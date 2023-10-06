Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Morning Thread: Unspeakerable!

This happened overnight:

(CNN) On a day of drama that recalled the pandemonium inside the Trump White House, the ex-president’s camp floated rumors of his potential first visit to the US Capitol since his mob ransacked it on January 6, 2021. Then Trump teased the possibility that he could even step in as speaker himself on an interim basis.

But the ex-president’s biggest bombshell was still to come – shortly after midnight, he endorsed Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan for the job.

“He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network in a post that spent more time lauding Jordan’s prowess as a student wrestler than his political career.

Jordan as speaker would be embarrassing for America and damaging to our allies, especially Ukraine since Jordan is a Putinist. But in crass political terms, a Jordan speakership might be good for Democrats because Jordan is a histrionic moron — a lumbering, shouting, jacketless illustration of the “extreme MAGA Republicans” the president has been campaigning against for the past two years.

If the House GOP obeys Trump and elevates Jordan, perhaps even normies will begin to understand that one of our two viable political parties is a cult. Do you think this endorsement will put Jordan over the top?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    76Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Test of wills for for the so-called GOP moderates.

      Nothing is more inscrutable than the normie mind, so who knows?

      I blame Democrats.

    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      I think the endorsement puts a lot more pressure on Republican House members to rally around Jordan.   Getting over the top is still a monumental task because any random 5 people who hate you can keep you from the job.  And there are some Republican House members who hate Jordan.

    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Yeah, I gotta think this is a most unwelcome development for the so-called moderates. Experience has taught me to distrust my initial instincts on how things will play out politically, but we’ve seen Jordan in action. He’s a truculent extremist, not particularly bright and deeply worshipful of Trump. I don’t see this going well for Repubs.

    7. 7.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      Josh Marshall makes the point that Jordan comes with serious baggage (“gym” for one thing).

      Don’t throw me in the briar patch!

      We’ll see just how incompetent the GOP is. So far signs point to “very.”

    9. 9.

      Spanky

      Well it will be, as usual, interesting. If a Gym leadership becomes inevitable, will that drive any representatives from purple districts over to Jeffries? Normally it’s not worth even asking that question, but normal left town a long time ago.

    10. 10.

      bbleh

      No question this will seal the deal.  He was already the more preferred of the two declared candidates, and now the Prophet has anointed him.  The cake is baked.  The “moderates” will fall in line without so much as a baa of protest.

      It’s good in that it avoids the scenario of a long period with no Speaker and therefore no business done.  And as noted, it will certainly heighten the contradictions.  Jordan is no smarter than Qevin, and he’s gonna be out, loud, and proud with the MAGA stupidity and ODD. It’s gonna be almost as hard to ignore as TIFG.  (In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Jimmy J. has already started to think about running for President in 2028).

      But other than that, I don’t think it’s good for Dems, because it makes a shutdown almost inevitable.  The MAGAts have been spoiling for a big fight for a long time, and he’s very much one of them.  They’ll make ridiculous demands, angrily refuse even to negotiate much less compromise, loudly blame everyone else for the shutdown, and then stomp upstairs to their room and SLAM the door.  Only question is, how long until they come out pouting because they’re hungry.

    11. 11.

      Trivia Man

      It will be a challenge  for Jim “Gym” Jordan – how can he still be the lead on the Judiciary committee? I thought SOH isn’t on any committee.

      maybe he’s counting on the stenographer pool to use even more of his GOTCHA! sound bites with even less context or “evidence”.

    12. 12.

      Freemark

      One thing, I think this guarantees an even bigger shit show than I thought it would be. It’s gone from an Everest sized shit show to an Olympus Mons sized shit show.

    13. 13.

      A Good Woman

      I think it puts pressure on the non-Freedom Caucus members to fall in line with the Mango Menace.  I fear that they will. The result, if it is Jordan, will be disastrous for us and also the Ukrainians. Of course it will likely be disastrous no matter who gets the gavel.

      At this point I hope 2024 is a Dem blowout and they don’t blow the opportunity.

    14. 14.

      oldster

      “…perhaps even normies will begin to understand that one of our two viable political parties is a cult.”

      Perhaps. But perhaps Peak Wingnut will never come.

    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      I don’t know what normies will think. Most of them likely don’t know who Jordan is.

      What I do think, tho, is that being a GOP Speaker is a career-killer.

