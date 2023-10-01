From ace commentor and postcard-writer Mousebumples:

Garden pics that I took planning to send, but never followed through, lol. A handful of daylilies…

a strawberry bush (the rabbits ate most the berries this year – I’ll have to plant some nearby marigolds or something next year)…



a cherry tree…

a catalpa…

and a rosebush.

We’re thinking of planting an apple tree next year (we have a crabapple that should help pollinate and others nearby have apple trees already). I’m thinking of Zestar! apples, but since we have clay soil, it’ll probably need extra TLC.

***********

Tis the season, so we’re told, for checking over what worked in our various gardens, and what we want to do to improve them next year…

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?