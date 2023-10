Jon Karl, still working for the Republican party, as his Very Serious Media fellows applaud his savvy!…

Please stop saving vital news for the book.

This is journalism malpractice. https://t.co/wnUepasJ0u — Jennifer Schulze (@NewsJennifer) October 6, 2023



As long as the straw stays glued to its head, no Republican or reporter will know the difference…



(Yeah, like *you* wouldn’t have thought the same thing.)