Just a bit of an update regarding the Israeli-Hamas war of October 2023.

Before we dig into the news, I want to briefly explain what I think are the key issues here:

The first is, as we delineated yesterday, that Bibi has allowed over 2/3rds of the IDFs units in the south to be redeployed to the West Bank because that’s where the convicted terrorist and mentee of Meir Kahane he’s empowered, put in his coalition, and made ministers – Ben Gvir (convicted terrorist) and Smotrich (Kahane’s mentee) – want them. They want them in the West Bank to protect the reactionary ultradevout/ultranationaist settlers from the consequences of their own bad behavior. This has left Israel wide open in the south and east, which is the opportunity that Hamas exploited yesterday.

The second is I do not know how anyone misses Hamas stockpiling over 2,000 missiles and then caching them in strategically important locations. Just a massive failure of Israeli’s intelligence and security services.

The third is that Hamas is as much a creation of Bibi’s as it is of the Muslim Brotherhood. It has been Bibi, at every turn since the early 90s, who has empowered Hamas as a foil he can both act tough against and a weapon he can deploy to diminish the Palestinian Authority and Fatah. He specifically does this so that he can claim that Fatah and the PA are too weak to be allowed to form a government for an independent Palestine and therefore not worth negotiating with while Hamas cannot be negotiated with. Heads Bibi wins, tails the Palestinians lose. Here’s video of Smotrich actually delineating this strategy back in 2015 before Bibi empowered him by bringing him into the coalition.

"חמאס הוא נכס" – כך הגדיר בעבר ח"כ בצלאל סמוטריץ' את ארגון הטרור, בהתייחסו למאבק בזירה הבינלאומית #הארכיון_לא_שוכח: "במגרש הבינלאומי, במשחק הדה-לגיטימציה – הרשות הפלסטינית היא נטל וחמאס הוא נכס. צפו בקטע מתוך #אולפןפתוח, שודר ב-#כנסת99 באוקטובר 2015 pic.twitter.com/q5aYNNYmh8 — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) May 18, 2021

Machine translation of the tweet:

“Hamas is an asset” – this is how MK Bezalel Smotrich previously defined the terrorist organization, referring to the fight in the international arena \ #הארכיון_לא_שוכח : “On the international field, in the game of delegitimization – the Palestinian Authority is a burden and Hamas is an asset. Watch a segment from #אולפןפתוח , broadcast on #כנסת99 in October 2015

What is happening is as much the result of Bibi’s cynical strategies to manipulate and exploit the various Palestinian factions, as well as the US, to achieve his own objectives: A) never having to give up power, B) stealing everything that isn’t nailed down, C) never facing any consequences for any thing he does or any decision he makes.

The fourth is that everyone in Israel that is paying attention and has an IQ higher than my socks knows all what I’ve delineated in item 3. Even his coalition partners whom he has empowered because they will allow him to achieve his three real objectives while he makes it possible for them to create the Jewish herrenvolk illiberal managed Israeli democracy/theocracy they dream of. As such, no one trusts Bibi. Not his allies, not his partners, and not the opposition. But the opposition actually cares about Israel and Israelis. So Lapid and Gantz will continue to make overtures for a national unity government and if I have to guess, I expect Gantz will eventually take Bibi’s offer to join the current coalition, rather than shed the extremists and create a clean national unity government. If things go from bad to really worse, pressure will be on Lapid to do the same. Bibi has always depended on the good intentions of others. The reservists, especially all of those who have been protesting since April, will all either come when mobilized or volunteer and they’ll fight, but they also know that Bibi is already throwing them and their leadership under the bus. That started yesterday AM when Bibi’s networks on social media began framing this failure as “Hamas decided we were weak because the Reservists all boycotted Bibi who is just trying to keep Israelis and Jews safe.” Bot after bot after bot and then re-amplified by the trolls until it makes its way from the pro-Bibi astroturfed fringe into more mainstream channels.

I think that’s where we are.

Now that that’s out of the way, I’m going to start with a clarification on some of the grimmest information that was bouncing around yesterday. We now know the identity of the young woman killed by Hamas, stripped, and paraded around Gaza by Hamas fighters. She was not an Israeli Soldier, she was a dual German-Israeli national who had been abducted from a music festival for peace. Her name was Shani Louk.

A young German woman was murdered by Hamas while attending a music festival in Israel before the militants desecrated and paraded her body on the back of a truck.

Some even claimed she was an Israeli soldier

https://t.co/SnPHijbnZo via @MailOnline — Bojan Pancevski (@bopanc) October 8, 2023

Spiegel interviewed the family of the victim, who attended a music festival with friends from Mexico when Hamas terrorists attacked them.

They not only desecrated her body, they also robber her: Spiegel says her credit card has been used in Gaza.https://t.co/cHTJciAozD — Bojan Pancevski (@bopanc) October 8, 2023

The Wall Street Journal‘s Yarislov Trofimov makes an excellent point.

