in elon’s eternal wisdom, he’s decided that removing everything but the image from link previews will keep people from clicking and thus leaving twitter in reality i’m now much more likely to click the link since i have to go there to see what i once could get from the preview — Molly White (@molly0xFFF) October 5, 2023

Commentary: Twitter is at death’s door, one year after Elon Musk’s takeover https://t.co/XMat52sE4b — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 5, 2023



The smart money says All popular social media platforms eventually collapse, but as a devout Cynic (not to mention an Irish-American), I take some consolation in watching the public humiliation of the sociopath responsible for destroying this particular global public square. Per Rolling Stone:

…[Y]ou’d be hard pressed to name a single improvement to the site under Musk’s direction. His biggest ideas have all blown up in his face: An $8 monthly subscription fee for a blue check that verified users then needed the option of hiding to avoid mockery. The abandonment of a valuable brand name and logo in favor of the meaningless “X,” which prompted a trademark lawsuit and led to the installation of a garish metal X structure on the roof of Twitter’s office — city inspectors had it removed just days later. Musk’s latest move is to have headlines stripped from article links, leaving only an image and media source, which he seems to believe looks better and will keep users scrolling. But for those who follow news on the app, it makes X that much more pointless… These days, when you mention Musk’s countless blunders in running X, you get a standard retort from his defenders. It doesn’t matter if you’re taking stock of his mounting desperation (like when he begged Taylor Swift to release music on the platform), or a technical fail that reveals an infrastructure coming apart at the seams (such as a frozen livestream at the U.S.-Mexico border, where he’d put on his cowboy hat to grandstand as an anti-immigration ideologue, a glitch that prompted him to send an email reading “Please fix this” to all employees). The reply is always more or less the same: If Twitter is really dying, why are you still posting on it? It’s a fair question, even if it dodges the issue of Musk’s rank incompetence. I suppose a mixture of spite and morbid curiosity goes a long way toward keeping a person like me around. On the other hand, it’s not my first time having an online community hollowed out by a hostile force, and there’s something to be said for making the most of the end with your remaining friends — sharing gallows humor and a sense of humanity as the situation continues to devolve… Musk is not without his salesmanship, which, combined with unconditional, breathless hype from supporters, has kept alive the notion of his entrepreneurial and innovative genius. He and this audience are both expending more energy each day on flat denials of grim headlines and vague assurances that X is actually “thriving” like never before. Sooner or later, that magical thinking will run ashore on reality, and until then, yes, the site will survive — but in a state of waking demise, with a user base divided between those cannibalizing what’s left and the stunned spectators. That can hardly be mistaken for a healthy, habitable public forum, let alone an asset that could one day turn a profit. It offers the illusion of life, however, in arguments, abuse, recriminations, and disgust. The paradox of what used to be Twitter is that it is now sustained by little except the mutual contempt of hardened combatants fighting for an inch of territory. Nobody wants to cede the ground.

Also, there’s always the hope of a truly spectacular final implosion:

Like a financial black hole, X threatens to consume most of whatever value it once had, says @jennifersaba https://t.co/NCvdLotbZy pic.twitter.com/QxzqD98Gm8 — Reuters Breakingviews (@Breakingviews) October 3, 2023

… Despite Musk’s big pronouncements about pushing into subscriptions, X has historically relied on advertising, which contributed over 90% of revenue when it was a public company. But that business is spiraling, and the platform’s shifting policies could threaten more branding deals. In July, Musk posted that cash flow was negative because of a 50% drop in advertising sales. The apparent strategic disconnect between the company’s ad-focused chief executive and its subscription-hungry owner comes as valuations are falling. TikTok parent ByteDance was recently valued at $224 billion, down by about a quarter from a year ago, the Information reported. Disappearing messaging app Snap’s (SNAP.N) market value has slumped by more than 10% over the past year. Put it all together, and X isn’t just worth less than Musk paid for it, but likely less than its debt. Assume that the company’s revenue last year was $4.7 billion, based on results before it was taken private. If advertising has dropped by half, then this year’s sales should be a bit over $2.5 billion. Put that on the same enterprise-value-to-sales multiple as Snap, which is down to a mere 3 times, and X is worth around $8 billion. The company is so far covering its hefty interest payments of $300 million per quarter, and Yaccarino sees profitable days ahead. But between Musk’s impromptu product shifts and the need to woo back advertisers, her task is daunting. If things deteriorate further, the company’s bankers – already nursing billions in on-paper losses – face the prospect of taking back the keys to a diminished platform that is worth less than even their claim on it. Like a financial black hole, X threatens to consume most of whatever value it once had.

X user: i personally dislike this change to the platform and am basing my opinion on what i see with my own two eyes Elon Musk: wow, just believing the media smdh pic.twitter.com/vdcvU1arA0 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) October 5, 2023

Life (defined as the quintessentially human desire to communicate) finds a way around any barrier:

considering also superimposing “THIS IS A LINK” on all my social share images now 🙄 https://t.co/iw7y17ugym — Molly White (@molly0xFFF) October 5, 2023

They’re gonna get that guy who repossesses planes from drug dealers to change the passwords on Elons work account. — crabjuice410 (@crabjuice410) October 5, 2023

Don’t think Twitter fully thought through the consequences of this change pic.twitter.com/JQZwEYkeuZ — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) October 5, 2023

one thing I would really like to know when all the dust settles, is how many years of revenue Morgan Stanley’s losses on this financing end up giving back for the very well regarded tech advisory team. https://t.co/eu9LoxX5Fa — Dan Davies (@dsquareddigest) October 5, 2023

The banking sector could redeem itself for 2008 with one action https://t.co/PU6a9YHSlm — Environmental Services Weedle (@PartyWurmple) October 5, 2023

As WaterGirl posted earlier, looks like the SEC might be nudging Musk, also…

SEC sues Elon Musk to force his testimony in Twitter takeover probe https://t.co/UYbEqLIygy — WTF (@elzey_t) October 5, 2023