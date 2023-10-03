The BBC reported some massive global health news yesterday:

A cheap malaria vaccine that can be produced on a massive scale has been recommended for use by the World Health Organization (WHO)….

the key difference is the ability to manufacture the University of Oxford vaccine – called R21 – at scale.

The world’s largest vaccine manufacturer – the Serum Institute of India – is already lined up to make more than 100 million doses a year and plans to scale up to 200 million doses a year….