And the people who ordered this have fancy offices in Doha and Istanbul, not just Beirut and Tehran. https://t.co/XggYEbaRfy — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) October 8, 2023

Circling back to what we I wrote above the fold, The Times of Israel goes right at Bibi for making Hamas into what it is today. (emphasis mine)

For years, the various governments led by Benjamin Netanyahu took an approach that divided power between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank — bringing Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to his knees while making moves that propped up the Hamas terror group. The idea was to prevent Abbas — or anyone else in the Palestinian Authority’s West Bank government — from advancing toward the establishment of a Palestinian state. Thus, amid this bid to impair Abbas, Hamas was upgraded from a mere terror group to an organization with which Israel held indirect negotiations via Egypt, and one that was allowed to receive infusions of cash from abroad. Additionally, since 2014, Netanyahu-led governments have practically turned a blind eye to the incendiary balloons and rocket fire from Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel has allowed suitcases holding millions in Qatari cash to enter Gaza through its crossings since 2018, in order to maintain its fragile ceasefire with the Hamas rulers of the Strip. Most of the time, Israeli policy was to treat the Palestinian Authority as a burden and Hamas as an asset. Far-right MK Bezalel Smotrich, now the finance minister in the hardline government and leader of the Religious Zionism party, said so himself in 2015. According to various reports, Netanyahu made a similar point at a Likud faction meeting in early 2018, when he was quoted as saying that those who oppose a Palestinian state should support the transfer of funds to Gaza, because maintaining the separation between the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state. While Netanyahu does not make these kind of statements publicly or officially, his words are in line with the policy that he implemented. The same messaging was repeated by right-wing commentators, who may have received briefings on the matter or talked to Likud higher-ups and understood the message. Bolstered by this policy, Hamas grew stronger and stronger until Saturday, Israel’s “Pearl Harbor,” the bloodiest day in its history — when terrorists crossed the border, slaughtered hundreds of Israelis and kidnapped an unknown number under the cover of thousands of rockets fired at towns throughout the country’s south and center. The country has known attacks and wars, but never on such a scale in a single morning. One thing is clear: The concept of indirectly strengthening Hamas — while tolerating sporadic attacks and minor military operations every few years — went up in smoke Saturday.

Much more at the link!

לאורך שנים ארוכות, הלוביסט העיקרי ובד״כ המכריע בצמרת קבלת ההחלטות בישראל למען דו-קיום (מודוס ויונדי) עם החמאס בעזה היה אחד, בנימין נתניהו. בלעדיו, כל זה לא היה אפשרי. — Chemi Shalev (@ChemiShalev) October 7, 2023

Here’s the take from former Israeli Special Ambassador and Advisor to the late Shimon Perez:

eradicate Hamas, yet between rounds he arranges for them monthly $millions from Qatar.

Will the real Bibi please stand up?! — Nimrod Novik (@NimrodNovik) October 7, 2023

Ambassador Novik also provides a list of warnings that were given to Bibi:

לכל מי ששכח, ולמי שזוכר אך נותן יד לספינים, רשימה חלקית של אזהרות מערכת הביטחון והתעלמות הדרג המדיני (=נתניהו).https://t.co/mtlrBNaQSa — Nimrod Novik (@NimrodNovik) October 8, 2023

Machine translation:

For those who have forgotten, and for those who remember but give a hand to the spins, a partial list of the warnings of the security establishment and the disregard of the political echelon (= Netanyahu).

Here’s a machine translation of the list:

