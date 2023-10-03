Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Postcard Writing and Music Thread

Postcard Writing and Music Thread

21 Comments

This post is in: Political Action

It’s postcards and music time!

All the details on options for writing for Ohio Issue 1 and for Virginia – and images of postcards – are always available in the sidebar.  To make it extra easy to find, I have copied it just below the postcard image.

Chime in if you know about others good post-card writing options for OH or VA.

Also, send me a photo of your postcards and I’ll post it in the thread and add it to the link in the sidebar.

Postcard Writing Party & Music Thread 3

(click the image to see a bigger version)

Political Action

Postcard Writing Information

Music!

Brendancalling is giving us a jump start tonight *with a great playlist of classic rock and R & B.

And of course, add your musical links in the comments!

*well, that was the plan, anyway!  maybe that will arrive, hot off the presses, any minute now, or maybe that will be our playlist for Saturday.  That’s okay, either way it works.

  • Emily B.
  • H.E.Wolf
  • MazeDancer
  • Mousebumples
  • Scout211
  • WaterGirl

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Mousebumples

      I’m here! Hoping my postcarding will be good luck for the Brew Crew! 🍻⚾🧢

      Eta – adjusting my script, figuring I can mail the rest of these next week. Instead of mentioning when early vote starts, I’m just asking people to “Vote early or on Election Day – Nov“. So long as postcards arrive after Oct 11 (when early voting starts), I should be good. 😊

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Popping in to post this:

      I was honored to swear in Laphonza Butler, whom I have been fortunate to work with for many years, as the next senator from California.As she assumes this role, I know she will work to serve Californians with grit and grace, as she has done throughout her career. pic.twitter.com/KQ5m0Cea9G— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 3, 2023

      Click over to see a great pic of the two of them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Emily B.: wow that looks great! With those numbers you can’t possibly work only in Virginia, correct?

      I’m not at my computer right now, but I will add your postcard in for Virginia to our post carding information that’s in the side bar.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      H.E.Wolf

      Hello all! WaterGirl, I just sent you a postcard image. It isn’t for the sidebar, because you already did me the honor of including one of mine. :-)

      Reply
    H.E.Wolf

      H.E.Wolf

      USPS has an online store selling stamps and other merchandise.
      https://store.usps.com/store/results/stamps/

      [select “Stamps” and then, if wished, select the price group(s) you want to choose from.]

      There’s a small handling fee. I thought it was a reasonable trade-off for: (a) not having to wait in line at the local P.O., and (b) being able to buy any stamps I wanted.

      My most recent order was for 40-cent, 10-cent, and 1-cent stamps to make up the 51-cent cost of mailing a postcard. The 40-cent stamps were cute foxes; how could I resist?

      Reply
    MazeDancer

      MazeDancer

      Sadly, will not be on the PostCard front lines with you this fight. Health situation.

      Plenty of “evergreen” designs for you to use on the PostCard Patriots site. Some even speak to the important issues. All free of course. Just click on my nym.

      Please consider writing many PostCards for VA. While the abortion issue in Ohio is vitally important, the whole state will be focussed on it.

      The state legislature races are not so glam. They need help. And Virginia’s future depends on it.

      VA Dems have a great PostCard Program. They will send you free, fresh addresses of any amount. Click here

      You may write for any district, but pundits say these are competitive. Scroll down and click on candidates pics:

      Senate District 24
      Senate District 31
      House District 65
      House District 82

      PostCard Patriots was born here at BJ in 2018. We’ve had a great run. Thank you to everyone for your hard work. You had a big impact.

      WaterGirl had decided she would handle post carding here at BJ.  But, health permitting, PostCard Patriots will be back in action on the web next year

      Write on!

      Reply
    H.E.Wolf

      H.E.Wolf

      If anyone wants to get creative with postcards, I had good luck with Vistaprint: https://www.vistaprint.com/

      The minimum order is 50. I chose 4″ x 6″, glossy front (the image side), matte back (the writing side), 14-lb. “standard” paper weight.

      In 2020, I received a batch that was a slightly greenish version of the black-and-white image I’d used. Vistaprint replaced them (sans green tint) for free.

      Reply
    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @MazeDancer: That’s great info! Good idea on the Evergreen postcards! Sorry to hear about the health issue.

      to clarify, I was handing out addresses from Voces for their effort last year, and I’m handing out the addresses from the Ohio people who helped with the versus campaign.

      Glad to hear you will be back at it next year.

      Reply
    H.E.Wolf

      H.E.Wolf

      Here’s a music (and dance) link for folks who have not yet hopped on the postcard train: a clip of Mikhail Barishnikov and Gregory Hines doing dance warmups in the 1980s, from the not very stellar film “White Nights”.
      Warning: 1. NSFW language; 2. dudes taking the piss out of each other.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKZkOvj7d54

      Reply

