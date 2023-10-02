Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Tragedy Tomorrow — Comedy Tonight!

No, really. Per the Messenger, which seems to have been first on this story:

It’s unclear whether a jury trial would have been available under New York Executive Law 63(12), the statute under which the case was brought, and may legal experts believe it likely would not have been. But the judge noted that neither side litigated the issue.

Earlier this year, New York Attorney Letitia James filed a form with a checkmark next to the field: “Trial without a jury.” Trump’s legal team didn’t file a corresponding form, and the former president may have regretted that inaction ever since.

Long before the trial, Engoron found Trump in contempt of court for discovery violations in the investigation that preceded the AG’s lawsuit. Last week, the judge found Trump, his family members and his business associates liable for a massive fraud and ordered the dissolution of Trump’s New York business empire, an action known as the “corporate death penalty.”

Trump lashed out against him extensively at a makeshift press conference outside the courtroom, calling for Engoron to be “investigated for what he’s done is undervaluing these properties.”…

Engoron will decide whether to issue an order disgorging hundreds of millions of dollars in allegedly ill-gotten gains — and barring him from ever serving as a director of a New York corporation.

    6. 6.

      hells littlest angel

      Just to clarify: Trump’s lawyers DID fill out the paperwork correctly. They were required to check one of two boxes, and that’s what they did.

    9. 9.

      JaneE

      Only the best people.  A jury of New Yorkers may not have been bamboozled so easily as Trump seems to think, though.

    12. 12.

      geg6

      IANAL, but even I know that if there’s a form that asks if you want a bench or jury trial, you have to pick one and if it is different than you adversary, you then argue that point before the trial can start.  You don’t just NOT answer the question.  I thought the guy who is grinning in that last image was supposed to be some kind of conservative super lawyer.  Apparently, he must be because he got his $$ up front, but Trump is not getting his money’s worth.

      This has been fucking hilarious so far and Trump hasn’t even taken the stand. 🤣🤣🤣

    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @SiubhanDuinne: I know this song because WGN used to use it to promote their lineup of syndicated reruns in ’70s, especially the Dick Van Dyke Show. Didn’t see A Funny Thing Happened until Netflix brought me a red envelope. It still makes me picture Morey Amsterdam making a goofy face

    15. 15.

      Geminid

      A friend sent me some video of Trump’s remarks to reporters when he returned to court after lunch. He was very snarly. I think the pressure is showing.

    22. 22.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @NotMax: Lucky person! Must have been amazing to see Zero Mostel live in anything.

      There’s a story I heard that the show was flopping in tryouts, and they added “Comedy Tonight” with all the little slapstick bits to tell the audience it was a comedy, because they got all confused by the togas and thought it was serious.

    24. 24.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      sorta speaking of Broadway: Listening to MSNBC, they just played a clip of trump on the Oprah program back in the late 80s claiming that trump tower was the number 1 tourist attraction in NYC