Gadi Eisenkot, 20.2.23: There are security threats that I don’t remember for years Amos Harel 28.9.23: “The position that Ben Gvir received is immeasurably greater than his dimensions and abilities” Amos Harel 11.4.23: “Against the background of the internal conflict, military intelligence estimates that the possibility has become stronger that a series of confrontations in the various arenas could, even unintentionally, flare up into an extensive, multi-arena war.” Jackie Khoury 3.10.23: The Egyptian mediators in the talks to reduce tensions between Israel and Hamas warn that the continued pilgrimage of Jewish worshipers to the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa) could lead to a security escalation. Commissioner Kobi Shabtai 7.10.22: “What Rothman is doing on the Temple Mount is a provocation for the sake of which will lead us to Shomer Homat 2”. Major General Yitzhak Barik 13.4.23: “Instead of preparing the public for the war that will come sooner or later, they put it to sleep.” Major General Yitzhak Barik 13.4.2: “Ministers and members of Knesset are ignorant and peoples of countries regarding the real situation of the army” The MM letter 16.8.23: “The last few months are a time of unprecedented emergency, in which Israel is rushing to the abyss, which is clearly expressed in the danger of war and an existential threat.” The MM letter 16.8.23: The continuation of the coup d’état will result in a silent and fatal damage to the MM system, which the public will not know about, but which may take a huge toll that may manifest itself in the lives of thousands of Israelis and the security of the nation. The PM’s letter 16.8.23: We know that the PM is well aware of the situation but decided to try to hide it from the public and the media. 7/24/2023 Netanyahu refused to meet the Chief of Staff for a security review before the vote on canceling the probable cause. 9/27/23 Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi: It is permissible to criticize the IDF, but it is forbidden to criticize those wearing the uniform, who work for many years for the security of the country – this is irresponsible. Alon Ben David 8/5/23: The coalition’s wild deployments of military personnel only accelerate the disintegration. We are approaching Yom Kippur 2023. Alon Ben David 29.7.23: The Prime Minister was warned about the internal damage and how it erodes Israeli deterrence – and chose to ignore it. Alon Ben David 7/22/23: Even if they stop now from the deliberate crushing of the army, the damage that Netanyahu and his government have already done to the IDF will take a decade to repair. Yossi Yehoshua 6.8.23: The head of the Shin Bet warned Netanyahu: Jewish terrorism is fueling Palestinian terrorism. There is damage to infantry training due to the large number of IDF battalions in the territories. MK Nissim Vettori: Regarding the fact that the Chief of Staff comes out and says that there is an injury to competence if the move continues – that sounds more like politics to me than the military. Yossi Yehoshua 6.8.23: The backlash that the settlers of the hills receive from senior ministers and coalition members, who are busy attacking the commander of the Central Command with unbearable words – all this does not help the army and the security forces to control the chaos.” Akunis vs. Netanyahu 7.10.23: Cabinet meeting: Akunis: “How can it be that the Chief of Defense and the Chief of Staff are not here? How come they don’t come to such a meeting?”

7/24/2023 Netanyahu refused to meet the Chief of Staff for a security review before the vote on canceling the probable cause.

And more details on why the IDF was understaffed in the Southern Command Area of Responsibility:

ככל שמצטברות העדויות, התמונות והעובדות, מתברר שזה מדוייק: אוגדת עזה הועברה ליו״ש. הרצועה היתה מופקרת כמעט לחלוטין. פשיטת קומנדו בהיקף של חטיבה מתחת לאף, מפילים את הגדר האימתנית, מדלגים מעל המכשול שעלה מיליארדים, ודוהרים פנימה באין מפריע. אבל העיקר שהסוכה בחווארה מאובטחת.

אז מה… — Ben Caspit בן כספית (@BenCaspit) October 7, 2023

Machine translation:

As the evidence, photos and facts accumulate, it becomes clear that this is accurate: the Gaza Division was transferred to YOS. The strip was almost completely derelict. A commando raid on the scale of a brigade under our noses, knock down the formidable fence, jump over the obstacle that cost billions, and race in unimpeded. But the main thing is that the sukkah in Hvara is secure.

So what we found out today is that we don’t have enough power: either we mobilize all the ultra-Orthodox, until the last one, so that we can defend both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, or we draw other conclusions (and no, I don’t mean peace with Saudi Arabia).

All this, of course, after we topple the Hamas regime in Gaza, as we were promised in 2008 (because if we don’t do that, we have nothing to look for here).

The IDF is having trouble sealing the border openings:

Another infiltration from Gaza now, in a kibbutz in southern Israel ⁦@haaretzcom⁩ https://t.co/lzl6kKse52 — Noa Landau נעה לנדאו (@noa_landau) October 8, 2023

חדירה נוספת כעת, בקיבוץ מגן ⁦@Haaretz⁩ https://t.co/swX2bDJnwp — Noa Landau נעה לנדאו (@noa_landau) October 8, 2023

Also, apparently, the equipment for the IDF’s reserves is missing. People are now trying to encourage donations!

כפי שנראה מתחילת הבוקר מסתמן מחדל ציוד עבור מילואימניקים שעלול להזכיר את לבנון השניה. מאות לוחמי מילואים מתלוננים על ציוד גרוע, ומבקשים אפודים קרמיים וקסדות. אנשי מחאת ניו יוק יורק, יוצאי מטכ״ל ובית כנסת CBI שקיבלו מאות בקשות, החלו בגיוס תרומות המוני בארה״ב ובישראל. מאתמול גויסו… — בר שם-אור Bar Shem-Ur (@Bar_ShemUr) October 8, 2023

Machine translation:

As we will see from the beginning of the morning, there is a shortage of equipment for reservists that may remind of the Second Lebanon. Hundreds of reservists complain of poor equipment, and ask for ceramic vests and helmets. The people of the New York protest, veterans of the Israel Defense Forces and the CBI Synagogue who received hundreds of requests, began a mass fundraiser in the US and Israel. As of yesterday, 75 thousand dollars were raised. The price of a helmet and vest kit costs $690 and a large amount is required to keep up with requests. In the following link there is an option to donate for life-saving equipment for fighters: https://t.co/qr5Bt0htH0

בשעה 14:00 נפתח בהוד השרון מרכז איסוף תרומות. בנתיים מאות מתנדבות ומתנדבים הרימו פה מרכז לוגיסטי עם עמדת מודיעין בכניסה שמפנה את כולם לפעילות הנחוצה. הכל יעיל, רגוע.

