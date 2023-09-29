Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

A consequence of cucumbers

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

The revolution will be supervised.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Birdwatching / Squishable Morning Thread

Squishable Morning Thread

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: ,

As mentioned on the overnight thread, I’m off on a bird-spotting adventure today — heading up to the Big Bend and Panhandle areas of Florida in hopes of seeing (from a respectful distance) some of the flamingos that Hurricane Idalia distributed around the Gulf Coast.

An eBirder spotted a flamboyance off Cedar Key earlier this week, and Pinky, the famous winter resident who lives due south of Tallahassee, has allegedly been joined by some new pink friends.

The Cedar Key flamingos linked above are in a squad, but Tampa Bay’s Peaches (remember them?), now rehabbed and released, remains a solitary figure. That’s making some area residents sad. People are also up in arms about Peaches’ bulky tracking device:

Flamingo with bulky tracking device

It does look irritating, but in the linked Tampa Bay Times column, Jerry Lorenz, Audubon Florida’s state research director, explains that it “weighs almost nothing” and that researchers need the data birds like Peaches can provide to support efforts to repopulate Florida with wild flamingos. (Under a Democratic governor. He didn’t say that, but it’s true.)

Peaches is healthy, Lorenz said, eating, flying, preening and taking baths. Tracking animals “is backed up by literally thousands of years of research,” he said. “There is nothing wrong with that bird, but we do appreciate people being concerned. It’s good that people are out there keeping an eye on Peaches.”

Peaches is such a celebrity that they have their own Do Not Disturb sign courtesy of the DOT:

sign that warns people not to disturb flamingo

Anyhoo, I hope to see some of Peaches’ kin this weekend. I’ll be travelling solo but meeting up with some kin of my own at various points on my journey. I’m looking forward to discovering awful diners and drinking terrible coffee. Will try to post updates from the road.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Erin
  • J.
  • JCJ
  • Jeffro
  • Low Key Swagger
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Marcopolo
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RandomMonster
  • rikyrah
  • swiftfox
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    6. 6.

      JCJ

      There was big news last week when five flamingos were seen in Lake Michigan a few miles north of Milwaukee.   They must have read their map wrong because they were in South Beach Park in Port Washington.   They probably saw “South Beach” and assumed it was Miami.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      swiftfox

      Research guideline is that a radio tag not weight more than 3%-5% of an animal’s weight.  Maybe that tag meets the standard but I think a motus tag would have been better, and the west coast of Florida has at least  a half-dozen motus receiving stations. The motus system is an international system where stationary radio receivers collect data from birds with tags at frequencies that the stations can pick up.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      Since we lived a shortish bus ride from the Bronx Zoo, which has been justifiably proud of its flamingo flock since before I was born, I realized much later in life that I’m kinda blase about them.

      Yes, I know now that birds in the wild are not the same as their relatives in even the most scrupulously ‘open’ controlled environments. But I’ll always subconsciously associate the Big Pink Birbs with (a) the eye-watering smell of shrimp-eating waterfowl effluvia, and (b) the volume of honkery a large flock can achieve at feeding time / during mating season, especially when cold weather kept them indoors…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’m looking forward to discovering awful diners and drinking terrible coffee.

      I’d just buy some decent coffee at Trader Joe’s or Publix to take along and brew in the hotel room’s coffeepot, and pour it into a thermos to take with me for the day.  A decent cup of coffee or three is a necessity in the mornings.

      Getting in what may be one last day of work before the government shutdown.  I can’t see the House Republicans agreeing to even a temporary CR when they can’t even make sense to themselves about why they’re shutting down the government anyway.

      If there was some negotiation going on between the two parties, that would be one thing, but the negotiations (if one can call them that) are between loony and loonier Rethugs.  Maybe Spineless Kevin will find his missing backbone and put the sort of CR on the floor that the Dems and five vulnerable Rethugs can sign onto, but I wouldn’t want to place a bet on that.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Erin:

      Good question, I assume Newsom gets to appoint her replacement in the Senate, but I also assume that the Rethugs won’t allow Schumer to replace her on the Judiciary Committee even under these circumstances.

      The Dems really need to stand up and say, ‘fuck this rule, we’re voting a replacement onto the committee by majority vote, deal with it.’

      ETA: Yeah, I know, they’d need one of Manchin or Sinema to go along with that. Lotsa luck.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Maybe Spineless Kevin will find his missing backbone and put the sort of CR on the floor that the Dems and five vulnerable Rethugs can sign onto, but I wouldn’t want to place a bet on that.

      It’s the spinelessness, but also just the plain lack of intelligence. The smart move here is to do as you say – put forth a CR that gets at least 5 R votes and all the Ds, get it passed and use that as the first PR salvo in isolating the 10 worst fuckups from the MAGA House moron club.

      At some point Kevin McLickspittle is going to have to make examples of at least 5, if not 10, of the fuckups. Today is his best opportunity to start that. I doubt that he has the brains to comprehend it, and I KNOW he doesn’t have the courage-in-the-moment to do it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.