advocacy nonprofit, PolicyLink.

      I agree Weber is probably most likely, and I’d be happy to see her there. I suppose Malia Cohen is also a possibility. She’s currently the Controller, and is a former SF Supervisor. Though she also worked for Newsom as mayor, so maybe that might make it seem inappropriate to some, even though that was a long time ago.

      I really hope Barbara Lee doesn’t make this some sort of attack on her. As Newsom has said, it would be massively unfair for him to name someone running for the seat to be the interim. It would essentially amount to an endorsement, which he’s not gonna do.

      Reply