על השאלה האם זה אפשרי, התשובה כן.

צריך להבין שאנחנו עושים את זה, ראש עירייה עושה את זה, כי הממשלה לא דאגה לזה. pic.twitter.com/Jel7bd8i7O — Nitzan Waisberg (@NitzanWaisberg) October 8, 2023

Machine translation:

At 14:00 a donation collection center will be opened in Hod Hasharon. In the meantime, hundreds of volunteers have built a logistics center here with an intelligence post at the entrance that directs everyone to the necessary activity. Everything is efficient, calm.

To the question of whether it is possible, the answer is yes.

You have to understand that we do it, the mayor does it, because the government didn’t take care of it.

Novik also hits the nail squarely on the head regarding the power imbalance between the Israelis and the Palestinians that fuels the anger that makes Hamas’s existence possible:

As an Israeli, it is unacceptable to view the I-P conflict as just 'their problem'. As the stronger party by far, as the one holding most of the cards, and with our future risked by the blind slide toward an ever conflicted one-state reality, it is first and foremost our problem. https://t.co/6UmTbbEHZ5 — Nimrod Novik (@NimrodNovik) October 8, 2023

This imbalance can also be seen in the underlying architecture of a two state solution, if one were possible. The Israelis would be trading something tangible and physical – actual land – in exchange for peace. Peace is intangible. You can measure land, it’s easy to do. How do you measure peace? I’m a major proponent of a two state solution, despite there being no chance of it happening any time soon, but this has always been the key underlying problem with that policy. The power imbalance between the Israelis and the Palestinians is mirrored in the underlying conceptualization of what would have to be done to achieve a two state solution.

Hamas, of course, has achieved one of their primary objectives:

"The Gaza crisis already seems to have hurt the normalization process in the region. @SecBlinken spoke to several Arab foreign ministers whose countries have peace agreements w/Israel & asked them to condemn the Hamas invasion. They did not." @BarakRavid https://t.co/jefPyWwl3e — Shalom Lipner (@ShalomLipner) October 8, 2023

I expect the Israeli-Saudi normalization is now dead on arrival.

This is the cost of Bibi’s machiavellian manipulation:

600 Israelis were killed since the beginning of the Hamas invasion. Many of them civilians — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 8, 2023

"This is my final message to my beloved husband, and the father of my children, Dvir Karp. Rest in peace, 1977-2023." In the last 36 hours, countless Israeli families have endured the painful loss of their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/AruMiqk6Eg — Sacha Roytman (@SachaRoytman) October 8, 2023

💥This is Israel, 2023. A desperate father seeks his son. In this case, an American. pic.twitter.com/UCFlRrpax3 — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 8, 2023

💥This is Israel, 2023. A desperate father seeks his son. pic.twitter.com/xgxdjoMn36 — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 8, 2023

Utterly shocking. Hamas has taken entire families captive. Shiri and her two babies – Kfir (9 months) and Ariel (age 3) – were kidnaped from their home by Hamas terrorists. She was taken with her husband, Yarden, and her parents, Yossi and Margit. EVERY human rights… pic.twitter.com/3yX5tMlvBZ — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 8, 2023

אורי רביץ:

"זו אמא שלי עם החולצה בצבע תכלת. היא בת 84. היא נחטפה מביתה בנחל עוז ע"י החמאס. התמונה הזו הגיעה אלי לפני שעה והיא אות החיים הראשון, או עדות על מה קורה איתה אחרי יותר מ 24 שעות שלא ניתן היה להשיג אותה. אחי שגם היה נצור במקום אחר בנחל עוז הצליח להגיע לביתה אחרי שהחיילים… pic.twitter.com/QIjTSjZRKV — שיר נוסצקי Shir Nosatzki (@shirnosa) October 8, 2023

Machine translation:

Uri Ravitz:

“This is my mother with the light blue shirt. She is 84 years old. She was kidnapped from her home in Nahal Oz by Hamas. This photo reached me an hour ago and is the first sign of life, or evidence of what is happening with her after more than 24 hours of not being able to get her. My brother, who was also besieged elsewhere in Nahal Oz, managed to get to her house after the soldiers came to free him and accompany him to a bus that evacuated the residents of Nahal Oz to a safer place. He found a house and a house that was broken into and turned upside down. Mother was not there. This photograph proves where she is. Up to this moment, no one or body is complicating the incident. Addressing us or giving us some address, briefing, relief, advice of one kind or another. The residents of the Gaza Strip continue even after the worst has happened! The omission was not caught.”