      At some point — and I will be the first to admit that I thought that point would have come by now — the old-skool GOP will be strong enough to sideline the MAGAs. Many of them know that MAGA is toxic and they are losing winnable elections. Jordan doesn’t advance this cause.

    16. 16.

      schrodingers_cat

      Is normies a code for white  people who still vote for Republicans while pretending to be above it all? Because normies of other demographics get it. For example husband kitteh, who definitely is a normie as in he doesn’t fixate on political minutia like we do here. But he would never ever even consider voting Republican. The only demographic Rs win nationally is white people and have a lock on.

      Rs got 57% of the white vote in 2022. So the % of the white vote Rs get in the south and mountain west is higher than that

      So these people who voted for Rs after Jan 6 insurrection are not going to be deterred by a minor thing such as Rs nominating a completely unsuitable person like Jim Jordan as the speaker.

    17. 17.

      Tony Jay

      Is Jordan the one who looks like Beavis after thirty years of working in a Blockbusters storage depot while living on a diet of meth-amphetamine and bath-salts?

      BTW – Googling ‘Gym Jordan’ brings normies straight to the nub of his unsuitability for any post more prestigious than “guy who wheels around the library trolley in a cut-price correctional institution”. This is a good thing and he should henceforth never be allowed to besmirch the honourable prenom of Messieurs Kirk, Carrey and Rockford. ‘Gym’ he is.

      And yes, he is that Jordan. Weird looking fucker. Decent height, though. /s

    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      @bbleh:

      But other than that, I don’t think it’s good for Dems, because it makes a shutdown almost inevitable.

      I don’t think a shutdown hurts the Dems.  But I worry that Ukraine gets fucked as a side-effect of this whole business.

      I wasn’t that concerned when the shutdown was avoided with a bill that didn’t have aid for Ukraine.  Mostly, I figured that the Dem leadership had a plan for that.  Now I see there is no plan.

      One plausible plan, once Gaetz filed his Motion to Vacate, was telling Qevin that we’d save his ass this time, but unless Ukraine aid made it through the House tout suite, we’d make sure Gaetz knew the next MtV would be backed by the entire Dem caucus.

      Maybe we’d still find ourselves right back here, just after a short delay. But Qevin has no spine, so there’d be a pretty good shot at getting it done.

      Now it’s hard to see a route to getting Ukraine aid through the House, short of five vulnerable Rethugs voting for Jeffries for Speaker, and I might as well ask for a pony while I’m at it.

    21. 21.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Tony Jay: BTW – Googling ‘Gym Jordan’ brings normies straight to the nub of his unsuitability for any post …

      Good point. Most people (voters) don’t pay as much attention as we do but they do know how to Google.

    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      TIFG is a chaos agent, among other things.  “American carnage”, “only I can fix it”, etc.  He wants a shutdown.  Of course he wants an incompetent bomb thrower as Speaker, and to be able to claim credit.

      Moscow Mitch was right to mostly ignore him.

      Dunno what the GQP House will do, but it’s yet another test for them.  Will they start to leave the cult??  Ultimately, politicians want to win elections…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    23. 23.

      Geminid

      I think that House Republicans needed to as much as possible contain this Speaker fight within their caucus and not have it nationalized as an intra-party fight. But Trump wants to assert dominance and also maintain his spurious reputation as dealmaker.

      He’s backing a discreditable man, though, and there will be more shoes dropping regarding Jordan’s role in covering up sexual assaults at The University of Ohio- especially if Jordan is elected Speaker.

      So far, Trump’s statement, “I alone can fix it” has proven to be, “I alone can wreck it.”

    24. 24.

      bbleh

      @Trivia Man: he probably will, and under the rules he should, but transgression is another hallmark of adolescents MAGAts, so maybe not.

      @Suzanne: I’ve long hoped that about the “old skool” GOP, but there doesn’t seem to be much of it left, and what is left has retreated to their gated communities to count their money.  As long as they get their tax and regulatory cuts, I think they’re content to stay out of the culture wars.  They’re becoming almost like the fundamentalists used to be — sticking with their own and staying out of politics.  And in the near term, a shutdown will actually be good for them — less regulation, less enforcement, and probably eventually a recession that will weaken labor and keep inflation down.  If that costs them a few purple districts, well so what: they’ve got the Supreme Court now, and they’ll be stronger in the Senate after ’24.

      @lowtechcyclist: my problem with a shutdown is, I think it almost inevitably will cause a recession, which will hurt Biden because normies think the President controls the economy.  Now imo Teh Economee is almost impossibly strong right now, so a mild recession might not damage things too badly, but I’d still prefer we didn’t have one, not least because it hurts the most vulnerable worst and fastest.

