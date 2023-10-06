Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

No Justins, No Peace

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Everybody saw this coming.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

No one could have predicted…

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Angel Match #3 for our 2 Virginia Delegates!

Angel Match #3 for our 2 Virginia Delegates!

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

We are trying to get each of these two candidates $10,000 to help in their fight to win these seats in Virginia.

Our first Balloon Juice Angel match for Virginia helped get us to $5,000!   The second one helped get us to $8,200!  Hoping this Angel Match can get us closer to $15,000.

On Wisconsin!

Patrick is our Balloon Juice Angel today – let’s see what we can get to with this one.  Big thanks to Patrick and all of our angels, and to everyone who is able to donate!

Patrick will match up to $25 per person, for a total of $500.

Let’s get this Angel Match started!  As we kick off the match, the thermometer is at $8,776.

The two Virginia candidates we are supporting are:

  •  Michael Feggans
  • Kimberly Pope Adams

Why these two in particular?

The seats they are running for are held by two rabid anti-choice women.  The two white Republicans who hold these seats replaced black delegates who had held the seats previously.  Let’s take them back! One of the incumbents ran one of the “fake clinic” that are so despicable, and the other has been involved in the fake clinic scams.

There are other pro-choice candidates for delegates, but these two really need the funds, and many of the other candidates who are in toss-up elections have plenty of cash – and if they don’t win, it won’t be because of money.

There are 4 more folks that we have our eye on, and Q3 fundraising figures should be available very soon, at which point we will reassess which candidates can most use our help.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Reminder:  To count toward the match, donations have to be listed in the comments.  Or if you prefer a more private option, you can send me an email message

      You all recall, of course, that everything resets with a new angel match.  So even if you have donated to one of the other angel matches for VA, the slate is wiped clean with each new angel.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.