The campaign to throw everyone who opposes Bibi and the reactionary ultradevout/ultranationalist extremists in his coalition and their agendas under the bus has begun. Because where would we be if the state for Jews didn’t have a Dolchstoßlegende of its own.

כל נושא הבוגדים מבפנים והפייק –

חלק אינהרנטי מהחשיבה הלאומנית-פופוליסטית. צפוי היה שיקרה: זה ממש בתוכנה הבסיסית שלהם. ההנחה שהבעיה היא פנימית, בתוך הקבוצה, בתוך הלאום, של גיס חמישי. אם רק נטהר אותו, בעיותינו ייפתרו.זה כשל בהבנת המציאות והנחה שכל מה גלוי הוא רק סמל לסיפור זדוני. — נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@Nadav_Eyal) October 8, 2023

Machine translation:

The whole issue of traitors from within and the pike – An inherent part of nationalist-populist thinking. It was expected to happen: it is right in their basic software. The assumption that the problem is internal, within the group, within the nation, of a fifth brother-in-law. If we just purify it, our problems will be solved. This is a failure to understand reality and an assumption that everything visible is just a symbol of a malicious story.

More on this from Yair Navot, the former Moscow correspondent for Israeli Public Radio and Yediot Ahronot:

בוקר שחור אחרי לילה עם שינה טרופה, עם תמונות האזרחים החטופים המבועתים נגררים ברצועת עזה. המלחמה, והסיכוי הסביר שהיא תתפשט גם צפונה, מחייבים כמובן לשים את כל המחלוקות בצד, ולהתאחד. אבל הדם רותח לשמע שופרות עלובים כאלה ואחרים, חלאות אחד אחד, שמפיצים תיאוריות קונספירציה על "בגידה"… pic.twitter.com/BxpwWUmPu6 — Yair Navot – יאיר נבות (@Navot_Yair) October 8, 2023

Machine translation:

A black morning after a night with disturbed sleep, with the images of the kidnapped and terrified civilians being dragged through the Gaza Strip. The war, and the likely possibility that it will spread to the north as well, obviously requires putting all differences aside, and uniting. But the blood boils to hear these and other wretched whistleblowers, one by one scum, who spread conspiracy theories about the supposed “betrayal” of such and such who made the disaster that befell us possible. Israel is in pain, mourning, counting her dead but straining her waist and gnashing her teeth, getting ready for the next. And are they? Busy as usual with wild incitement and removing responsibility from themselves. So we only need to mention – there were warnings, there were those who understood that our enemies recognize the internal weakness due to the polarization and controversy surrounding the coup d’état. who recognize the damage to cohesion. Aman himself warned Prime Minister Netanyahu specifically, to no avail. This of course does not diminish the intensity of the intelligence failure, but it is important to note this in the face of wretched, poisonous and shameless conspirators.

And from the Spokesman for the IDF!

אין סיכוי בעולם שקמפין ה״בגידה״ של השעות האחרונות הוא תולדה של מחשבה עצמית של אנשים בודדים שבמקרה תפס תפוצה רחבה. מישהו הגה את הרעיון ונתן הנחיה להפיץ אותו. זה לא טרנד בטיקטוק זה מבצע מתוזמן ומתוכנן – כמו חמאס! — רונן מנליס – Ronen Manelis (@RonenManelis) October 8, 2023

זה אבי, אבות ואמאות הכשלונות.

ידובר בו רבות, לא נחזור להיות אותו דבר, אין לי מושג איך להסביר אותו (ואתה יודע שאני מכיר את הגזרה בקטנה).

וצריך אחרי שהכל יגמר להפוך את הצבא והשבכ על הראש.

אבל לא עברה לי או למישהו שאני מכיר המחשבה שמישהו בגד ואיך שהוא באופן מתוזמן היא צצה ברשת…. — רונן מנליס – Ronen Manelis (@RonenManelis) October 8, 2023

Machine translation for all three tweets:

Tweet 1: There is no way in the world that the “betrayal” campaign of the last few hours is the result of the self-thought of individual people that happened to catch a wide circulation. Someone came up with the idea and gave instructions to spread it. It’s not a trend on TikTok, it’s a timed and planned operation – like Hamas! Tweet 2/Reply: Or… be with me for a moment, commander: this is the mother of the father of the fathers of the failures ever and people really prefer to believe that Israeli citizens sold us to the enemy and not that the state of their country is so bad Tweet 3/Reply to the reply: This is my father, fathers and mothers of failures.

It will be talked about a lot, we won’t be the same again, I have no idea how to explain it (and you know I know the cut inside out).

And after everything is over, it is necessary to turn the army and the Shabbat on its head.

