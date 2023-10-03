Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We still have time to mess this up!

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Bark louder, little dog.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

No Justins, No Peace

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Cole is on a roll !

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

The willow is too close to the house.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Schrödinger’s Speaker (Open Thread)

Schrödinger’s Speaker (Open Thread)

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Last night, Bill and I watched coverage of the dumb and embarrassing antics in the U.S. House. There was a segment where reporters followed Matt Gaetz around the Capitol while he complained about Kevin McCarthy’s deficiencies but declined to commit to filing a motion to vacate the Speaker’s chair.

Bill and I are in the habit of wagering trivial sums when we disagree about a likely outcome, so I bet him a nickel Gaetz would file the motion by Friday. Later that evening, I collected my $0.05.

Like his role model Trump, dominance is Gaetz’s shtick, so he wasn’t going to make all that noise and back down, even if he knows he doesn’t have the juice to oust McCarthy. Josh Marshall at TPM:

That (the motion to vacate) ain’t great for McCarthy. But as we’ve discussed, we can’t see this as only a matter of the motion to vacate and remove McCarthy as Speaker. Without a new Speaker, the House freezes into a sequence of repeated votes like we saw back in January. The hardliners enjoy a very, very small hurdle to oust McCarthy. But to make it stick they must replace him. For that all the dynamics flip on their head. Now they need all but four members to unite around an alternative. That means getting the votes of scores of reps who are furious at Gaetz for forcing this latest crisis in the first place. It means convincing them all to hand him a historic victory.

Marshall says it looks like House Dems aren’t going to freelance, so they’ll follow Hakeem Jeffries’ lead. Meanwhile, McCarthy’s nuts are in a vise no matter what.

Democrats owe McCarthy nothing since he reneged on the deal he made in May during the debt ceiling crisis. So, they aren’t going to help him now for free — or at least, they shouldn’t, IMO.

However, if McCarthy makes concessions to Dems to hang on as speaker, that will further inflame the MAGA dolts. And if he doesn’t bargain with Dems, the MAGA loons can keep kicking him out for not enacting their unpopular agenda, meaning McCarthy’s speakership will be alive and dead at the same time.

***

Speaking of Repubs whose nuts are in a vise, here’s a blasphemous abomination the Defendant posted on his crappy social media platform:

Schrödinger's Speaker (Open Thread)

That’s White Jeebus on the right, not Alexander Skarsgård wearing a wig, fake beard and flowing robes for some reason. I’m kind of surprised Trump liked this drawing so much because it shows his jowls, wattles, wrinkles and multi-dimensional combover components in such stark detail. Maybe the divine association makes the unflattering (but accurate!) representation tolerable.

***

Speaking of assholes and crappy social media platforms, an NBC News article alleges that before Elon Musk bought Twitter outright, he received texts from an unknown sender recommending a post on a far-right blog that is a “playbook” for the platform’s “transformation.”

The blog is run by former Trump speechwriter Darren Beattie, a Stephen Miller hire who was later fired for appearing at an event with notorious white nationalists. In the spring of 2022, Beattie urged Musk to buy the platform, advocating the move on Steve Bannon’s podcast and Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program:

“I really hope that Elon will go ahead with it, that he’s not just another rich guy, that he’s someone who wants to be a great man,” Beattie said April 12, 2022, on Carlson’s show. “There are a variety of mechanisms, but it all cashes out to this: a declaration of war on the regime.”

NBC says Musk has followed the steps outlined in the post pretty closely. As recommended, he rolled out the welcome mat for fascists and Nazi scumbags, released internal communications from the former Twitter management team, disrupted “blue checks” and picked a fight with the Anti-Defamation League.

But if Musk is following that roadmap, maybe he didn’t read to the end, where the author predicted “deplatforming,” i.e., the platform’s removal from app stores. That’s how Parler went tits up. Perhaps Musk crossed out “deplatforming” and wrote in “PROFITS!” Like a gen-you-WINE business genius.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • FelonyGovt
  • hells littlest angel
  • jonas
  • Ken
  • Ken B
  • Kent
  • matt
  • Redshift
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • trucmat

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am glad that the Orange Error is being finally held to account. Why did this not happen before when he was strutting around on the national stage since I don’t know the 80s. Were the NY state prosecutors asleep? Also why didn’t NYT dig into his financial shenanigans in 2016 instead of the BUT HER EMAILZ coverage.

       

      From the other thread. Forgive me for spamming the threads with this issue. But I think if India descends further into the pits of authoritarianism it won’t be good for us here either.

      OT Another day, another disturbing news from India.

      A news organization, NewsClick and its employees that has often held Modi’s Brahminical Junta Party accountable has been raided under spurious charges in Delhi

      The laptops and phones of their journalists and copy editors have been seized.  Mother of Democracy? more like stepmother of democracy

      I sincerely wish that Biden hadn’t given Modi the state dinner. It makes all his talk of defending democracy hollow. Its as if he only cares about democracy at home and in Europe. Celebrating the Indian Orban at the WH undermines the pro democracy message IMHO.

      More context here

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trucmat

      The fantasies they invent! Anyone that knows me can clearly see that is me sitting there next to Trump. I’m just there to cough *Bullshit!* every time he tells a lie. He’s looking so pissed off because he can’t get the judge to remove me.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kent

      As a long-time partisan Democrat, I have to say that I can’t honestly figure out how I want this whole House GOP fiasco to play out.

      So I’m just watching with morbid curiosity.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      @schrodingers_cat: Were the NY state prosecutors asleep?

      Cracking down on broken windows, if I recall correctly.

      From what I’ve read, Trump’s legal team is using the “everybody does it” defense*, and a few people have chimed in to confirm that yes, indeed, everyone in the real estate business routinely falsifies business records. So maybe that will prompt some more intense scrutiny?

      * Among many others; it would be more accurate to say they’re using the “throw everything against the wall” defense.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      hells littlest angel

      Congratulations on winning your bet, but Trump backs down all the time. He backs down more often than he follows through.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jonas

      That “Jesus” just cracks me up. It’s so obvious that these assclowns so badly want Jesus to have been a pagan Nordic god.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken B

      Am I the only one that thinks White Jeebus is pointedly not looking at Trump? That their body language is sort of like Trump and Melania?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      FelonyGovt

      I don’t understand Gaetz’s endgame on this Speaker thing. They don’t have a replacement for McCarthy, they don’t have the votes to kick him out, either side would need the Dems to cooperate. And I wonder what Jeffries is going to do- hopefully he’s consulting with Nancy Smash.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      @Kent: My fondest hope is that ten Freedom Caucus members resign in a huff; or that McCarthy manages to get a similar number of his detractors ejected. But I recognize that’s unlikely, so I’m just prepping a half-dozen variations of “Did you see the idiotic thing the House Republicans did today” to drop into conversations.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.