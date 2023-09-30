Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Everybody saw this coming.

Bark louder, little dog.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Consistently wrong since 2002

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

The willow is too close to the house.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Colorado Cat Adoption: Arwen and Gandolf Need Homes

Colorado Cat Adoption: Arwen and Gandolf Need Homes

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

Re-posting for the weekend crew, with added info that Gandolf is also ready for his new home (they do not have to go together).

“Gandalf is a couple years old, neutered, chill guy. He will be scared of new people at first since we were the only ones he’s been around, but he’ll come around. He’s not a cuddler but will lay be you for pets. He’s had his shots and may be chipped. He’s just a chill cat.”

From the original post:

Jackal and neighbor (waves north!) Deb has a friend with a cat in need of a home:

Colorado Cat Bleg

Arwen the ragdoll (the black and cream on the top bed) needs a new home! She was a stray taken I took in, fattened up, and made ready for her forever home. She was a skinny, sad little thing. This kitty is sassy, yet classy! But emphasis on sassy. She’s sweet, but will let you know when you’re upsetting her. She dislikes dogs, but if a dog leaves her alone, she won’t go looking for trouble . . . she will let them know she dislikes them if they get too close.

Arwen and my female cat do not get along, but she likes to pester Gandalf, my male cat, occasionally (he’s the gray kitty in the photo). They behave like brother and sister . . . sometimes they like each other, sometimes they don’t. I do feel like she would be better off as an only cat, unless there is a special other kitty who will win her over and befriend her, like Gandyman did.

Arwen is spayed, but I have no other vet info on her. She will need to be taken to the vet as I haven’t been able to afford to do so to get more info on her health. Also her age–I have no clue how old she is.

If you don’t know about Ragdolls, they are quite cuddly:  Ragdoll Facts

My parents had a Ragdoll and he was HUGE. And I have Maine Coons, so I know huge.  And he was cuddly.

My experience has been, that most females like to be the only female, but do okay with a male cat buddy. YMMV.

I checked, because our local shelters have such a great track record of getting their cats adopted. The last couple of times either I wanted to adopt (hello, Willow!) or a friend wanted to adopt, there were very few choices. That is not true right now, the shelters are brimming with cats, big and small. So Deb and her friend are hoping we can find someone here who would love a fluffy cuddle buddy.

Email me at:  whats4dinnersolutions (at) live (dot) com  or my balloon juice email:  tamara (at) balloon-juice (dot) com and I will pass your information along to Deb.  I have no other information besides what is in the post. If you’re interested, I’m sure Deb can find answers for you and probably more photos.

I’m available for Colorado transport (oh, please don’t make me drive through Denver, but I’ll do it for this furry love).

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      satby

      Best of luck, brimming with cats describes most of us. If Deb is willing to continue to be a foster for the two cats, a local rescue group may post them as available on their Petfinder page; and depending on how much they have even get them an initial vet visit and immunizations. Rescues often can’t intake more, but are happy to help vet and get adopted available pets if the current owner continues to foster and makes them available for things like adoption days. Worth checking out, google for local rescue groups.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.