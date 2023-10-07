Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The willow is too close to the house.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Republicans don’t trust women.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

It’s the corruption, stupid.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Lighter Topics Open Thread: ‘The Lemon’

Lighter Topics Open Thread: ‘The Lemon’

by | 62 Comments

This post is in: , ,

In case you are too busy or high-minded to follow every trend: Musical icon Taylor Swift has been seen dating football player Travis Kelce, and therefore her fans (aka ‘Swifties’), who are not in general people to whom professional football has been targeted, are trying to understand this whole new-to-them phenomenon…

(Commentor Raven would hunt me down and kill me for this, except he knows I’m incorrigible.)

Samer Kalaf, at Defector , explains:

Tayvis is a fascinating collision of two very famous people from distinctly separate worlds. It’s a little like learning that Santa Claus and the Statue of Liberty were spotted at a dimly lit bar in the East Village. Swift’s every act, no matter how mundane, is diligently documented: She was spotted “cleaning up after the game” and “doing a little dance” during the Tomahawk Chop. Additionally, @tswifterastour reported that during the game, the musician was “eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!”

As a pro football player, Kelce’s accustomed to media attention, but it’s at a different degree. Nobody’s monitoring what dip he uses for his pieces of chicken. NFL teams are by nature adversarial to press scrutiny, but Kelce has the benefit of playing on a successful team that won the Super Bowl last season, and he’s the best at his position, so there’s a little more goodwill offered him for inviting the spotlight. He’s also featured in practically every TV commercial playing during football games these days, so it’s not like he has a problem with getting his name out there.

The other reason why it’s so amusing to see these two together is because of how it forces these two fandoms to learn about each other. Swifties will become familiar with Andy Reid, while NFL fans will involuntarily form opinions on Matty Healy. Chiefs fans must purchase Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), while Swift fans have to scout the AFC West. That said, I don’t think they’ll have to get too deep into each other’s worlds, because this whole thing feels meticulously orchestrated and due to conclude by the time the NFL playoffs begin or Swift’s next album is released.

But not before the extremely opinionated right-wing Sports Guys, who have yet to forgive Swift for being a liberal who encourages her young fans to register to vote rather than the Aryan goddess of their dankest dreams, are all UP IN THEIR FEELS!!!

And now it’s on CNN!

After last week’s Sunday Night Football game between the Chiefs and the Jets, Rodgers was asked by McAfee about the 23-20 loss and Taylor Swift attending the game at MetLife Stadium.

“There’s some sort of moral victory out there that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well,” Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon in his first game with his new team last month after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, told McAfee.

“Pat (Mahomes) didn’t have a crazy game, and ‘Mr. Pfizer,’ we shut him down. He didn’t have a crazy impact game. Obviously, he had some yards and stuff, but I felt like for the most part, we played really tough on defense and played well the last three quarters.”

Both McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk laughed at the joke.

McAfee asked Rodgers again about the nickname, to which the 39-year-old quarterback said: “He’s doing commercials for Pfizer, so I’m sure he’s owning it.”

In 2022, while still with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers admitted to misleading the media about his Covid-19 vaccination status during an appearance on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast.

Earlier that year, Rodgers said he had been immunized against the virus but a few months later, he missed an NFL game due to Covid-19 protocols and confirmed he was unvaccinated…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chetan Murthy
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Geoduck
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • hells littlest angel
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JAFD
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • Ken
  • MattF
  • Maxim
  • Michael Bersin
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • piratedan
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Shalimar
  • SpaceUnit
  • Suzanne
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Tony Jay
  • waspuppet
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    62Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Since taking the vaccine, Travis Kelce has won the Super Bowl, been an all pro twice, and is currently dating the most famous woman on the planet

      Isn’t he more famous than she is?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Bud Light because … one actor in one commercial?  Taylor Swift because … voter registration?  And Travis Kelce because … he got vaccinated?  (Ok and also Taylor Swift.)

      I know these people are directing their anger wherever Fox or Joe Rogan or dog knows who tells them to direct it, but to be on such a hair-trigger all the time seems … pathological.

      ETA omg that explication of “football” is a scream!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      hells littlest angel

      After Bess Kalb’s brilliant football explainer, this is just EXTRA hilarious:

       

      “There’s some sort of moral victory out there that we hung with the champs …”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I was never a football fan (though I’ve gotten caught up in the drama of more than one Super Bowl 2nd half). But my brother was, and it only took a couple of sentences one day for him to express the basic concept. You get 4 chances to move 10 yards, or you lose the ball. Fine. Easy.

      That said, when I would listen to sports talk shows, I have never been able to make sense of a word. Or for that matter, what there is to say that can fill up a “sports talk show”.

      I guess I’m saying there’s explaining football, and then there’s explaining football. My level of understanding is probably about level with the Swifties.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      @Baud: no, he is not.

      Even in this day and age, Swift coming out with a public statement and urging her vans to get involved and register to vote is a big deal.

      I’m not a purchaser of her music, but I applaud the way that she’s wrested control of her own career and appreciate that she appears to take care of the people that help her do what she apparently loves doing… performing for her fans.  For someone who ends up having to deal with stalkers, and the misogynistic industry that music is (she once sued a guy who groped her to make a point); she appears to be a genuine person who wants to be liked for what she does.

      Considering the impact that she and Beyonce have in the industry and the number of tickets sold on her tour and even the films of her concert is likely selling out, she has a economic impact that is magnitudes higher than a professional football player (with the possible exception of Lionel Messi).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JAFD

      Re this morning’s thread:  Have signedup for ye Bluesky wait list.  Should anyone want to forward me an invite code thereto, advathanksnce, very much !

