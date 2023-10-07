Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Republicans do not pay their debts.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Postcard Writing & Music Thread

Postcard Writing & Music Thread

by

This post is in: ,

It’s postcards and music time!

All the details on options for writing for Ohio Issue 1 and for Virginia – and images of postcards – are always available in the sidebar.  To make it extra easy to find, I have copied it just below the postcard image.

Chime in if you know about others good post-card writing options for OH or VA.

Also, send me a photo of your postcards and I’ll post it in the thread and add it to the link in the sidebar.

(click the image to see a bigger version)

Political Action

Postcard Writing Information

Music!

Brendancalling is giving us a jump start tonight with a great playlist of classic rock and R & B.

And of course, add your musical links in the comments!

Announcement (and question)

I’ve been thinking that we haven’t had enough participation in the postcard threads to warrant having them twice a week.  How would you guys feel about going just with Saturdays for a postcard writing post?

Open thread.

