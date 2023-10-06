We are trying to get each of these two candidates $10,000 to help in their fight to win these seats in Virginia.

Our first Balloon Juice Angel match for Virginia helped get us to $5,000! The second one helped get us to $8,200! Hoping this Angel Match can get us closer to $15,000.

Patrick is our Balloon Juice Angel today – let’s see what we can get to with this one. Big thanks to Patrick and all of our angels, and to everyone who is able to donate!

Patrick will match up to $25 per person, for a total of $500.

Let’s get this Angel Match started! As we kick off the match, the thermometer is at $8,776.

The two Virginia candidates we are supporting are:

Michael Feggans

Kimberly Pope Adams

Why these two in particular?

The seats they are running for are held by two rabid anti-choice women. The two white Republicans who hold these seats replaced black delegates who had held the seats previously. Let’s take them back! One of the incumbents ran one of the “fake clinic” that are so despicable, and the other has been involved in the fake clinic scams.

There are other pro-choice candidates for delegates, but these two really need the funds, and many of the other candidates who are in toss-up elections have plenty of cash – and if they don’t win, it won’t be because of money.

There are 4 more folks that we have our eye on, and Q3 fundraising figures should be available very soon, at which point we will reassess which candidates can most use our help.

