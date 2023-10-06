Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – lashonharangue – Hiking in Montana – Part 2

On The Road – lashonharangue – Hiking in Montana – Part 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

lashonharangue

After camping at Lake Abundance I didn’t think the scenery could get much better. So I hoped the hike over the pass was worth the effort.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 2 7
Lake Tahepia

Tired from hiking, we all rested before unpacking the llamas and setting up camp.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 2 6
Lake Tahepia

There was great pasture behind the camp where the llamas were picketed. A tiny creek ran through the pasture so it was easy to water the animals. After eating his fill and a good nights’ sleep, Gypsum was a happy llama.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 2 5
Lake Tahepia

The ridge at the end of the lake was lit by alpine glow at the end of the first day.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 2 4
Lake Tahepia

Here is a view in the opposite direction early in the morning.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 2 3
Lake Tahepia

The next afternoon I had a pleasant surprise. Three llamas arrived carrying gear that was being pre-positioned for another group due in to this lake in a few days. One of the llamas was my old acquaintance Trek. He is now semi-retired. No longer able to handle the load for our trip, but okay for a day trip where all he had to carry was some gear in and some of our trash out. For reasons that were never made clear to me they had renamed him Rocky. 

Note: That black thing hanging from my belt is bear spray. Everyone was required to carry it but we saw no bears on the trip.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 2 2
Lake Tahepia

After two nights we had to leave beautiful Lake Tahepia. Gypsum, as usual, was ready to get on the trail.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 2 1
On The Trail

There was one more pass we had to climb. This is looking back at Lake Tahepia. Our camp was on the right.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 2
Waukena Lake

On the other side of the pass we stopped for lunch at Waukena Lake. It was beautiful but very windy.

After lunch it was a long hike back along Rock Creek, mostly on a forest road. We finally arrived at Brownes Lake where the vehicles were waiting. After a flat tire was fixed, I got a ride back to Butte where I stayed at a hotel across the street from the airport so I could catch a 6 am flight the next morning. A very satisfying trip which I hope to do again next year, especially if Gypsum is still able to accompany me.