      Am paintingup some miniature mounted warriors from a millenium ago, am thinking of putting their pictures into a new feature on that site, Saturday Knight Fever

      A friend of mine who once asked “Why are you still wearing that face-diaper?” is currently recovering from his first Covid attack, along with his wife.  Meself, I’ll take all the positive die–roll-modifiers I can get.  Stay healthy and happy, jackals !

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      As a huge sports ball fan, that football twitter video was pretty funny.  I miss the good ol’ days when the rwnj were loudly boycotting football due to the Anthem kneeling.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      Don’t be silly. My husband says he is quite famous, but who would take hubby’s word? I have even heard of her, and am aware of a couple of her songs.

      She will dump him, but he can keep her scarf (although she will bitch about it in a later song.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      gene108

      If Taylor Swift settles down, her song writing career is over. What’s she going to do for inspiration, when she can no longer write breakup songs?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Alison Rose

      The pathetic condescension that a lot of people thought was so cute to act like her fans wouldn’t understand anything about football was and remains disgusting. HA HA SILLY GIRLS DON’T KNOW WHAT SPORT IS. Whatever.

      Also she still sucks as a person and still doesn’t care and that’s all I’ll say on that.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      sab

      @piratedan: Good points, well spoken, but I still want to get my money back from the Beyonce tickets I didn’t order but paid for through my bank. ( So far my bank has been good about it.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      Since taking the vaccine, Travis Kelce has won the Super Bowl, been an all pro twice, and is currently dating the most famous woman on the planet

      I got the booster last weekend, and all I got since was a new phone.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sab

      @Alison Rose: I like a lot of her songs. I think she has a true voice but not very big. She does well with the instrument she has, a lot like Madonna. I have no interest in her love life and never will.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: Here’s what I know about football.  There are downs.  And first downs, so maybe there are more.  There are field goals.  Kicked by special kickers.  A touchdown might be 6 points, or 7, and a field is 1 point.  If you drop the lemon it’s very bad.  And there are quarterbacks.

      edit:  And concussions.  And CTE.

      I’m not just interested.  So there are indeed people who don’t know much about football.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MattF

      That ‘explanation’ of football is wonderful. And the RW bros who are having fits right now are so outclassed by the Swifties they may as well just hang up their cleats and sneak out of town.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @piratedan:

      I’ll have to post something one of these days.  I’ve been on Mastodon for weeks and haven’t posted a thing.

      I’ll admit I like the Mastodon interface better.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Bottom line, the next time Swift goes on tour, no matter how much the usual batshit crazy right-wing suspects badmouth her, not one red state will boycott a Taylor Swift concert. Not. A. Single. One.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      I’m not just interested. So there are indeed people who don’t know much about football.

      I’m not interested in football much either myself. Always like to watch the Superb Owl for the commercials though!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      piratedan

      @Baud: they both have their own uniqueness.  I tend to think Mastodon will work out better for some of my interests, things like fractal art or discussions on items outside the US as I think those areas have adopted The Derm.  Major^4 suggested that Bluesky doesn’t have a lingering Dorsey presence and is much more on top of keeping the trolls out and so far that’s true from what I’ve seen, but its growth via invite only does kind of make it incumbent for us to NOT invite any Nazis too….

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I’ve been on Twitter for over a year now and have never posted anything on my own account. I just reply to people. Sometimes I have conversations that way.

      And diplomatic reporter Laura Rozen has reposted my comments twice! Now I’m not sure if I should do a Substack or a podcast.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jeffro

      @The Thin Black Duke:the next time Swift goes on tour, no matter how much the usual batshit crazy right-wing suspects badmouth her, not one red state will boycott a Taylor Swift concert. Not. A. Single. One.

      It would be economic suicide, for one thing.  (Not that RWNJs are known for doing things in their own self-interest, of course).

      I think I read that Taylor’s tour is estimated to bring like $5B in extra economic impact ($36M+ per stop!) overall.  I’m sure Beyonce’s tour is doing the same.  That’s a LOT of cheddar!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud:

      Isn’t he more famous than she is?

      AAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

      I’m not a Swiftie: I prefer the PMJ versions of her songs.  But even I know he’s a nobody compared to Taylor Swift.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Jeffro: ​ 

      I think I read that Taylor’s tour is estimated to bring like $5B in extra economic impact ($36M+ per stop!) overall. I’m sure Beyonce’s tour is doing the same. That’s a LOT of cheddar!

      I saw that as well.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Tony Jay

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

        Or for that matter, what there is to say that can fill up a “sports talk show”.

      Most sports are pretty simple, so you can explain the ‘what’ of it easily enough. Sports talk shows are about the ‘how’, which is considerably less simple and always up for debate.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ken

      “There’s some sort of moral victory out there that we hung with the champs …”

      Motto of the Washington Generals, if I recall correctly.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Ken

      @Tony Jay: Sports talk shows are about the ‘how’, which is considerably less simple and always up for debate.

      Maybe in the UK, but US sports commentary shows are famous for insights such as “if the Jets want to win this game, they’ve got to out-score the other team.”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ken

      @zhena gogolia: There was a big brouhaha about this topic the other day.

      Yeah, it was weird. I began to think I’d missed a Balloon Juice meeting where we’d developed a secret plan to breed the most famous person ever.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.