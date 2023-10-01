Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

We still have time to mess this up!

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

We’re not going back!

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / An Angel Match for Virginia!

An Angel Match for Virginia!

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

On Friday, we put up our first thermometer for Virginia to kick off our 2023-24 fundraising.  And we have our first Balloon Juice Angels!  We’ll have this Angel Match today, and another one tomorrow.

The first Angel is anonymous, and she will match up to $25 per person, for a total of $500.

The two Virginia candidates we are supporting are:

  •  Michael Feggans
  • Kimberly Pope Adams

I bring you…

 Episode 1 of:  Horrible Opponents

Meet Karen Greenhalgh, who currently holds the seat that Michael Feggans wants to take back from this Republican.  She ran a “fake clinic” to trick pregnant women. She’s gotta go!

Meet Kim Taylor, who currently holds the seat that Kimberly Pope Adams wants to take back from this Republican.  She has ties to the “fake clinics” to trick pregnant women. She’s gotta go!

Planned Parenthood Advocates Of Virginia: Kim Taylor “Has Ties To Crisis Pregnancy Centers, Which Are Fake Clinics Designed To Mislead Patients About Their Reproductive Health Care Options” And “Is An Anti Abortion Extremist.”  According to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, “Kim Taylor won’t stop interfering in Virginians’ health care. Kim Taylor has ties to crisis pregnancy centers, which are fake clinics designed to mislead patients about their reproductive health care options.

The American Medical Association has called these centers unethical. Now, as a legislator, she has already supported two anti-abortion bills: One mandated biased counseling before an abortion, and the other threatened to criminalize health care providers. Kim Taylor is an anti-abortion extremist. We can’t trust Kim Taylor with our reproductive health and rights.”  [Facebook, @PPAVirginia, 3/15/22]

(Click the link below to see all the details about who we’re funding and why.)

Let’s Get Started in Virginia!

Let’s get this Angel Match started!  As we kick off the match, the thermometer is at $3,626.

Reminder:  To be matched, let us know about your donation in the comments.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • BlueGuitarist
  • EarthWindFire
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jesse
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: Can I just say that we looked at many of the people that are on that list?  Many of those races are REALLY well funded, and that means they will likely win without us.

      I think it’s fair to say that we are more strategic in our approach, trying to give to candidates – not just whose races are close, but who can really use the help – and we also consider other factors as well, that I suspect they do not.

      But of course people are free to use Gaba’s list if they prefer his approach.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BlueGuitarist

      In for 25 today, for the start of this marathon.

      Thanks Angel, and WaterGirl, and Balloon-Juice!

      Wrote first 25 postcards for Michael Feggans, will do another 25, then postcards for Kimberly Pope Adams next.

      Loved lots of stories, links, and comments in the Postcards & Music thread last night, but I especially wanted to highlight this comment from H.E. Wolf

      EVERYTHING we do is valuable.

      Every postcard to an unknown recipient. Every music link that lifts someone else’s spirits. Every donation. Every flower photo. Every story.

      It may seem small – that’s the point. Taking a small, concrete action is meant to be a low enough bar to clear that it can actually be done. And our actions add up. We’re making a difference for the better, and everyone who joins in is a welcome participant!

       

      Love all y’all

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      I like that ad for using the phrase “radical agenda”. Usually it’s the right using it against the left because we want to, I don’t know, give kids food at school and call people by the pronouns they ask us to. THEIR agenda, especially when it comes to LGBTQ and repro rights, is the radical one, and not in the fun 1980s sense.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: I admit to being soured on Gaba because last election season he was taking a cut on all the thermometers, without acknowledging it publicly.  You had to go to a list of, say, 27 candidates and then see his entity at the bottom of the list, getting an equal cut.

      It appears that he is no longer doing that this year, but that’s a lot of money that did not go to the candidates in his list, and I haven’t seen any acknowledgement of that or that he realized that wasn’t exactly kosher and he went back and donated that money.

      So I may not be ojective on Gaba.

      If we had taken the % he appeared to take, Balloon Juice would have netted nearly 100,000 in 2021-22.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      EarthWindFire

      In for $25. Writing postcards for a candidate closer to home and glad we’re contributing to other VA candidates. The candidate I’m writing for, Russet Perry for State Senate, has quite a bit of money. Unfortunately, her opponent has unlimited rich daddy funds.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Thanks for the backstory.  I always make sure to check who is getting what by default in thermometers.

      To be clear, I was using it as a list of close races for possible donations.  (BlueVirginia.US has had several stories about close races in VA, but without direct links to the candidates donation pages, so it took quite a bit of work to track down how to donate if one were so inclined.  I spent about 30 minutes last night tracking down donation links for races in my area…).

      I appreciate all you do here.  :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      H.E.Wolf

      @BlueGuitarist: ​
       Thank you! It’s an honor to be quoted – and to last night’s list, I’ll add BJ artists doing things that matter. Three examples, of many:

      BlueGuitarist’s stellar postcard art (the art of uplift):
      https://balloon-juice.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/blue-guitarist-postcard-Michael-Feggans-600×290.jpg

      The latest painting from schrodingers_cat (the art of stretching further each time):
      https://twitter.com/ManyWorlds1Cat/status/1708481308094029831

      The generosity of Ajabu, expressed in the gift of music (in more than one sense):
      https://balloon-juice.com/2023/10/01/sunday-open-thread-and-ajabu-update/

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @EarthWindFire: Thank you!

      When I was 30 or so, I got called for jury duty, and I joked about wearing a t-shirt that says “you, too, can buy justice”.  I would have another virtual t-shirt for this instance.

      We’re at $100 for the match!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.