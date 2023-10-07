In case you are too busy or high-minded to follow every trend: Musical icon Taylor Swift has been seen dating football player Travis Kelce, and therefore her fans (aka ‘Swifties’), who are not in general people to whom professional football has been targeted, are trying to understand this whole new-to-them phenomenon…

(Commentor Raven would hunt me down and kill me for this, except he knows I’m incorrigible.)

Samer Kalaf, at Defector , explains:

… Tayvis is a fascinating collision of two very famous people from distinctly separate worlds. It’s a little like learning that Santa Claus and the Statue of Liberty were spotted at a dimly lit bar in the East Village. Swift’s every act, no matter how mundane, is diligently documented: She was spotted “cleaning up after the game” and “doing a little dance” during the Tomahawk Chop. Additionally, @tswifterastour reported that during the game, the musician was “eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” As a pro football player, Kelce’s accustomed to media attention, but it’s at a different degree. Nobody’s monitoring what dip he uses for his pieces of chicken. NFL teams are by nature adversarial to press scrutiny, but Kelce has the benefit of playing on a successful team that won the Super Bowl last season, and he’s the best at his position, so there’s a little more goodwill offered him for inviting the spotlight. He’s also featured in practically every TV commercial playing during football games these days, so it’s not like he has a problem with getting his name out there. The other reason why it’s so amusing to see these two together is because of how it forces these two fandoms to learn about each other. Swifties will become familiar with Andy Reid, while NFL fans will involuntarily form opinions on Matty Healy. Chiefs fans must purchase Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), while Swift fans have to scout the AFC West. That said, I don’t think they’ll have to get too deep into each other’s worlds, because this whole thing feels meticulously orchestrated and due to conclude by the time the NFL playoffs begin or Swift’s next album is released.

But not before the extremely opinionated right-wing Sports Guys, who have yet to forgive Swift for being a liberal who encourages her young fans to register to vote rather than the Aryan goddess of their dankest dreams, are all UP IN THEIR FEELS!!!

hey moron, the reason it did a real dent in Bud Light is mouth-breathing parroting freaks who would mistake a showerhead for an eldritch god are bud light's core demo. you can't affect taylor's bottom line because you *weren't buying her products anyway*. dipshit. https://t.co/EOpKtHn6CZ — cai (@AnneNotation) October 3, 2023

Since taking the vaccine, Travis Kelce has won the Super Bowl, been an all pro twice, and is currently dating the most famous woman on the planet

Since refusing to take the vaccine Rodgers started doing drugs in dark holes, got really into podcasts and tore his Achilles https://t.co/c9eU8K7T8R — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) October 6, 2023

And now it’s on CNN!

… After last week’s Sunday Night Football game between the Chiefs and the Jets, Rodgers was asked by McAfee about the 23-20 loss and Taylor Swift attending the game at MetLife Stadium. “There’s some sort of moral victory out there that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well,” Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon in his first game with his new team last month after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, told McAfee. “Pat (Mahomes) didn’t have a crazy game, and ‘Mr. Pfizer,’ we shut him down. He didn’t have a crazy impact game. Obviously, he had some yards and stuff, but I felt like for the most part, we played really tough on defense and played well the last three quarters.” Both McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk laughed at the joke. McAfee asked Rodgers again about the nickname, to which the 39-year-old quarterback said: “He’s doing commercials for Pfizer, so I’m sure he’s owning it.” In 2022, while still with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers admitted to misleading the media about his Covid-19 vaccination status during an appearance on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast. Earlier that year, Rodgers said he had been immunized against the virus but a few months later, he missed an NFL game due to Covid-19 protocols and confirmed he was unvaccinated…