But it didn’t occur to me or anyone I know that the thought that someone cheated and somehow it appeared in a timely manner on the Internet…

And from a just activated Israeli reservist. Three tweet thread followed by the machine translations:

אהלן, אנרכיסט עם שני מעצרים כאן. זו תמונה שלי מתעורר בשבע בבוקר בנגמ"ש, אחרי שנשכבתי לשים את הראש בחמש בבוקר… היה לי טיפה זמן לעבור על הטוויטר ויצא לי לפגוש כל מיני דיבורי בגידה, האשמת מחאה, שפיכת רעל ומה לא. אז דבר ראשון, הרסס של היריקה של האנשים האלה בפנים שלי מגיע עד לכאן. pic.twitter.com/cF71PalGS5 — Nimrod Kadosh (@nimrodkadosh) October 8, 2023

אוהבים.

אז כן, יש לוחמים ויש לוחמי מקלדת. אני יודע באיזה צד אני מעדיף להיות.

לא אתם ולא אלף כמוכם תצליחו להבין את זה אי פעם, או לפגוע בזה אי פעם.

בתקווה לימים שקטים ושפויים יותר. — Nimrod Kadosh (@nimrodkadosh) October 8, 2023

Hello, an anarchist with two arrests here. This is a picture of me waking up at seven in the morning in the APC, after lying down to put my head down at five in the morning… I had a bit of time to go through Twitter and I came across all kinds of talk of treason, accusations of protest, spilling poison and what not. So first things first, the spray of these people’s spit in my face reaches here. Secondly, meet this leftist who left his wife with three daughters under the age of 3 and left the house without thinking.

Well, here we don’t check who demonstrated, who enacts basic laws as if it were a decoration committee and what everyone does at home. Here mainly people from all over the country, of all species and shades mainly do everything to protect the country they are so love

So yes, there are warriors and there are keyboard warriors. I know which side I prefer to be on.

Neither you nor a thousand like you will ever be able to understand it, or ever harm it.

Hoping for quieter and saner days.

This Israeli group is working to counter it, but they’ve got their work cut out for them. This is the first tweet in a thread exposing the accounts pushing this garbage.

הקונספירציה המופרעת על ״בגידה מבפנים״ שמופצת מאז אתמול מתפשטת לכל עבר. אנחנו פועלים מסביב לשעון כדי לבלום את הפצת השקרים ולהפריך אותם. זו רשימה חלקית אך מרכזית וחשובה של מפיצי הקונספירציה העיקריים. היזהרו, הפיצו ודווחו לנו על תכנים דומים. pic.twitter.com/7sXoUHdFUh — פייק ריפורטר | FakeReporter (@FakeReporter) October 8, 2023

Machine translation:

The disturbing conspiracy about “betrayal from within” that has been spreading since yesterday is spreading everywhere. We work around the clock to stop the spread of lies and refute them. This is a partial but central and important list of the main conspiracy propagandists. Be careful, distribute and report similar content to us.

They’re also debunking faked or repurposed as misinformation and agitprop video and imagery regarding the ongoing conflict:

שימו לב: בשעות אלה מופץ סרטון של ילדים בכלוב ונטען כי מדובר בילדים ישראלים חטופים. מדובר בסרטון ישן שפורסם לפני לפחות ארבעה ימים – כפי שניתן לראות בצילום. לא חסרות זוועות ברשת, והתעללות בילדים בשום מקום זמן אינה מקובלת – אך במקרה הזה מדובר בפייק. אנא הפסיקו לשתף את הסרטון. pic.twitter.com/AUZ17xdNI8 — פייק ריפורטר | FakeReporter (@FakeReporter) October 8, 2023

Machine translation:

Please note: during these hours a video of children in a cage is being circulated and it is claimed that these are kidnapped Israeli children. This is an old video that was published at least four days ago – as you can see in the photo. There is no shortage of horrors on the internet, and child abuse is not acceptable at any time – but in this case it is a fake. Please stop sharing the video.

**המלחמה בדרום – שרשור פייקים מתעדכן. מוזמנים לשלוח לנו או לתייג** הנה פייק שהגיע למיליונים בכל העולם: מפקד אוגדת עזה האלוף נמרוד אלוני לא נחטף. מדובר באזרח שנחטף. הפיצו ועזרו להילחם בשקרים. pic.twitter.com/uHV0Pub60u — פייק ריפורטר | FakeReporter (@FakeReporter) October 7, 2023

** The War in the South – Pike thread is being updated. Feel free to send us or tag ** Here is a fake that reached millions all over the world: the commander of the Gaza Division Major General Nimrod Aloni was not kidnapped. This is a citizen who was kidnapped. Spread the word and help fight the lies.