    26. 26.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Normie white people are more important because of their numbers and geographic location. But a normies is generally someone who doesn’t react to day to day events and is  not a reliable voter.

    27. 27.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @schrodingers_cat:

      A bit of that.  There are a fair number of actual swing voters.  I think more it’s people who don’t reliably bother to vote because they don’t think politics affects them much.  I suspect that group leans white , yes, but I don’t know.

      And always beware anecdata.

    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Is normies a code for white  people who still vote for Republicans while pretending to be above it all?

      No, it’s code for people who pay way less attention to politics than we do.

      For instance, I was talking with a woman about the prospective shutdown last Friday night at my local theater group while we were getting ready for showtime.  She asked how long a shutdown would last – one week? Two?  She had no idea that there wasn’t a prescribed length, that the shutdown would last until Congress passed legislation to fund the government.

      That’s what it means to be a normie.

    29. 29.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Thanks for the clarification. Yes we should focus on the non-voters of all demographics and especially white demographics because of the sheer numbers as you rightly point out. We should target non-voting women normie voters because Rs are putting their lives ( or their daughters/nieces etc) at risk.

    30. 30.

      randy khan

      If the 2022 elections are any indication, Trump’s endorsement means that Jordan will lose.

      Okay, with that cheap joke out of the way, I have no idea whether that will put Jordan over the top.  But he would not be an improvement over McCarthy if he wins, so that’s a problem.

    31. 31.

      Anyway

      @Spanky:

       If a Gym leadership becomes inevitable, will that drive any representatives from purple districts over to Jeffries?

      Magic eight ball says No. One thing internalized by Rthugs is Libs are evil and working with Ds is not even a consideration.

    32. 32.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Frankensteinbeck: I think your guess may be right. In the Indian context those whose fees are hurt when you discuss BJP’s politics is almost always privileged upper caste folks.

      When you are a  minority under attack you can’t afford to be politically unaware. T’s election made my normie Mr. Kitteh  become interested in politics. Still not to the level I am but much more than before 2016.

      Muslims in India, Dalits in India, Black people, Jewish people, immigrants we cannot afford to be like babes in the woods pretending like politics doesn’t affect us.

    34. 34.

      kalakal

      One plus I can see is that it will wreck Gym’s career like it has that of every GOP speaker since at least Boehner’s. It’s a impossible job, the GOP caucus isn’t in disarray, it’s in Brownian motion.

      He’s widely disliked, stubborn, stupid, has zero personnel management skills, all combined with a  self estimation of his abilities at severe odds with reality

      It’ll be a total shitshow, the House will be completely dysfunctional, unable to pass anything that will pass the Senate. If he’s elected the chances of the Dems regaining the House will soar. He’ll be a disaster for himself, the GOP, and the country. To first two I say good. I worry for the last. If he’s elected the next election can’t come soon enough

    35. 35.

      jonas

      They’re going to fall in line and elect Jordan and he’s going to be every bit as awful as we think. There are no moderate Republicans. There are no courageous Republicans.

    36. 36.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:

      yes and the story always has the same ending.

      The problem isn’t the ending, it’s how long the story runs, and what happens in the middle part.

      ETA: Sorry if I’m coming across like Eeyore this morning. I certainly feel like an Eeyore today.

    38. 38.

      jonas

      @kalakal:It’s a impossible job,

      If you approach it as an actual job with the responsibility of getting work done for the country, yes. If you largely see it as a stage from which you can throw MAGA tantrums and fling poop at the media and Democrats and just generally fuck around, then it can be a lot of fun! Especially if you know Trump is tuning in!

    39. 39.

      Marleedog

      There might be some mewling mouth noises of protest from the “moderates” in their caucus, but, Republicans  always fall in line.  Authoritarian-friendly types tend to do that.  His sexual offender adjacent past has not hindered him so far and it won’t now, so Jim Jordan it most likely is.

      Sadly to the detriment of the nation in the short and medium turn, the harm may be irreparable.

      Not much of a silver lining to this, it looks like another government shutdown, another debt limit crisis, and it is not hard to imagine things on the international front spiraling out of control.

      One can only hope that this leads to crushing electoral for them next year.

    40. 40.

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      I think it almost inevitably will cause a recession, which will hurt Biden because normies think the President controls the economy.

