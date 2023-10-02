I won’t gloat in real life – it’s so unattractive – but I am ridiculously pleased by this, and it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders, so please tell me I can be forgiven for gloating over her getting her commuppance.

From Occupy Democrats twitter feed

BREAKING: Trumper Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is caught in a massive new scandal as reporters reveal that she spent a whopping $20,000 of taxpayer money on a podium that was never delivered — and then tried to cover it up by abusing her power.

It all started when it was revealed that she wasted $20,000 on the wooden podium. Then, the Arkansas Republican Party swooped in and paid for the podium in order to save her from the growing scandal — and Huckabee Sanders quickly got a law passed that would block the public from knocking what she had spent their money on.

Unfortunately for Huckabee Sanders, the scandal was only just beginning, and about to get MUCH worse for her, because a REPUBLICAN lawmaker smelled a rat and immediately demanded that the Legislative Audit of Arkansas initiate a full audit of her podium purchase — and every single another purchase that she had made with taxpayer dollars.

Now, reporters, auditors, and ethics organizations are accusing Huckabee Sanders of using the $20,000 of taxpayer money to pay a friend’s company — and that it appears that the podium was never even delivered.

To make matters worse, they claim that Sanders show used taxpayer money to fly her friend, who happens to be one of the organizers of Trump’s January 6 insurrection, to Paris to join her on a trip.

I’m other words, Huckabee-Sanders inflated the price of a wooden podium that appears to have never even been delivered, funneled the taxpayer money to an insurrectionist friend, and then tried to hide the purchase from taxpayers and reporters.

Simply deplorable…