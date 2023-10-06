This happened overnight:
(CNN) On a day of drama that recalled the pandemonium inside the Trump White House, the ex-president’s camp floated rumors of his potential first visit to the US Capitol since his mob ransacked it on January 6, 2021. Then Trump teased the possibility that he could even step in as speaker himself on an interim basis.
But the ex-president’s biggest bombshell was still to come – shortly after midnight, he endorsed Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan for the job.
“He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network in a post that spent more time lauding Jordan’s prowess as a student wrestler than his political career.
Jordan as speaker would be embarrassing for America and damaging to our allies, especially Ukraine since Jordan is a Putinist. But in crass political terms, a Jordan speakership might be good for Democrats because Jordan is a histrionic moron — a lumbering, shouting, jacketless illustration of the “extreme MAGA Republicans” the president has been campaigning against for the past two years.
If the House GOP obeys Trump and elevates Jordan, perhaps even normies will begin to understand that one of our two viable political parties is a cult. Do you think this endorsement will put Jordan over the top?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings