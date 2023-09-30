Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

We still have time to mess this up!

In my day, never was longer.

The revolution will be supervised.

… among the most cringeworthy communications in the history of the alphabet!

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / DC Indictment Activity + House Proceedings

DC Indictment Activity + House Proceedings

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: 

I was shocked yesterday to see Judge Chutkan set a date of Oct 16 for the hearing on Trump polluting the jury pool with threats and other things he should not be discussing.

So I am not surprised to see some new Trump Indictment news in the DC case.

I haven’t read the filing yet, but it appears that they are asking Judge Chutkan to impose some limits before the hearing on Oct 16.

Going with “there is not a non-peeing part of the pool”, it seems to me that every day the attacks go on, Trump is indeed polluting the jury pool.  So why give him all these weeks before acting on the motion?

Prosecutors reiterate need for gag order against Trump in 2020 election case.

(The Guardian)

Here’s a .pdf of the filing itself.

Special counsel prosecutors reiterated Friday to the federal judge overseeing the 2020 election interference prosecution against Donald Trump the need to impose a limited gag order against the former president to curtail his ability to attack them and potentially intimidate trial witnesses.

The sharply worded, 22-page filing, submitted ahead of a hearing scheduled for 16 October in federal district court in Washington, accused Trump of continuing to make prejudicial public statements even after they had first made the request three weeks ago.

“He demands special treatment, asserting that because he is a political candidate, he should have free rein to publicly intimidate witnesses and malign the court, citizens of this district, and prosecutors. But in this case, Donald J Trump is a criminal defendant like any other,” prosecutors wrote.

The prosecutors said the need for a limited gag order had only increased in urgency since their initial request, filed under seal to US district judge Tanya Chutkan on 5 September, as they cited several threatening statements from Trump that could impact their case and potential jurors.

In particular, the filing highlighted Trump’s posts on his Truth Social platform that attacked his former vice-president Mike Pence, saying without evidence that he had “made up stories about me” and had gone over to the “dark side” after he testified to prosecutors about Trump’s conduct.

The filing also raised Trump’s post about Gen Mark Milley, the retiring chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and another likely trial witness after he was cited in the indictment, that baselessly accused him of committing treason and suggested that he be executed.

“No other criminal defendant would be permitted to issue public statements insinuating that a known witness in his case should be executed,” the assistant special counsel Molly Gaston wrote. “This defendant should not be, either.”

Jack Smith’s team also raised the issue of the Glock incident:

The filing also raised the issue to the judge about how Trump appeared to be seeking special treatment as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, saying he may have violated the terms of his release agreement when he visited a gun shop this week on a campaign swing through South Carolina.

The incident involved Trump’s campaign spokesperson posting a video of the former president handling a custom Glock pistol and suggesting he wanted to buy the gun, which would be a federal offense because he is under indictment – but aides quickly denied he had done so.

What actually happened with the gun is uncertain, not least because Trump would have to be a South Carolina resident to lawfully buy a firearm in that state. But prosecutors used the episode as an example of Trump benefiting from incendiary public statements and have others take responsibility.

“The defendant either purchased a gun in violation of the law and his conditions of release, or seeks to benefit from his supporters’ mistaken belief that he did so,” the filing said, adding that Trump surely knew the effect of his words in all of his public statements.

I don’t know if this is true, but someone on twitter said that, in Florida, if an indicted felon is even in a photo with a gun… that’s enough to charge them with being in possession of a firearm.  I don’t even recall where Trump was when pulled the stunt with the Glock with his face on the handle, but it would be interesting to know the laws in that jurisdiction.

I have it on good authority that i would be irresponsible not to speculate!

Open thread.

Update: Meanwhile, in the same timeline on Earth-1, we have Trump promising that he will order federal officers to shoot shoplifters on sight – received with cheers by the audience filled with MAGA.

Update 2: To include the house proceedings.  Check out C-SPAN for Hakeem’s speech that finished a few minutes ago. h/t Another Scott.  I chose start from the beginning, and then moved the slider to mourned 1:45 when he started speaking.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • eversor
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • S Cerevisiae
  • Suzanne
  • Urza
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Shhhh…. Nobody tell him that federal officers don’t work store security.​

      eta: notice he doesn’t say that about people who try to steal elections.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Open thread? Weekend watch.

      Long form NBC documentary from 1965, The Decision to Drop the Bomb. So relatively soon after WW2, more even-handed than one might expect. The opportunity to see and hear, in their own words, so many people who were present at the inception of the atomic era is enlightening. As is the present day afterword by historian Michael Beschloss.

      Did not know or had forgotten that at the Potsdam conference in July of 1945, just as the first atomic bomb test was taking place, Stalin had already informed Truman of the Soviet Union’s intention to enter the war in the Pacific on August 8.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      @Urza: The idea of Trump handling any form of firearm is scary. He’d never understand basic gun safety. The best place to stand would be in another state if he went to a range.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      eversor

      I’m not sure if a photo is enough to do it but purchasing or owning a gun as a felon or an indicted one is a huge no no in most places.  What I don’t see included in the quote though are four key factors in all of this.

      The first and most glaring is that this is the same shop that sold a gun to a right wing mass shooter.  The second is that they traffic in right wing crap like selling Boogaloo clothing and other kit.  The third is that the shop sells lower recievers for AR-15 weapons (for non gun people this is the part that is regulated and often gets onto the black market to make gray market guns).  The fourth is that the gun was a Donald Trump edition GLOCK.  GLOCK being the favored brand of a lot of people but especially right wingers.  They also do not come with a safety.  They have a trigger dingus which means the safety is a trigger in front of the trigger and you pull both at once.  Thus non trained people are famous for shooting themselves or other shit at random.

      It’s all just very crazy.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Urza:

      A person who is on probation as a felony first offender or has been convicted of a felony in Georgia, or anywhere else in the United States is prohibited from receiving, possessing, or transporting any firearm. O.C.G.A. § 16-11-131(b).

      I guess it depends on what the definition of IS is.  Wasn’t that the Bill Clinton phrase?

      Appears to depend on the definition of “possessing” and “receiving”.

      edit:

      South Carolina:

      Code is amended by adding: Section 16-23-545. (A) It is unlawful for a person convicted of a felony to possess a firearm in this State. (B) A person who violates this section is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction of a first offense must be imprisoned not more than five years.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @S Cerevisiae: Dude, the bloodlust is seriously alarming. My neighborhood has had some ongoing incidents in which teenagers are caught on Ring cameras trying doors on people’s cars parked on the street to see if they’re unlocked, and then stealing small items…. change, sunglasses, etc. I will routinely see neighbors on my page openly calling for people to shoot these kids. Settle the fuck down, people!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      wjca

      @Boris Rasputin (the evil twin): The idea of Trump handling any form of firearm is scary. He’d never understand basic gun safety. The best place to stand would be in another state if he went to a range.

      He probably has no clue how to load a gun.  After all, he’s got peole for that.  Which people, for their own safety, would be well advised to load only blanks.  Although by this point anyone bright enough to think of that has probably found new employment elsewhere.

      I can also picture the Secret Service guys, however dedicated MAGAts they may be, freaking out about the whole deal.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.