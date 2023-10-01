We stopped MAGA Republicans from shutting down the government and saved aid to WIC, Head Start & SNAP. We didn’t let Trump and Putin’s little helpers “burn it all down,” as feared, but they did momentarily block aid to Ukraine. We’ll deal with that next week. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 30, 2023

Clark: Speaker McCarthy admitted defeat. He asked Democrats to put out the fire that he and his party started. pic.twitter.com/ALYRkAolQG — Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2023

Per Reuters, “US Congress averts government shutdown, passing stopgap bill”:

The U.S. Congress passed a stopgap funding bill late on Saturday with overwhelming Democratic support after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy backed down from an earlier demand by his party’s hardliners for a partisan bill. The Democratic-majority Senate voted 88-9 to pass the measure to avoid the federal government’s fourth partial shutdown in a decade, sending the bill to President Joe Biden, who signed it into law before the 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT) deadline. McCarthy abandoned party hardliners’ insistence that any bill pass the House with only Republican votes, a change that could cause one of his far-right members to try to oust him from his leadership role. The House voted 335-91 to fund the government through Nov. 17, with more Democrats than Republicans supporting it…

So am correct in understanding that the sum total achievement of all the shutdown theater looks to be just helping Putin by stopping/pausing aid to Ukraine? At the risk of making a political statement, I liked the GOP better when they were against murderous Russian dictators. — Bret Devereaux (@BretDevereaux) September 30, 2023

So twice in 6 months House hardliners brought the country to the brink with a lot of threats and drama. Then at the last minute they bagged and agreed to get nothing. Same drill. Just folded like a cheap sack. Repeatedly getting owned like this almost violates the 13th amendment. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 1, 2023

TFW you’re a mad scientist and realize you can’t control the monster you created. https://t.co/WV8W3NitW4 — Starfish Unexpectedly Cancelled For Hating Hitler (@IRHotTakes) September 30, 2023





It helps to think of the Freedom Caucus less as normal conservatives and more as a Vichy government-in-waiting https://t.co/wZTFroGqSB — Djinn & Tonic ???? (@HegelwCrmCheese) September 30, 2023

Per the Washington Post, “McCarthy, McConnell suffer setbacks over control of their caucuses” — [unpaywalled gift link]:

In the span of three hours, rank-and-file Republicans bucked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, leaving both GOP leaders weakened Sunday heading into a critical legislative period. First, after days of internal rebellion, McCarthy (R-Calif.) threw in the towel at a Saturday morning meeting. His leadership team had run the numbers, and at least six Republicans would oppose any plan to keep the government open by the midnight deadline. With just four votes to spare on a GOP-only plan, McCarthy gave up and turned to Democrats to help pass a “clean” resolution to keep the government open at current levels into mid-November. The only olive branch to staunch conservatives? No funding for Ukraine’s defense in the war against Russia. Across the Capitol, McConnell had spent the month of September delivering floor speeches dedicated to the defense of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who visited the Capitol nine days earlier to rally support behind President Biden’s request for $24 billion in military and diplomatic support. He worked with Biden administration officials to pare back that request to $6 billion and ask for more funding later this year. So when the Senate GOP gathered at lunchtime Saturday for a roughly 90-minute meeting, McConnell delivered a pitch to rally support for the original plan — a funding plan that included $6 billion for Ukraine. His caucus overruled him. They preferred McCarthy’s plan to keep the government open by ditching the debate over Ukraine money until later this year… In perhaps an unintentional slight, McCarthy told reporters he did not talk to McConnell to personally relay his decision to pursue a bipartisan plan with no money for Ukraine. Instead, the speaker dealt with Sens. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), who previously served 10 years in the House, and John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 GOP leader for the past five years. But the House speaker faces a more immediate question about his long-term standing…

Politico Playbook: Nancy Pelosi has warned colleagues — including Hakeem Jeffries and some in his leadership team — against rushing to bail out Kevin McCarthy on a possible motion to vacate. Instead, she's counseled, Dems should let Republicans deal with the drama themselves. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 30, 2023

How Rs avoid motion to vacate: Rs simply never recognize Gaetz on the floor https://t.co/Dr0XqUYgVS — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) September 30, 2023

1. McCarthy can never keep his word.

2. McCarthy always blinks

3. The vacate the chair threat is empty.

Hence: Never give him/them anything — Jennifer Truthful, Not Neutral Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 30, 2023

Mischief!