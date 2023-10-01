Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

No one could have predicted…

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Taking Notes On A Garden’s Progress

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Taking Notes On A Garden’s Progress

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Taking Notes On Garden Progress

From ace commentor and postcard-writer Mousebumples:

Garden pics that I took planning to send, but never followed through, lol.

A handful of daylilies…
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Taking Notes On Garden Progress 3

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Taking Notes On Garden Progress 4

a strawberry bush (the rabbits ate most the berries this year – I’ll have to plant some nearby marigolds or something next year)…
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Taking Notes On Garden Progress 1

a cherry tree…
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Taking Notes On Garden Progress 5

a catalpa…
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Taking Notes On Garden Progress 6

and a rosebush.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Taking Notes On Garden Progress 2

We’re thinking of planting an apple tree next year (we have a crabapple that should help pollinate and others nearby have apple trees already).

I’m thinking of Zestar! apples, but since we have clay soil, it’ll probably need extra TLC.

***********

Tis the season, so we’re told, for checking over what worked in our various gardens, and what we want to do to improve them next year…

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.