      I know people think this. But outside the friendly confines of Balloon Juice, I don’t think it’s helpful to say this, because when you say this

      normies think the President controls the economy.

      Normies here this

      the President controls the economy.

       
      YMMV

    41. 41.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @lowtechcyclist: true. Thing is, we can’t control it. Best we (not us here, Dems in Congress) can do is mitigate the damage.

      Voters created this situation, helped along by numerous factors we talk about all the time. Only solution is to vote the bastards out.

    42. 42.

      artem1s

      As OAC so eloquently pointed out, they are all grown up now, it’s not our job to be their mommies or even fret about whether they are safe at home after dark (it’s 10 PM, do you know where your R-congresscritter is?). The GQP will do whatever they do. There will be advantages and disadvantages for Dems. I’m confident in Biden, Schumer, Jeffries and their staff’s abilities to figure it out, go with the flow, and pounce when opportunities present themselves.
      I predict Gym Jordan may regret calling close attention to himself as so many others who have played with MAGAtism, FA with TIFG, and FO.

    44. 44.

      Eunicecycle

      Gym cannot run a committee without it devolving into a shit show. Gym as Speaker of the House? I am without appropriate metaphors. But it can’t be good for a lot of people in this country in the short run and that scares me.

    45. 45.

      Sloegin

      Long shutdown just before the Thanksgiving holidays is now confirmed, methinks.  And with a moron like Gym in charge who doesn’t see or understand what’s coming, can’t envision how it will go down, and even if he did, probably doesn’t care.

    47. 47.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: I am not so sure that Democratic leadership has no plan regarding military aid for Ukraine. For one thing, I expect they have the means to make a Petition to Discharge stick. Rep. Gallego talked about this back in January, in an interview with a defense-related news site.

      There are also other ways to skin this cat. Of the four Congressional caucuses, the Senate Democrats are solidly behind aid and ~2/3rds of Senate Republicans are, while House Democrats are united also.The House Republicans differ from their Senate counterparts in that only ~1/3 of them are Ukraine supporters.

      This process will likely turn out like the Debt Ceiling matter: a perilous stand-off where greater Congressional numbers prevail in the end over the outnumbered soreheads in the Republican House caucus. It will then become an intra-party Republican problem, and one of many.

    49. 49.

      Suzanne

      @bbleh:

      As long as they get their tax and regulatory cuts, I think they’re content to stay out of the culture wars. 

      Well, yeah. But that depends on maintaining power. That means winning enough elections. Throwing away winnable elections is not a path to tax cuts. That’s why they can’t opt out.

    50. 50.

      kalakal

      @artem1s:

      I predict Gym Jordan may regret calling close attention to himself as so many others who have played with MAGAtism, FA with TIFG, and FO.

      Absolutely.

    51. 51.

      jonas

      @randy khan: But he would not be an improvement over McCarthy if he wins, so that’s a problem.

      You’re right. He would be way worse. He’s stupid. He’s belligerent. He has absolutely no interest in making anything work and he’s sure as hell not going to do a damn thing to work with either Biden or the Senate. I think Scalise, as awful as he is politically, at least knows how things work and would get something done. Jordan will just blow everything up, which is why Trump wants him in there.

    52. 52.

      brendancalling

      Can I just say how much I’m enjoying the way Murc’s Law is playing out in real time? It’s freaking insane.

    54. 54.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Marleedog:

      Republicans  always fall in line.

      They haven’t been lately.

      This will certainly be a clear test of Trump’s power over the House.  If Jordan, who is controversial with his colleagues, sails to victory, it will definitely be because of Trump.  If we get the same shit show as last time, then no, they don’t follow Trump.  If the split is wide, then they not only don’t follow Trump, they give not one shit what he says.

      We’ll have to see.  I don’t think we’ll know for sure until voting starts, then the first vote should make it clear.

    57. 57.

      Betty Cracker

      @Marleedog: I agree Jordan’s sex offender-adjacent past won’t hurt him with Repubs, but maybe elevating him to the national stage will open that can of worms again. Some of the OSU victims have spoken out publicly and may do so again. It might even remind older voters that the longest serving GOP House speaker, also elevated during a crisis in that caucus, was the convicted pedophile Denny Hastert.

    58. 58.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:

      Thing is, we can’t control it. Best we (not us here, Dems in Congress) can do is mitigate the damage.

      Voting for the MtV was mitigating the damage? That was the one thing the Dems could control: how they were going to play that.

