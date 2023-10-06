Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: Can the Banks Defenestrate Musk Before He Kills Twitter Completely?

Defenestrate Musk - STOCKPILE


The smart money says All popular social media platforms eventually collapse, but as a devout Cynic (not to mention an Irish-American), I take some consolation in watching the public humiliation of the sociopath responsible for destroying this particular global public square. Per Rolling Stone:

…[Y]ou’d be hard pressed to name a single improvement to the site under Musk’s direction. His biggest ideas have all blown up in his face: An $8 monthly subscription fee for a blue check that verified users then needed the option of hiding to avoid mockery. The abandonment of a valuable brand name and logo in favor of the meaningless “X,” which prompted a trademark lawsuit and led to the installation of a garish metal X structure on the roof of Twitter’s office — city inspectors had it removed just days later. Musk’s latest move is to have headlines stripped from article links, leaving only an image and media source, which he seems to believe looks better and will keep users scrolling. But for those who follow news on the app, it makes X that much more pointless…

These days, when you mention Musk’s countless blunders in running X, you get a standard retort from his defenders. It doesn’t matter if you’re taking stock of his mounting desperation (like when he begged Taylor Swift to release music on the platform), or a technical fail that reveals an infrastructure coming apart at the seams (such as a frozen livestream at the U.S.-Mexico border, where he’d put on his cowboy hat to grandstand as an anti-immigration ideologue, a glitch that prompted him to send an email reading “Please fix this” to all employees). The reply is always more or less the same: If Twitter is really dying, why are you still posting on it?

It’s a fair question, even if it dodges the issue of Musk’s rank incompetence. I suppose a mixture of spite and morbid curiosity goes a long way toward keeping a person like me around. On the other hand, it’s not my first time having an online community hollowed out by a hostile force, and there’s something to be said for making the most of the end with your remaining friends — sharing gallows humor and a sense of humanity as the situation continues to devolve…

Musk is not without his salesmanship, which, combined with unconditional, breathless hype from supporters, has kept alive the notion of his entrepreneurial and innovative genius. He and this audience are both expending more energy each day on flat denials of grim headlines and vague assurances that X is actually “thriving” like never before. Sooner or later, that magical thinking will run ashore on reality, and until then, yes, the site will survive — but in a state of waking demise, with a user base divided between those cannibalizing what’s left and the stunned spectators.

That can hardly be mistaken for a healthy, habitable public forum, let alone an asset that could one day turn a profit. It offers the illusion of life, however, in arguments, abuse, recriminations, and disgust. The paradox of what used to be Twitter is that it is now sustained by little except the mutual contempt of hardened combatants fighting for an inch of territory. Nobody wants to cede the ground.

Also, there’s always the hope of a truly spectacular final implosion:

Despite Musk’s big pronouncements about pushing into subscriptions, X has historically relied on advertising, which contributed over 90% of revenue when it was a public company. But that business is spiraling, and the platform’s shifting policies could threaten more branding deals. In July, Musk posted that cash flow was negative because of a 50% drop in advertising sales.

The apparent strategic disconnect between the company’s ad-focused chief executive and its subscription-hungry owner comes as valuations are falling. TikTok parent ByteDance was recently valued at $224 billion, down by about a quarter from a year ago, the Information reported. Disappearing messaging app Snap’s (SNAP.N) market value has slumped by more than 10% over the past year.

Put it all together, and X isn’t just worth less than Musk paid for it, but likely less than its debt. Assume that the company’s revenue last year was $4.7 billion, based on results before it was taken private. If advertising has dropped by half, then this year’s sales should be a bit over $2.5 billion. Put that on the same enterprise-value-to-sales multiple as Snap, which is down to a mere 3 times, and X is worth around $8 billion.

The company is so far covering its hefty interest payments of $300 million per quarter, and Yaccarino sees profitable days ahead. But between Musk’s impromptu product shifts and the need to woo back advertisers, her task is daunting. If things deteriorate further, the company’s bankers – already nursing billions in on-paper losses – face the prospect of taking back the keys to a diminished platform that is worth less than even their claim on it. Like a financial black hole, X threatens to consume most of whatever value it once had.

Life (defined as the quintessentially human desire to communicate) finds a way around any barrier:

As WaterGirl posted earlier, looks like the SEC might be nudging Musk, also…

    2. 2.

      Rathskeller

      It seems like the likeliest thing is for the Saudis to quietly buy out the banks. They have made a multi-year effort to subvert Twitter. And they don’t give a fuck about the anti-semitism on the site or its hostility to democracy.

      I’d love to see Elon tarred and feathered but he can also just buy out the banks himself.

      No justice or hope on this one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ruckus

      Well I’m one of the no longer on twit. Left early on and now can not even read anything on the site, so if an X is posted on this site I can only read/watch it here, I get a blank screen if I click on the link. IOW it is totally useless. Not that it was worth a lot prior and it’s saved me a bit of time, never having to click on a twit ever again.

      I’d bet I’m not the only one that actually feels like elon did me a favor, a $44billion favor……

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Msb

      Don’t mention Musk’s cowboy hat without noting that he wore it backwards the whole time. And nobody told him. 

      Reply
    13. 13.

      West of the Rockies

      So advertising is down 50%.  Has it rebounded?  Have user numbers dropped as precipitously?  If the answer is yes to both questions and glitches and bad user experiences abound, X should fade away or go up in flames.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      piratedan

      it’ll remain a viable concern for quite some time, inertia is a real thing… sports teams, we rate dogs, certain business and public entities are STILL using it.  As long as the big hitters keep allowing their follower counts to be the deciding factor, they’ll stay.  Rebuilding networks costs time and none of the other social media rivals offers the existing base that exists on X/Twitter.

      Not sure what else the guy has to do to drive away users, I mean he’s promoted Nazis and racists, he’s attempted to insert himself into everyone’s feeds, he’s crapped on 3rd party developers and come up with nothing new to offer users other than to dubiously charge for verification/validation and now is torqueing additional misinformation by screwing with headlines.

      It’s like a headless cockroach.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

       if you’re taking stock of his mounting desperation (like when he begged Taylor Swift to release music on the platform

      Cuz that worked so well for Ron DeSantis.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      AlaskaReader

      @TriassicSands:

      Isn’t supporting Twitter/X the same thing as supporting Musk?

      There is no question, that if you support Twitter, the entity it has become, you are by extension, supporting Musk in his aims.

      Same as if you vote with the Republican Party, you thus have thrown willing and compliant support to Trump.

      Twitter is not now some iteration of what it might once have aspired to, just as the Republican Party today bears no relation to what it once may have been motivated by.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tony Jay

      “Lordy be. You hear that that there maverick pistol-spinner The Backhat Kid done rode into Twittertown at the head of the notorious The Fluffer Gang and burned the whole damned place to the ground? Yup. The General Store, the Saloon, hell, they even threw dynamite into the Bank, and that was where he kept all his own money in the first place. Why’d he do it? Who can say? Ask the girls at the Bordello and they just laugh into their dainties. Everyone else already done packed up their wagons and mosied over the other side of the valley. Blueskyville or St Zucks’ll take them in, and they got Sheriffs there who The Kid don’t want to mess with, especially not now the Federal Marshalls are on his trail. Darndest thing.”

      “That’s very interesting, Mr Cletus, but I’ll keep that to one side for my Dime Novel. What the readers of the Old Grey Gazette really want to know about is how concerned you are that the President out East is old and his Party are meanies?”

      Reply

