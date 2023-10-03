Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Halfway to the $500 Angel Match for Our Two VA Candidates!

We are trying to get each of these two candidates $10,000 to help in their fight to win these seats in Virginia.

We had our first Balloon Juice Angel match for Virginia on Friday, and that helped get us to $5,000!

On Wisconsin!

Mousebumples is our Balloon Juice Angel today – let’s see what we can get to with this one.  Big thanks to both our angels!

Mousebumples will match up to $25 per person, for a total of $500.

Let’s get this Angel Match started!  As we kick off the match, the thermometer is at $5,346.

The two Virginia candidates we are supporting are:

  •  Michael Feggans
  • Kimberly Pope Adams

Let’s help Virginia peeps to: Vote. Them. Out.

Open thread.

