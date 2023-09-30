Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Burying the Lede

by

This post is in: 

I was so excited about my parent’s new dog and all the chaos of homecoming weekend that I forgot to mention Joelle and I are now officially engaged. I mean we were engaged already, but in lieu of big ceremonies and all the bachelorette/bachelor party bullshit, we had a traditional fraternity/sorority pinning ceremony. The brothers from my fraternity showed up, both alums and current actives, in robes, and three of my pledge class guys are all ministers so they ran the show. I looked like a fat slob and uncomfortable because fucking pants, but Joelle looked good and she had a great time:

My parents, brother, and one sister came, and it was a nice affair. My brother informed me that he went under duress, but once he got there and realized he was going to be able to watch me miserable and uncomfortable and unable to leave for the an hour, it was all very worth it and he enjoyed it far more than he thought he would.

So that happened.

Here’s another picture of Callie, who we went and met, and she is fucking adorable.

Burying the Lede 2

She’s apparently a rescue from a shelter that was given several of them from a breeder because they could not sell them. She’s a Maltese/Poodle mix.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Miss Bianca

      John, you look great, and Joelle looks lovely, and Callie is adorable. Sounds like a fine day all around for all concerned. Congratulations to the Cole clan!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      Wishing you and Joelle decades of happiness to make up for your hour of alleged misery. But I think you actually enjoyed it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gretchen

      We’re old folks who are realizing that although we’ve had many 60 pound labs, maybe our next dog should be smaller, on scale with what 70 year old people can handle. But we are also shelter/rescue people, and big dogs are the usual there. It’s encouraging to think we coud get a little dog at a shelter. And congratulations on the engagement. Joelle is indeed looking good, and so are you.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Gin & Tonic: Personally, I’m going to say “I wish you decades of no pants, in return for your hour of pantedness”

      Sacrifice for the (healthy) marriage and the results are always worth it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      I like all the different colored robes. Do the colors signify anything?

      I also like Joelle’s headpeice. Just lovely. The twigs-branches make me think of Druids.

      And Callie is Just. Too. Cute.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MaryRC

      Congratulations!  Joelle looks beautiful, Callie is very cute and you look fine too.  Nice to see the young guys from your fraternity showing up for you.

      Reply

