Michael Feggans

Kimberly Pope Adams

Meet Karen Greenhalgh, who currently holds the seat that Michael Feggans wants to take back from this Republican. She ran a “fake clinic” to trick pregnant women. She’s gotta go!

Meet Kim Taylor, who currently holds the seat that Kimberly Pope Adams wants to take back from this Republican. She has ties to the “fake clinics” to trick pregnant women. She’s gotta go!

Planned Parenthood Advocates Of Virginia: Kim Taylor “Has Ties To Crisis Pregnancy Centers, Which Are Fake Clinics Designed To Mislead Patients About Their Reproductive Health Care Options” And “Is An Anti Abortion Extremist.” According to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, “Kim Taylor won’t stop interfering in Virginians’ health care. Kim Taylor has ties to crisis pregnancy centers, which are fake clinics designed to mislead patients about their reproductive health care options. The American Medical Association has called these centers unethical. Now, as a legislator, she has already supported two anti-abortion bills: One mandated biased counseling before an abortion, and the other threatened to criminalize health care providers. Kim Taylor is an anti-abortion extremist. We can’t trust Kim Taylor with our reproductive health and rights.” [Facebook, @PPAVirginia, 3/15/22 ]

