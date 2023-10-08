Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

We still have time to mess this up!

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

T R E 4 5 O N

The revolution will be supervised.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

It’s a doggy dog world.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tropical Summer, Temperate Fall

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tropical Summer, Temperate Fall

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 107
 
A gift from commentor Math Guy:

I enjoyed the orchids post and it reminded me of the display we saw when we visited the Atlanta Botanical Gardens a few years ago.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 110

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 108

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 109

======

And a less lovely but possibly useful one, from the Washington Post“How to Save This Year’s Seeds for Next Year’s Garden” [unpaywalled gift link]:

As the garden harvest season winds down, plants are starting to transition into their next critical stage: producing seeds for future use. Yes, you can order new seed packets each year from catalogues or hit up your local big box store for the latest varieties. But collecting the seeds of your favorite spent sunflowers, green beans or basil for next year is a fairly straightforward task that can help you save money and connect you to nature and the life cycle of each plant.

It can also ensure successful plants, because you’re using seeds from specimens that have been proven to thrive in your yard. “When we save our own seeds over time, [they] become adapted to our unique microclimate,” says Emily Murphy, regenerative organic gardener and author of “Grow Now: How We Can Save Our Health, Communities, and Planet — One Garden at a Time.”

Here’s what to know about collecting seeds, and how to preserve them for future use.

Know the type of seed
There are two types of seeds: open-pollinated and hybrid.

“Open-pollinated seeds derive from plants in which pollination occurs by insects, birds, wind, humans or other natural sources,” says Julie Thompson-Adolf, author of Starting & Saving Seeds: Grow the Perfect Vegetables, Fruits, Herbs, and Flowers for Your Garden.” “Plants pollinated within the same species will produce seeds genetically true to type and that are similar to the parent plant.” These make excellent candidates for saving because the seeds are reliable and produce the same plant each year.

Hybrids, on the other hand, have been cross-pollinated between two seed lines, often for specific traits, such as better taste, yield or disease resistance. Although you can save hybrid seeds, it isn’t recommended because they are unpredictable. There is no way to know which characteristics will carry on to the next generation.

Choose your plants wisely
Not all seeds are created equally, even among a group of the same type of plant. “Choose plants that performed well in your garden throughout the season, produced big, beautiful, blemish-free fruit or pretty blooms, and avoided disease,” says Thompson-Adolf.

Also consider the processing required for the type of plant you’re working with. For some plants, including beans, brassicas, carrots, corn, lettuce and radishes, going to seed is the next stage in the life cycle. Preserving their seeds is known as dry processing and involves cutting seedpod stalks, drying them, separating the seeds from the rest of the plant and removing plant debris. Plants that produce seeds inside their fruit, on the other hand, including tomatoes, cucumbers and melons, require wet processing, which involves more steps, such as fermenting the seeds first. If you’re a first-time seed saver, it’s best to stick with dry processing, says Thompson-Adolf, because it’s easier…

Full details at the link.

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • HeartlandLiberal
  • Jeffery
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      JoyceH

      I’m in London! Got in yesterday morning and starting the Heart of England tour tomorrow. Last night we went to a concert at Saint Martins in the Field. Coming back I gracefully managed to twist my ankle. For a while I could barely walk, was afraid I’d broken something. But today is a smidge better and I managed to hobble out to the hotel garden following the siren call of cigarettes. Going to rest and recuperate today and hope I can take the tour tomorrow with minimal disruption.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      Great orchid photos Math Guy! I like orchids but have never even tried to grow them because I just assumed they’re too high maintenance. Plus, the cats would try to eat them anyway.

      My only seed saving this year has been of my canna lillies. I have dozens so far with more pods and some still flowering, though that’s quickly ending. I started some cannas from seed two years ago, and it was wildly successful.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JoyceH

      @satby: I feel so stupid! Lillian was JUST saying that you have to be careful in London because there are all these little unexpected steps and whoops – there I went.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      satby

      @JoyceH: remember they have national health service there, and the hotel probably can refer you to a doctor to get it looked at for very minimal cost if needed. But an ace bandage  may be all the medical care you need, and the local Boots* will have those.

      * pharmacy chain, like Walgreen’s

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffery

      I am seed collecting. I am finding newly ordered seeds aren’t germinating well at all. No idea why. Now I try to stick to seeds I have collected. Their germination rate is much better.

      I would like to rework the flower bed in front of the porch. Bishop’s weed self seeded itself into it. It’s a thug. Grows from runners and will take over the bed in a few years.

      Right now the patch of it is about two by two feet. It is mixed in with the Shasta daisies. Everything will have to come out. The soil sieved to get any roots from the bishop’s weed.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HeartlandLiberal

      We moved five months ago to an independent senior living community. They have a greenhouse. Two days ago, our Ixora and Gardenia were approved to go in the greenhouse over winter. They are in huge pots and heavy, so we put in a work order to maintenance to move them. The greenhouse had to be cleaned out two months ago, there was an infestation of aphids. But it is all clean now, and as we walked past the greenhouse on our way to dinner yesterday, there were half a dozen new plants there, and the biggest of all were our Ixora and Gardenia.

      That concludes my garden report. We live in a house now that has NOWHERE to put a garden. Next Spring, I plan to plant herbs on the deck in a raised container.

      But we are happy here. My bad back concluded my vegetable gardening, which I have done every where we have lived.

      P,S, Great pictures of orchids!!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      Your photos are beautiful and thank you for sharing.   I haven’t been the the gardens in a few years.  I should make the effort to go more often.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      satby

      @Jeffery: I feel you! I have 2 small beds where I basically have to dig out everything and replace the hardy glads with some spring flowering stuff. If the glads overwinter ok in the basement I’ll put them in the same bed next year, but I wasn’t all that impressed with them this year. Those may become the “sunny annuals” bed, because the front ended up being way too shady.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JoyceH

      @satby: Martha went to a Boots and brought me back a Sports Ankle Support sock and paracetamol (Brit-speak for acetaminophen AKA Tylenol). Some of us just went off to the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace for the last day of the Georgian costume exhibit. I’m staying in the hotel garden with my foot elevated, listening to the church bells and watching the soccer game (a toddler and his dad kicking a little ball back and forth).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.