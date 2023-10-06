Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cole is on a roll !

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Everybody saw this coming.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I was promised a recession.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Ah, the different things are different argument.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Dems in Array!

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Dems in Array!

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , ,


A half-hour podcast from last October, at the New Republic “The Next Generation of House Leadership”:

What drives the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and what’s his vision for the next generation of leadership?

Jeffries, who grew up in a union family in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights, traces his political journey back to the 1992 Rodney King trial. “There was a shock at the injustice of an acquittal. And I remember saying to myself that … [I want] to fight for the principles of equal protection under the law, liberty, and justice for all in the purest possible way.” Three decades later—on the heels of what he calls “one of the most productive legislative sessions in the history of the country”—Jeffries discusses what implementation of clean energy investments will require, why solving the affordable housing crisis is one of his top priorities, and how progressives can better communicate their accomplishments and goals. “We’re going to have to do a better job moving forward, of recognizing that there’s a distinction between governing and messaging,” he said. “You govern in fine print. You message, you persuade, you communicate in headlines.” Later, Jeffries discusses the historic role of the Congressional Black Caucus, and what being middle-class actually means in today’s economy.

How to Save a Country is presented by the Roosevelt Institute, The New Republic, and PRX. Generous funding was provided by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and Omidyar Network. Views expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of its funders

======

On the other side: TFG has endorsed Gym Jordan for House Speaker, for what that’s worth, out of the mouth of a lifelong liar ‘supporting’ another professional liar…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • emmyelle
  • Nukular Biskits
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      House Republicans face a clear choice. Partner with House Democrats on a bipartisan path forward. Or continue to empower MAGA extremism.

      Oh, sure, foist your responsibility onto the majority party. How undemocratic.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Re-upping from previous thread, for what it’s worth:

      Yesterday, the Pod Save America guys interviewed Cassidy Hutchison. At the end, they asked her to comment on the speaker’s race since she’d worked with these people, including having interned for Steve Scalise. She said Jordan was dishonest and would be a bad pick.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      So… A rapist backs a sexual predator’s enabler*. This is too good to be true, the headlines write themselves.

      *as far as we know, that’s all he was.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      emmyelle

      I like how he says “we can’t continue to govern…”, like, you know, as if they are actually governing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.