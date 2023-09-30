I was shocked yesterday to see Judge Chutkan set a date of Oct 16 for the hearing on Trump polluting the jury pool with threats and other things he should not be discussing.

So I am not surprised to see some new Trump Indictment news in the DC case.

I haven’t read the filing yet, but it appears that they are asking Judge Chutkan to impose some limits before the hearing on Oct 16.

Going with “there is not a non-peeing part of the pool”, it seems to me that every day the attacks go on, Trump is indeed polluting the jury pool. So why give him all these weeks before acting on the motion?

Special counsel prosecutors reiterated the need to impose a limited gag order against Trump in the federal 2020 election subversion case to curtail his ability to attack them and potentially intimidate trial witnesses. @guardian latest https://t.co/xADioDAPCQ — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) September 30, 2023

Prosecutors reiterate need for gag order against Trump in 2020 election case.

(The Guardian)

Here’s a .pdf of the filing itself.

Special counsel prosecutors reiterated Friday to the federal judge overseeing the 2020 election interference prosecution against Donald Trump the need to impose a limited gag order against the former president to curtail his ability to attack them and potentially intimidate trial witnesses. The sharply worded, 22-page filing, submitted ahead of a hearing scheduled for 16 October in federal district court in Washington, accused Trump of continuing to make prejudicial public statements even after they had first made the request three weeks ago. “He demands special treatment, asserting that because he is a political candidate, he should have free rein to publicly intimidate witnesses and malign the court, citizens of this district, and prosecutors. But in this case, Donald J Trump is a criminal defendant like any other,” prosecutors wrote. The prosecutors said the need for a limited gag order had only increased in urgency since their initial request, filed under seal to US district judge Tanya Chutkan on 5 September, as they cited several threatening statements from Trump that could impact their case and potential jurors. In particular, the filing highlighted Trump’s posts on his Truth Social platform that attacked his former vice-president Mike Pence, saying without evidence that he had “made up stories about me” and had gone over to the “dark side” after he testified to prosecutors about Trump’s conduct. The filing also raised Trump’s post about Gen Mark Milley, the retiring chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and another likely trial witness after he was cited in the indictment, that baselessly accused him of committing treason and suggested that he be executed. “No other criminal defendant would be permitted to issue public statements insinuating that a known witness in his case should be executed,” the assistant special counsel Molly Gaston wrote. “This defendant should not be, either.”

Jack Smith’s team also raised the issue of the Glock incident:

The filing also raised the issue to the judge about how Trump appeared to be seeking special treatment as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, saying he may have violated the terms of his release agreement when he visited a gun shop this week on a campaign swing through South Carolina. The incident involved Trump’s campaign spokesperson posting a video of the former president handling a custom Glock pistol and suggesting he wanted to buy the gun, which would be a federal offense because he is under indictment – but aides quickly denied he had done so. What actually happened with the gun is uncertain, not least because Trump would have to be a South Carolina resident to lawfully buy a firearm in that state. But prosecutors used the episode as an example of Trump benefiting from incendiary public statements and have others take responsibility. “The defendant either purchased a gun in violation of the law and his conditions of release, or seeks to benefit from his supporters’ mistaken belief that he did so,” the filing said, adding that Trump surely knew the effect of his words in all of his public statements.

I don’t know if this is true, but someone on twitter said that, in Florida, if an indicted felon is even in a photo with a gun… that’s enough to charge them with being in possession of a firearm. I don’t even recall where Trump was when pulled the stunt with the Glock with his face on the handle, but it would be interesting to know the laws in that jurisdiction.

I have it on good authority that i would be irresponsible not to speculate!

Update: Meanwhile, in the same timeline on Earth-1, we have Trump promising that he will order federal officers to shoot shoplifters on sight – received with cheers by the audience filled with MAGA.

Update 2: To include the house proceedings. Check out C-SPAN for Hakeem’s speech that finished a few minutes ago. h/t Another Scott. I chose start from the beginning, and then moved the slider to mourned 1:45 when he started speaking.