Gloating is So Unattractive Open Thread

I won’t gloat in real life – it’s so unattractive – but I am ridiculously pleased by this, and it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders, so please tell me I can be forgiven for gloating over her getting her commuppance.

⭐️

From Occupy Democrats twitter feed

BREAKING: Trumper Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is caught in a massive new scandal as reporters reveal that she spent a whopping $20,000 of taxpayer money on a podium that was never delivered — and then tried to cover it up by abusing her power.

It all started when it was revealed that she wasted $20,000 on the wooden podium. Then, the Arkansas Republican Party swooped in and paid for the podium in order to save her from the growing scandal — and Huckabee Sanders quickly got a law passed that would block the public from knocking what she had spent their money on.

Unfortunately for Huckabee Sanders, the scandal was only just beginning, and about to get MUCH worse for her, because a REPUBLICAN lawmaker smelled a rat and immediately demanded that the Legislative Audit of Arkansas initiate a full audit of her podium purchase — and every single another purchase that she had made with taxpayer dollars.

Now, reporters, auditors, and ethics organizations are accusing Huckabee Sanders of using the $20,000 of taxpayer money to pay a friend’s company — and that it appears that the podium was never even delivered.

To make matters worse, they claim that Sanders show used taxpayer money to fly her friend, who happens to be one of the organizers of Trump’s January 6 insurrection, to Paris to join her on a trip.

I’m other words, Huckabee-Sanders inflated the price of a wooden podium that appears to have never even been delivered, funneled the taxpayer money to an insurrectionist friend, and then tried to hide the purchase from taxpayers and reporters.

Simply deplorable…

At first I was cranky because I thought a giant picture of her face should come with a trigger warning, but then I saw the story and didn’t care.

⭐️

Open thread.

    33Comments

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Here’s a tidbit:

      Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced a resolution Monday evening to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his seat

      WaPo lead hed

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      I must say that Clint Eastwood does the narrowed one eye scowl better than she does.

      Regardless, I will celebrate her being uncomfortable. She’ll likely survive it given that it is Arkansas. But it is a pretty bad scandal if you’re funneling tax dollars and then go out and do fun things with a Jan 6th Organizer. JFC.. She must have been confident that the GOP was going to cover for it.

      She clearly pissed some member of her own party for a GOP dude to go after her like that.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      The story in Salon reports that this started with a whistleblower who has “direct knowledge” of Huckabee-Sanders’ fraud.  Link

      Jaime Harris is a very good communicator.

      Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison blasted Sanders and her father, Mike Huckabee — the former governor of Arkansas — over the alleged scandal. “Her daddy is Mike Huckabee,” Harrison wroteon X, formerly Twitter. “She lied every day to the press on behalf of Trump … who on this spinning blue ball called Earth is surprised that Sarah is as crooked as a barrel of fish hooks?!”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      In other words, Huckabee-Sanders inflated the price of a wooden podium that appears to have never even been delivered, funneled the taxpayer money to an insurrectionist friend, and then tried to hide the purchase from taxpayers and reporters.

      These clowns are clumsy, low level grifters. They love to complain about free spending big government, and how the baby Jesus keeps them honest, but then show their true colors. They are pigs who can’t wait to wallow in the slops of corruption.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I’ll gloat all damn week over this turn of events. This woman is utterly evil, and deserves every bit of opprobrium she gets.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @bbleh: If there was ever a Lead Zeppelin, this is it.  Go ahead, Panhandle Pedo.  Make our week, although you have to compete with the bawling three year old who graced a Manhattan courtroom today.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Shalimar

      If she were a better person, I would feel sorry for her.  She is the best example of “resting unhappy asshole face” I have ever seen.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      jonas

      Abusing the public trust and corruptly wasting taxpayer dollars to enrich your cronies is a feature, not a bug, among Republicans these days. I expect her poll numbers will hold steady if not rise. Remember the more you’re persecuted, the holier you really are.

