Medium Cool – Over and Over and Over Again

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) – Shown in front, from left: Gregory Peck, Brock Peters

Tonight let’s talk about movies that we are happy to watch over and over and over again.  Whenever they come our way.  They don’t have to be great movies, or box office favorites, or stories about some lofty subject.

Two of mine are To Kill A Mockingbird and Overboard, and they obviously couldn’t be more different!

What are yours?  What is it about them that keeps you coming back?  Do you even know why?

Does the “why” even matter?

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Princess Leia

      Mine are Shakespeare in Love, Hunt for Red October (!) and Bull Durham. Not sure what that says about me, lol.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Scout211

      The Princess Bride, of course!  Who doesn’t watch that movie multiple times?

      I have so many fond memories of watching it over and over with my daughters.  The last time I watched it was with my youngest grandkids, very recently.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Is it too hoity-toity to say The King’s Speech?  There is so much that is so good in it.

      And Buckaroo Banzai: Across The 5th Dimension.  Yes a lot of the self-mockery is all too conscious and programmed, but it’s still hilarious, and John Lithgow is amazing.

      ETA and yeah, I agree with two from the above two comments already.

      EATA oh, and the movie version of Cabaret, which “isn’t available in my area” right now. 😡

      Reply
    5. 5.

      DarbysMom

      Oh Wow – “Overboard” is one of mine too.  But I never would have been brave enough to admit it if you hadn’t gone first.  I’ve watched it dozens of times.  No, I don’t exactly know why.  Probably the chemistry between Goldie and Kurt?  And Katherine Helmond and Edward Herrmann are freakin’ hysterical.

      Reply