Anschel Pfeffer wrote an excellent biography of Bibi, here’s his assessment. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

24 hours after Hamas’ devastating attack on southern Israel. A few thoughts. Everyone is comparing this, with good reason to the strategic surprise Egypt and Syria sprang on Israel 50 years ago in the Yom Kippur War. Israel’s failure then was due to “the concept”> — Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) October 8, 2023

The Yom Kippur concept was that the Arab armies wouldn’t risk another large-scale war with Israel after being badly beaten in the 6-Day War. That concept collapsed then and this time around 3 concepts have collapsed > Concept 1: Hamas is focused on building its stronghold in Gaza and won’t risk another war

Concept 2: Iron Dome, the massive border-fence, and the underground anti-tunnel sensors have denied Hamas most of its routes of attack > Concept 3: Israel can “shrink” the conflict with the Palestinians through economic incentives and render it a sideshow. The Palestinians are just a minor nuisance.

All three concepts collapsed 24 hours ago > Hamas also has a concept. It’s convinced that capturing dozens of Israeli hostages will bring Israeli society to its knees and force the government to release all Palestinian prisoners, making Hamas the top Palestinian movement, toppling Fatah. That concept will now be tested > There’s one key difference between Yom Kippur and now. This is not a war for Israel’s survival. It’s not facing invading armies. This means despite Hamas’ devastating opening move Israel can strategize its next move. Sadly Netanyahu’s government is incapable of strategic thought> one thought about Netanyahu. He’s not a war PM. He didn’t go to war against Hezbollah and Iran and in Gaza he was usually dragged-in. He doesn’t trust the “big” IDF, prefers air-power and special-forces and is averse to major ground offensives where the IDF can get bogged-down > Netanyahu tried to ignore Gaza over his many years in office. He never made plans for its future and after each round of fighting there rushed to get back to other matters. Now he will be forever remembered by Israelis for this disaster coming from Gaza. That is now his legacy.

We will have to wait and see if Hezbullah is opening a second front in the north or whether they’re just adding a little more insult to injury.

BREAKING: The IDF retaliates with an airstrike on the tent outpost Hezbollah established in the Sheba Farms area on the border between Israel and Lebanon https://t.co/eH4cJIdsc8 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 8, 2023

Yair Navot has an interesting take on Russia’s responses:

ברוסיה דווח לפני זמן קצר שע״פ הוראת רשות שדות התעופה הפדראלית של רוסיה, ״החל מהשעה שלוש בבוקר שעון מוסקבה ייכנסו לתוקף הגבלות על טיסות לילה מרוסיה לנמלי תעופה ישראליים עד להודעה חדשה בשל המצב הצבאי-פוליטי הלא יציב במדינה״. זו הודעה מוזרה. במבט מעט רחב יותר -כדאי אולי לגורמים… — Yair Navot – יאיר נבות (@Navot_Yair) October 7, 2023

Machine translation:

In Russia it was reported a short time ago that according to the order of the Federal Airports Authority of Russia, “starting at three o’clock in the morning Moscow time, restrictions on night flights from Russia to Israeli airports will come into effect until further notice due to the unstable military-political situation in the country.” This is a strange message. In a slightly broader view – perhaps the relevant parties in Israel should examine whether Russia knows something that we are not in connection with the next moves of the enemy – Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah. In this context, and I connect it to Russia’s very lukewarm response to this murderous massacre, which did not even condemn Hamas, and to the broader picture – the strategic alliance between Russia and Iran because of the war in Ukraine and Russia’s dependence on Iranian drones. Does this alliance also dictate Russian opposition to a possible historic agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel? Such an agreement could have had negative consequences for the Russians, in part because it could have strengthened Saudi-Washington relations, and strengthened Saudi Arabia’s dependence on the US, and caused a drop in oil prices, in a way that would inevitably have harmed Russia’s ability to finance the continuation of its war in Ukraine . Is it possible that the Russians received some kind of warning from Tehran (and there is no doubt that an operation on today’s scale must receive Tehran’s approval) about what was about to happen? In this respect, the Russians and Iranians certainly have a common interest that a historic Saudi-Israeli agreement brokered by President Biden does not come to fruition. The war that started following the barbaric surprise attack by Hamas will certainly be a catalyst for the burying of the administration’s initiative regarding an Israeli-Saudi agreement. And beyond that – it is appropriate for Israel to start treating Moscow in the necessary manner. Russia today is a strategic partner of Tehran, and the security cooperation between them is deeper and wider than ever before – and endangers Israel. It is time to change the attitude.

Ukraine continues to step up despite Bibi not doing so:

I spoke with @Netanyahu to affirm Ukraine’s solidarity with Israel, which suffers from a brazen large-scale attack, and to express condolences for the multiple victims. The Prime Minister informed me of the current situation and the actions of Israel’s Defense Forces and law… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 8, 2023

I spoke with @Netanyahu

to affirm Ukraine’s solidarity with Israel, which suffers from a brazen large-scale attack, and to express condolences for the multiple victims. The Prime Minister informed me of the current situation and the actions of Israel’s Defense Forces and law enforcement to repel the attack. I noted the cooperation between the Israeli police and Ukrainian diplomats with regard to the safety and protection of Ukrainian citizens in Israel. We also discussed the attack’s ramifications for the security situation in the region and beyond.

