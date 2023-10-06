Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says House Dems “did exactly the right thing” in voting to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker: “McCarthy, at every moment over the course of the last two years, has done more to enable and collaborate with and apologize for Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/L8BumZCcHk — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2023

House Republicans face a clear choice. Partner with House Democrats on a bipartisan path forward. Or continue to empower MAGA extremism. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 5, 2023

I’m not going to say the next Speaker will be Hakeem Jeffries but I think it would be crazy to say it won’t be him. https://t.co/3bfAUbAW8T — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 4, 2023





excellent, serious interview. @RepJeffries intelligence and dynamism shine thru.Another example (along w/ @JohnJHarwood interview) why best work usually cannot be found on broadcast or cable TV. It takes time, preparation, focus sometimes on single topic https://t.co/MJAKIzWQ2k — Jennifer Truthful, Not Neutral Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2023

A half-hour podcast from last October, at the New Republic — “The Next Generation of House Leadership”:

… What drives the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and what’s his vision for the next generation of leadership? Jeffries, who grew up in a union family in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights, traces his political journey back to the 1992 Rodney King trial. “There was a shock at the injustice of an acquittal. And I remember saying to myself that … [I want] to fight for the principles of equal protection under the law, liberty, and justice for all in the purest possible way.” Three decades later—on the heels of what he calls “one of the most productive legislative sessions in the history of the country”—Jeffries discusses what implementation of clean energy investments will require, why solving the affordable housing crisis is one of his top priorities, and how progressives can better communicate their accomplishments and goals. “We’re going to have to do a better job moving forward, of recognizing that there’s a distinction between governing and messaging,” he said. “You govern in fine print. You message, you persuade, you communicate in headlines.” Later, Jeffries discusses the historic role of the Congressional Black Caucus, and what being middle-class actually means in today’s economy. How to Save a Country is presented by the Roosevelt Institute, The New Republic, and PRX. Generous funding was provided by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and Omidyar Network. Views expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of its funders…

On the other side: TFG has endorsed Gym Jordan for House Speaker, for what that’s worth, out of the mouth of a lifelong liar ‘supporting’ another professional liar…

Haven’t we had enough zombie fighting video games? pic.twitter.com/6804Bfz7Dr — Sean Herrala (@seanherrala) October 6, 2023

BREAKING:

Sexual Assault Enabler Trumps White Supremacist https://t.co/WM6pinPFD3 — Charles Gaba isn’t paying for this account. (@charles_gaba) October 6, 2023

thinly veiled blackmail threat against Jordan about the abused wrestlers? eg Trump owns Jordan https://t.co/Z5nkJrGrsZ — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) October 6, 2023

This seems like good news for people hoping for GOP unity! https://t.co/S2xnDsf6gY — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 6, 2023

Clinton on Jordan: Well, I don’t know him well. I watched him. And stared at him for 11 hours while he made stuff up about me. pic.twitter.com/e6Uk6ZY3Dv — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2023