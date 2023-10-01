After the debt ceiling drama yesterday, it feels like today will be the calm before the storm of a lot of action on the various indictment fronts this week.

This seems like a good time to give you guys an update on Ajabu. He now has $2,500 in his pocket that he didn’t have before, and he is infinitely grateful for everyone’s contributions! Plus, 5 people asked for his address, so I imagine there are also checks on the way.

You will recall that Ajabu is a musician, and he keeps some of his CDs on hand – and Ajabu would like to send a CD to all of you who donated $100 or more. So if that resembles you, please send me an email message and your address so Ajabu can mail the CDs. If anyone prefers to keep your address more private, he can mail me the CDs and I can send them on to you.

My dahlias are a bit late blooming this year, but here’s a picture of the one I brought in yesterday. If you’re wondering about size, that’s a 12-inch bowl. It’s an Emory Paul, in case anyone is interested.

I’m having a friend over this afternoon to make our final batch of stuffed spicy peppers before the rest of the peppers have to go in the fridge or the freezer.

I don’t know how other people do it because we always make up our own recipes. We use spicy Krimzon Lee peppers as the base for the stuffing. We chop and sauté jalapeño, anaheim, poblano, and hungarian hot wax peppers with onions and zucchini from the garden. No salt because there’s plenty of salt in the cheeses. We mix in white rice from the asian place at the corner, and top with a bit of white cheddar, parmesan and asiago.

We nibble on cheddar jalapeño cornbread and drink our sour cherry mojitos on the porch while the stuffed peppers bake.

What’s everyone else up to today?

Open thread.