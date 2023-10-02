While Trump wanted a trial by jury, HIS attorneys DID NOT correctly fill out court paperwork.

No, really. Per the Messenger, which seems to have been first on this story:

… It’s unclear whether a jury trial would have been available under New York Executive Law 63(12), the statute under which the case was brought, and may legal experts believe it likely would not have been. But the judge noted that neither side litigated the issue.

Earlier this year, New York Attorney Letitia James filed a form with a checkmark next to the field: “Trial without a jury.” Trump’s legal team didn’t file a corresponding form, and the former president may have regretted that inaction ever since.

Long before the trial, Engoron found Trump in contempt of court for discovery violations in the investigation that preceded the AG’s lawsuit. Last week, the judge found Trump, his family members and his business associates liable for a massive fraud and ordered the dissolution of Trump’s New York business empire, an action known as the “corporate death penalty.”

Trump lashed out against him extensively at a makeshift press conference outside the courtroom, calling for Engoron to be “investigated for what he’s done is undervaluing these properties.”…

Engoron will decide whether to issue an order disgorging hundreds of millions of dollars in allegedly ill-gotten gains — and barring him from ever serving as a director of a New York corporation.