The Outlaw Jersey Whale has thoughts:

Biden’s appeasement of Israel’s enemies has invited this war against Israel. Appeasement anywhere never works. We must do whatever it takes to support the State of Israel in its time of grave danger, and we must end the scourge of Iran-backed terrorism. This terrorism is funded… — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) October 7, 2023

Biden’s appeasement of Israel’s enemies has invited this war against Israel. Appeasement anywhere never works. We must do whatever it takes to support the State of Israel in its time of grave danger, and we must end the scourge of Iran-backed terrorism. This terrorism is funded by Biden’s idiotic release of $6 billion to the Iranians. The Hamas war against Israel is now the second war started under Biden’s failed presidency, first by Russia in Ukraine and now by Hamas in Israel. Both could have been deterred by strong American leadership. Under my presidency, America will restore the deterrence Biden has foolishly given away.

And RNC Chair Ronna “Romney” McDaniel does too:

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel says the Hamas attack on Israel is a great opportunity for Republican candidates. Stay classy, GOP. pic.twitter.com/loPPNzuJ6x — Leia🌻 (@TheSWPrincess) October 7, 2023

What the Republicans are planning to do is hammer that the Biden administration funded the Hamas attack by negotiating the successful release of US hostages being held by Iran in exchange for funds that Iran had deposited in a South Korean bank. Here’s JD Vance laying out the misinformation and agitprop they’re going to use:

JD Vance lies a lot, but this is bad even for him.

– No US tax dollars were sent to Iran. Iranian funds frozen in South Korea were transferred to Qatar.

– That money can only be spent on humanitarian supplies.

– NONE of the funds have even been spent yet. pic.twitter.com/BsGtZ9vuAn — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 7, 2023

Fox News – yes, you read that right – Jennifer Griffin actually has the details and the debunking! First two tweets from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

Those who are saying that this $6 billion that was part of the American hostage release negotiated by the Biden administration likely fueled the Hamas invasion are missing some key facts….None of the money has been spent yet. It remains in a Qatari bank under US Treasury watch. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 7, 2023

The $6 billion was Iranian money for oil sales that was held in a South Korean bank, not U.S. taxpayer money. Under the Trump administration 4 banks worldwide were allowed to hold money from Iranian oil sales to 4 countries, including India, South Korea, and Turkey…. Under the Trump Admin deal that preceded Biden hostage deal, Iran could draw on that money for humanitarian purchases that had to be verified by the US Treasury. The money sat in a S Korean bank because it was held in South Korean won and no international banks would convert…. The money sat in a South Korean bank because it was held in South Korean won and no int’l banks would convert the won to dollars for fear of sanctions violations. This was NOT US taxpayer money.

Here’s the Biden administration’s actual response:

ביידן לנתניהו: הסיוע האמריקני לצה"ל בדרך לישראל וסיוע נוסף יישלח בימים הקרובים https://t.co/dpOAFci6qo — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 8, 2023

Machine translation of both tweets. Quote tweet followed by quoted tweet:

Biden to Netanyahu: American aid to the IDF is on its way to Israel and additional aid will be sent in the coming days Breaking: The Pentagon is expected to announce a military aid package to Israel today. All the details in my article on @WallaNews https://news.walla.co.il/item/3614594

The US’s response will, however, be bedeviled by two problems.

The first is that Senator Rand Paul is blocking the nomination of the ambassador to Israel because of the Biden administration’s COVID response and Tony Fauci.

We need an Ambassador to Israel and a Chief of Naval Operations. This is a serious situation that requires us to set aside our differences and make sure we have our full complement of leaders in defense and foreign policy. https://t.co/R2KINOjdys — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 8, 2023

The second is a Biden administration own goal. We do not have a Special Envoy for Middle East Peace. President Biden never nominated one. My understanding is that the President and his team realized there was little chance of making any progress on an Israeli-Palestinian peace process, so given all the other things they had to deal with they just decided to not appoint someone. That’s fine until there’s a crisis. So right now the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Security Dialogue in the Middle East (OSD-SD) is not staffed. There’s no special envoy, there’s no senior advisors, no strategists, none of the personnel that would normally be appointed to be there. It is possible that a special advisor for Middle East peace was appointed for Secretary Austin, but if so I can’t find any information on that appointment. For full disclosure, part of my assignment as Senior Civilian Advisor to the Commanding General of US Army Europe in 2014 was funded through the special envoy’s office and I was assigned/detailed/OPCONed by OSD-SD to him. Personnel is policy. And right now we don’t have personnel.

That’s enough for today. We will have to wait and see how things proceed into the week.

