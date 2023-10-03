Last night, Bill and I watched coverage of the dumb and embarrassing antics in the U.S. House. There was a segment where reporters followed Matt Gaetz around the Capitol while he complained about Kevin McCarthy’s deficiencies but declined to commit to filing a motion to vacate the Speaker’s chair.

Bill and I are in the habit of wagering trivial sums when we disagree about a likely outcome, so I bet him a nickel Gaetz would file the motion by Friday. Later that evening, I collected my $0.05.

Like his role model Trump, dominance is Gaetz’s shtick, so he wasn’t going to make all that noise and back down, even if he knows he doesn’t have the juice to oust McCarthy. Josh Marshall at TPM:

That (the motion to vacate) ain’t great for McCarthy. But as we’ve discussed, we can’t see this as only a matter of the motion to vacate and remove McCarthy as Speaker. Without a new Speaker, the House freezes into a sequence of repeated votes like we saw back in January. The hardliners enjoy a very, very small hurdle to oust McCarthy. But to make it stick they must replace him. For that all the dynamics flip on their head. Now they need all but four members to unite around an alternative. That means getting the votes of scores of reps who are furious at Gaetz for forcing this latest crisis in the first place. It means convincing them all to hand him a historic victory.

Marshall says it looks like House Dems aren’t going to freelance, so they’ll follow Hakeem Jeffries’ lead. Meanwhile, McCarthy’s nuts are in a vise no matter what.

Democrats owe McCarthy nothing since he reneged on the deal he made in May during the debt ceiling crisis. So, they aren’t going to help him now for free — or at least, they shouldn’t, IMO.

However, if McCarthy makes concessions to Dems to hang on as speaker, that will further inflame the MAGA dolts. And if he doesn’t bargain with Dems, the MAGA loons can keep kicking him out for not enacting their unpopular agenda, meaning McCarthy’s speakership will be alive and dead at the same time.

***

Speaking of Repubs whose nuts are in a vise, here’s a blasphemous abomination the Defendant posted on his crappy social media platform:

That’s White Jeebus on the right, not Alexander Skarsgård wearing a wig, fake beard and flowing robes for some reason. I’m kind of surprised Trump liked this drawing so much because it shows his jowls, wattles, wrinkles and multi-dimensional combover components in such stark detail. Maybe the divine association makes the unflattering (but accurate!) representation tolerable.

***

Speaking of assholes and crappy social media platforms, an NBC News article alleges that before Elon Musk bought Twitter outright, he received texts from an unknown sender recommending a post on a far-right blog that is a “playbook” for the platform’s “transformation.”

The blog is run by former Trump speechwriter Darren Beattie, a Stephen Miller hire who was later fired for appearing at an event with notorious white nationalists. In the spring of 2022, Beattie urged Musk to buy the platform, advocating the move on Steve Bannon’s podcast and Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program:

“I really hope that Elon will go ahead with it, that he’s not just another rich guy, that he’s someone who wants to be a great man,” Beattie said April 12, 2022, on Carlson’s show. “There are a variety of mechanisms, but it all cashes out to this: a declaration of war on the regime.”

NBC says Musk has followed the steps outlined in the post pretty closely. As recommended, he rolled out the welcome mat for fascists and Nazi scumbags, released internal communications from the former Twitter management team, disrupted “blue checks” and picked a fight with the Anti-Defamation League.

But if Musk is following that roadmap, maybe he didn’t read to the end, where the author predicted “deplatforming,” i.e., the platform’s removal from app stores. That’s how Parler went tits up. Perhaps Musk crossed out “deplatforming” and wrote in “PROFITS!” Like a gen-you-WINE business genius.