      Yeah I know, they had to stand up for themselves and blah blah blah.  I just don’t think they thought this through.

      ISTM that we’re in far worse a shitshow now than we were just a few days ago.

    59. 59.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Yesterday, the Pod Save America guys interviewed Cassidy Hutchison. At the end, they asked her to comment on the speaker’s race since she’d worked with these people, including having interned for Steve Scalise. She said Jordan was dishonest and would be a bad pick.

    60. 60.

      Eunicecycle

      @jonas: it’s exactly why Trump endorsed Gym. I can’t remember if we discussed this here, but the scuttlebutt is Kevin lost his job because he didn’t shut down the government and Trump wanted it shut down. Kevin tried by springing the CR on Dems with no notice, figuring they would vote no. But they didn’t. So Kevin had to go.

    64. 64.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      This process will likely turn out like the Debt Ceiling matter: a perilous stand-off where greater Congressional numbers prevail in the end over the outnumbered soreheads in the Republican House caucus. It will then become an intra-party Republican problem, and one of many.

      One big difference between Ukraine aid and the debt ceiling was that the debt ceiling did at least have a deadline that Congress was up against.  There’s nothing like that with Ukraine that forces the Rethugs to act or things will blow up in their faces.

      Hopefully we can get five GOPers to sign off on the discharge petition.  Right now while there is no Speaker may be the best time for it.  I doubt that Patrick McHenry has anyone quivering in their boots.

    65. 65.

      Geminid

      @Baud: A lot of normies are reliable voters. An example would be my friend Stephanie. Stephanie will watch the most mediocre sportsball game before she’ll watch the most excellent politics program, but she is reliable a Democratic voter as anyone here. Stephanie is a very shrewd observer and does not need blogs or podcasts to tell her who the assholes are.

    66. 66.

      Betty Cracker

      Reading from Le Post:

      Economy adds 336,000 jobs in September, in a stunning gain

      The unemployment rate held at 3.8 percent, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday

    67. 67.

      Trivia Man

      My long shot dark horse pick: the eminence grise himself… Paul Ryan.

      he still fancies himself presidential and craves to be influential. He could grandstand and pontificate to his heart’s content without ever casting a vote on the record.

    68. 68.

      jonas

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:  There is no such thing as a Trump supporter who thinks “Well, I’ll stand by him now, but if more disconcerting news about him comes out at one of his trials, I’m bailing.”

      It’s not a political movement, it’s a cult. I don’t think the trials are really going to move the needle at all and Democrats shouldn’t assume they will. He will go on trial. He’ll probably be convicted. He’ll still be the Republican nominee.

    69. 69.

      jonas

      @Trivia Man: My impression from hearing Paul Ryan talk recently is that he would not take that job again for anything in the world, particularly with that Freedumb Caucus still running the show.

    70. 70.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @jonas: He will go on trial. He’ll probably be convicted. He’ll still be the Republican nominee.

      I agree. But when it comes to casting a vote there are limited options. I’m talking about the margins, not the core.

      We’ll see. I’m the optimist in our family.

    71. 71.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      I think they thought this through and did the right thing.  If we want to break the abuser paradigm, we have to stop acting like the abused.

      So they should have taken control in the manner I suggested upthread: tell Qevin that if he doesn’t put a Ukraine bill on the floor ASAP, then they’ll vote for the MtV the next time.

      As long as they follow through, that’s not acting like the abused. That’s taking fucking control and doing what needs to be done.  Maybe Qevin gives in and puts the Ukraine bill on the floor. That’s a win. And if he still acts like a shitheel after Ukraine aid gets passed, we can kick his butt out then.  Or maybe he doesn’t put Ukraine aid on the floor, and we kick his butt out then. That’s as much of a win as where we are now.

      But burning down the house in response to abuse is what you do when you’ve lost all other hope. I sure didn’t think we were there yet.

    74. 74.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Geminid:

      He’s backing a discreditable man, though, and there will be more shoes dropping regarding Jordan’s role in covering up sexual assaults at The University of Ohio- especially if Jordan is elected Speaker.

      The Ohio State University, I’m pretty sure. But I think you’re right that more unsavoury details will emerge.

    75. 75.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: The new voters Trump brought in are mostly still there, I think. But many of them are at best ambivalent about the party and are likely to drift away once Trump’s elective political career is over. Some will go to their graves muttering that they voted Republican in order to make America great again, but then the RINOs stabbed Trump in the back and they never voted again.

