I was so excited about my parent’s new dog and all the chaos of homecoming weekend that I forgot to mention Joelle and I are now officially engaged. I mean we were engaged already, but in lieu of big ceremonies and all the bachelorette/bachelor party bullshit, we had a traditional fraternity/sorority pinning ceremony. The brothers from my fraternity showed up, both alums and current actives, in robes, and three of my pledge class guys are all ministers so they ran the show. I looked like a fat slob and uncomfortable because fucking pants, but Joelle looked good and she had a great time:

My parents, brother, and one sister came, and it was a nice affair. My brother informed me that he went under duress, but once he got there and realized he was going to be able to watch me miserable and uncomfortable and unable to leave for the an hour, it was all very worth it and he enjoyed it far more than he thought he would.

So that happened.

Here’s another picture of Callie, who we went and met, and she is fucking adorable.

She’s apparently a rescue from a shelter that was given several of them from a breeder because they could not sell them. She’s a Maltese/Poodle mix.