      If she were a Democrat, her immediate resignation and suicide would be the only acceptable outcome for something like this.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NaijaGal

      I’m delighted about Katalina Kariko and Drew Weissman receiving the Nobel Prize for Medicine for their mRNA work that led to a COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough.

      New York Times gift link. Wouldn’t blame Kariko for gloating right now (UPenn demoted her to adjunct faculty status because she couldn’t get NIH grants – her area of work on mRNA wasn’t considered promising when she started it decades ago). That is one woman who persevered.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @John Revolta: lol, the buttery popcorn, the cheesy popcorn, the caramel popcorn, the spicy popcorn, the Hawaiian popcorn with that weird sweet purple stuff …

      I have perfected my vegan popcorn recipe: olive oil, salt, brewer’s yeast and garlic powder, plus red pepper flakes if you want some bite.  Mmmm!  Buttery and slightly cheesy without butter or cheese!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      @Baud: That is … brilliant.  The campaign should grab that and send it all over the place.  That dog could probably sway more votes than half a dozen Senators.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chetan Murthy

      @bbleh: Can I ask: how do you … “pop” it?  I’ve tried using a brown paper bag in the microwave (with organic corn kernels) and it ….doesn’t seem  to  give good results.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      C Stars

      The story is a little unclear–was the $20k for the podium used to fund her trip to Paris with said seditionist? Or was that a separate output of taxpayer dollars.

      Either way, it’s so creepy that she immediately signed a law to cover her tracks.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      unctuous

      @Suzanne: That’s mean.

      Yet.

      You know, sometimes I feel for ugly people, especially women. Because beautiful people, especially women (especially in a Man’s world), have so many advantages, and not so the ugly.

      But then I think of all the quote unquote beautiful people, with all the advantages and privileges that pertains, yet who are truly ugly on the inside; and all the quote unquote ugly people, with all the disadvantages and discriminations that pertains, who are truly beautiful on the inside, and then I think of Sara Huckabee-Sanders, who unlike so many ugly people did in fact have the fortune to be born into a powerful and connected family, with all the advantages and privileges that pertains, and I think of how surely with her first-hand understanding of “there but for the grace of god go I, ugly and powerless and with no prospects”, and I think of her cruelty and meanness and her indifference toward those deemed “other”, surely no great step from those shunned as “ugly” among the beautiful and powerful, and I cannot muster any sympathy or empathy toward her.

      And in short,

      fuck this mean cruel ugly bitch who ought to know better

      who should have known better.

      And yes, that’s mean.

      Let them reap as they sow.

       

      Or as efgoldman used to say, fuck ‘em.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      zhena gogolia

      @unctuous: She’s an example of someone who could be nice-looking if she weren’t so mean and dumb. It’s not really her features, it’s her soul you’re seeing that is so ugly.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      bbleh

      @Chetan Murthy: I get the stuff in the plastic bags — yellow popping corn.  I use a BIG pot, pour in a thick layer of olive oil — too much is much better than too little — put it on the stove top, turn on the heat, and drop in THREE kernels.  When all three have popped, the temp is right, and then I dump in the rest and put on a lid.  And then it’s just pop pop pop.  I’ll shake it a few times to make sure any unpopped kernels settle to the bottom.  When you don’t hear a pop for, say, three seconds, it’s done.

      I dress with more olive oil (that’s why more is better than less) and the other stuff, usually by dumping half of it into another pot and putting all the goodies in the middle and then shaking it all up, but that’s probably overkill.  Could mix it all up in a bag too.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      @NaijaGal:

      I’m delighted about Katalina Kariko and Drew Weissman receiving the Nobel Prize for Medicine for their mRNA work that led to a COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough.

      I listened to a wonderful interview with a reporter who asked how she reacted on hearing the news about the prize. I am very happy for her. She also mentioned her daughter, who is talented in a different field.

      Karikó is married to Béla Francia, and they are the parents of two-time Olympic gold medalist rower Susan Francia.

      An amazing family.

      Reply

