Sunday Morning Open Thread: Vacate the (Empty) Chair!…

Per Reuters, “US Congress averts government shutdown, passing stopgap bill”:

The U.S. Congress passed a stopgap funding bill late on Saturday with overwhelming Democratic support after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy backed down from an earlier demand by his party’s hardliners for a partisan bill.

The Democratic-majority Senate voted 88-9 to pass the measure to avoid the federal government’s fourth partial shutdown in a decade, sending the bill to President Joe Biden, who signed it into law before the 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT) deadline.

McCarthy abandoned party hardliners’ insistence that any bill pass the House with only Republican votes, a change that could cause one of his far-right members to try to oust him from his leadership role.

The House voted 335-91 to fund the government through Nov. 17, with more Democrats than Republicans supporting it…


Per the Washington Post, “McCarthy, McConnell suffer setbacks over control of their caucuses” — [unpaywalled gift link]:

In the span of three hours, rank-and-file Republicans bucked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, leaving both GOP leaders weakened Sunday heading into a critical legislative period.

First, after days of internal rebellion, McCarthy (R-Calif.) threw in the towel at a Saturday morning meeting. His leadership team had run the numbers, and at least six Republicans would oppose any plan to keep the government open by the midnight deadline.

With just four votes to spare on a GOP-only plan, McCarthy gave up and turned to Democrats to help pass a “clean” resolution to keep the government open at current levels into mid-November.

The only olive branch to staunch conservatives? No funding for Ukraine’s defense in the war against Russia.

Across the Capitol, McConnell had spent the month of September delivering floor speeches dedicated to the defense of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who visited the Capitol nine days earlier to rally support behind President Biden’s request for $24 billion in military and diplomatic support. He worked with Biden administration officials to pare back that request to $6 billion and ask for more funding later this year.

So when the Senate GOP gathered at lunchtime Saturday for a roughly 90-minute meeting, McConnell delivered a pitch to rally support for the original plan — a funding plan that included $6 billion for Ukraine.

His caucus overruled him. They preferred McCarthy’s plan to keep the government open by ditching the debate over Ukraine money until later this year…

In perhaps an unintentional slight, McCarthy told reporters he did not talk to McConnell to personally relay his decision to pursue a bipartisan plan with no money for Ukraine. Instead, the speaker dealt with Sens. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), who previously served 10 years in the House, and John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 GOP leader for the past five years.

But the House speaker faces a more immediate question about his long-term standing…

Mischief!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Baud

      Baud

      Washington Post“McCarthy, McConnell suffer setbacks over control of their caucuses”

      Man, if Dems behaved like this, I can’t imagine the headline would be so blasé.

    Baud

      Baud

      Politico Playbook: Nancy Pelosi has warned colleagues — including Hakeem Jeffries and some in his leadership team — against rushing to bail out Kevin McCarthy on a possible motion to vacate. Instead, she’s counseled, Dems should let Republicans deal with the drama themselves.

      So does that mean Dems abstain from voting or that they vote to remove McCarthy?

      ETA: If they abstain, the motion to vacate will easily fail.

    moops

      moops

      The threat to vacate was always just theater.  The GOP is not going to vacate because NOBODY could be elected Speaker.   If the idiots in the House do manage to vacate it will be MONTHS before a new Speaker is picked, and it might very well be McCarthy again.

       

      It should have been a clean funding bill AND continued support for Ukraine.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      I would say that McCathy deserves to lose his Speakership, and I would be correct. But LMAO there’s no one on that side who would do a better job.

      LAWL.

    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Who else agrees it’s time to replace Kevin McCarthy with a REAL Speaker of the House

      It will take another election to manage that, one that gives DEMs a majority in the house..

    15. 15.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @RedDirtGirl:

      As it turns out, he was rushing to vote, but a normally open door was closed and locked, so he pressed the only button in sight.

    hueyplong

      hueyplong

      The House is what you’d expect it to be when a gerrymandered majority is in thrall to that portion of their bloc that is comprised solely of internet trolls.  They are experienced and competent in nothing more than FoxNews segments and internet click-bait about how [insert troll name] DESTROYS [Biden or Libs].

      Every account I saw of Gaetz attempting to move to vacate described him as sitting alone on his cell phone just before attempting his gaveled-down motion.  I’m kind of curious to know who was on the other end of the call, but it seems like, instead, we’ll have hearings on the fire alarm being pulled.

    17. 17.

      Mousebumples

      Happy 99th birthday to Jimmy Carter! 🎂🎉

      Ahead of his time, as President. Glad he’s still with us.

    22. 22.

      NotMax

      @RedDirtGirl
      FYI.

      Congressional Republicans are calling for an investigation and expulsion of Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), who set off a fire alarm in the Capitol Building ahead of a high-stakes House vote on a stopgap measure to temporarily keep the federal government funded and avert a dreaded shutdown, according to multiple reports…. Source

    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @rikyrah: ​
       

      Good Morning, Everyone😊😊😊

      Good morning to you!

      Looks like we’ve got a pleasant day on tap here in southern Maryland: sunny, highs in mid-70s, about as good as it gets at this time of year.

    30. 30.

      TS

      Too many attempts throughout the world to turn democracies into dictatorships supporting Putin.

      They don’t know what they wish for – but they sure aren’t going to get what they want.  They know not what they do, but no-one is going to forgive them.

    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      So does that mean Dems abstain from voting or that they vote to remove McCarthy?

      ETA: If they abstain, the motion to vacate will easily fail.

      Abstain, duh.

      If the motion to vacate were to succeed, there’s no telling how long the House would be without a Speaker this time, which leaves it unable to pass any legislation.  Aid to Ukraine needs to be passed as soon as possible, and of course the CR runs out in mid-November.

    33. 33.

      satby

      Good article here :
      Failing to Meet the Moment
      We live in dangerous times — when citizens need top quality information to make informed, wise choices. But the press is failing to meet the moment. This isn’t some cheap shot at “the media.” It’s a good faith critique of a key democratic institution that hasn’t adapted enough to a dangerous authoritarian threat.”

    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @RedDirtGirl: Bowman says he pulled the fire alarm and explained that he was trying to get past a locked door to cast a vote, He was not trying to delay a vote, Bowman emphasized.

      Former Rep. Peter Meijer posted some analysis describing the differences between weekday Capitol access and the more restricted access he found on weekends.

      Some have pointed out that Bowma, as a former school principal, should have especially aware of how serious it is to wrongly pull a fire alarm. Were he a Republican, many Democrats would be calling for felony charges againt him.

      I guess we’ll have to find out if there will criminal charges in this case. Republican will be calling for an Ethics Committee investigation. At the least, I expect Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar will take Bowman “to the woodshed” and chew him out.

