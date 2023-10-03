The BBC reported some massive global health news yesterday:
A cheap malaria vaccine that can be produced on a massive scale has been recommended for use by the World Health Organization (WHO)….
the key difference is the ability to manufacture the University of Oxford vaccine – called R21 – at scale.The world’s largest vaccine manufacturer – the Serum Institute of India – is already lined up to make more than 100 million doses a year and plans to scale up to 200 million doses a year….
The WHO said the new R21 vaccine would be a “vital additional tool”. Each dose costs $2-4 (£1.65 to £3.30) and four doses are needed per person. That is about half the price of RTS,S.
This is huge global health news. For the price ranging from a mediocre not-fast food burger to a somewhat fancy burger at a fast casual restaurant, an individual can get fully vaccinated against a deadly and pervasive disease. The current pipeline has 25 million full vaccination sequences per year with a plan to get to 50 million full vaccinations in a relatively short time frame.
This is huge and good news.
Reader Interactions
6Comments
-
1.
Very good news indeed.
-
2.
I believe malaria is the deadliest disease of all time.
-
3.
This is huge and good news.
Yes. I know that for a long time the Gates Foundation put a lot into relatively hopeless malaria research.
I hope that helped (in some way – maybe maintaining researchers) in this breakthrough.
-
4.
The malaria vaccine is only 75% effective. Still a miracle. Covid vaccine is effectdive in the 90+% range
ETA If you are in the unfortunate 25% group, do you have a less horrible case of malaria with the vaccine?
I live in an area with less toxic mosquitos, and it is still hard to avoid being bitten.
-
5.
For the price ranging from a mediocre not-fast food burger to a somewhat fancy burger at a fast casual restaurant
Does this include multiple orders of expensive booze? The NYT needs to know. //
Seriously, amazing news!
-
6.
@sab:
That is not ONLY 75% effective. That is 75% effective compared to the other best vaccine that was 36% effective.
In addition, children typically have 3 or 4 incidents of malaria a year. Knocking that down to only one is huge.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings