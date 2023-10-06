Lake Tahepia

The next afternoon I had a pleasant surprise. Three llamas arrived carrying gear that was being pre-positioned for another group due in to this lake in a few days. One of the llamas was my old acquaintance Trek. He is now semi-retired. No longer able to handle the load for our trip, but okay for a day trip where all he had to carry was some gear in and some of our trash out. For reasons that were never made clear to me they had renamed him Rocky.

Note: That black thing hanging from my belt is bear spray. Everyone was required to carry it but we saw no bears on the trip.