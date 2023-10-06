Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Scammers & ‘Slingers (Open Thread)

TPM reports that the mystery of where Repub Rep. George Santos got all that money to donate to his own campaign has been solved. Santos never had the money. He lied about a $0.5M personal donation to scam the National Republican Congressional Committee into funding his campaign:

According to his campaign’s filings with the Federal Election Commission, Santos helped power his House bid with personal loans of more than $500,000. Santos’ financial disclosures suggested the sum came as he enjoyed a massive surge in income with a seven-figure salary and more than one million in the bank. It was never quite clear how Santos went from making $55,000 to having a vast personal fortune in the span of a matter of months.

But on Thursday, as Nancy Marks, Santos’ campaign treasurer pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge related to her work on his team, we got an answer. Federal prosecutors said Santos’ fortune never existed at all.

The criminal information filed by prosecutors on Thursday accused Marks of working with Santos on a “scheme” to qualify for “financial and logistical support” from a program run by an unnamed party committee (the NRCC) by inflating the amount of money his campaign had taken in. The court filing alleged that Santos’ supposed loans were crucial to furthering the plan. And not only did he not make a $500,000 loan which he claimed to, but he “did not have the funds necessary to make such loans at the time,” the filing said…

Santos and Marks allegedly conducted much of the scheme over text and email, messaging each other the names and amounts that relatives would be marked as contributing, with Santos complaining at one point to Marks that he was “lost and desperate.” His anxiety apparently turned to relief once he was accepted for the program.

“I GOT [THE PROGRAM]!” he purportedly texted Marks on Feb. 23, 2022.

Good lord, that’s comedy gold! The only reason the possibility that Santos was lying about the money never occurred to me was that I assumed campaign contribution deposits would be verified by…someone. Apparently the whole thing is as regulated as a fictional Nigerian prince’s email fundraising campaign.

Anyhoo, the kicker is that even though they now know Santos blatantly ripped them off, House Repubs almost certainly won’t expel him. They can’t even govern with the narrow majority they have.

***

Here’s a screenshot for the “wonders never cease” file — the current online cover of Politico Magazine:

The Santos Scam

Why yes, Yes, it is. (Also, welcome to 1995.) Some of the featured takes are worth a look, but I think my favorite is from Norm Ornstein, who traces the roots of the party’s modern-day dysfunction back to Newt Gingrich and then provides a fitting epilogue for his gunslinging successors:

But the current chaos was triggered, ironically, by the self-proclaimed “Young Guns” — Paul Ryan, Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy — when they went around the country in 2009 recruiting tea party radicals, exploiting their anger after the financial collapse and the backlash against Barack Obama, promising to blow up the establishment in Washington with the hopes that they could use that anger to catapult themselves into the majority. Their expectation was that once these tea party radicals were in the House, they could co-opt them. Instead, of course, they were co-opted. John Boehner was the first victim of the Young Guns, but now all three of the Guns have been shot down by their own gang.

Bang-bang!

Open thread.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      RaflW

      The NRCC getting totally bamboozled by Santos is richly hilarious. And, yeah, they can’t really boot him out since they’re on a knife’s edge already.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Any jackal insights about Duke as an education destination? (Setting aside the Universally Beloved basketball program.) They reached out to the Kiddo, who has entered the NCAA waiver wire for running during her 5th year of eligibility, while prepping for the MCATs. Seems like a solid school but we’re three hours west, so….

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      Yet another frivolous lawsuit dropped:

      Trump Drops Lawsuit Against Judge Who Doomed His Company

      A week into his bank fraud trial, Donald Trump late Thursday night dropped his oddly aggressive lawsuit against the judge overseeing the case—a move that had been seen as a last-minute scramble to avert a potential unraveling of the tycoon’s real estate empire.

      But that happened anyway when Justice Arthur F. Engoron concluded the former president was a serial liar who faked the size of his buildings and value of his properties for years, ordering the family business’ licenses to be revoked.

      Running out of money? Running out of lawyers? Or maybe finally listening to his lawyers?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      RepubAnon

      Ah, but Marjorie Taylor Green, Boebert. and  Gym Jordan will lead the way to a compassionate conservative future.

      And if you buy that, George Santos has a deal for you. And Trump will sell you a Trump University diploma at a special rate.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nukular Biskits

      Just doing a flyby here (teleworking and taking a break from my annual compliance training), but does lying to the NRCC constitute a crime?

      I’m sure filing fraudulent campaign finance reports with the FEC is.

      Reply

