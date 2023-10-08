Imagine giving this man your money. https://t.co/X9Lozq83Ws — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) October 7, 2023





There’s a temptation for people who do extremely well on IQ tests to turn themselves into performative contrarians, creating ‘logical’ arguments they can use in social settings to demonstrate that they’re just smarter, i.e. better, than the common herd. It’s a special danger for children whose parents prize this brand of intelligence, because it’s easy to fall into a bad habit of training their kid to perform at their grown-up parties, the way other parents demand guests listen to their kid’s latest piano piece or TikTok rap. And that mutual temptation, IMO, is why Sam Bankman Fried’s Stanford-professor ‘ethical specialist’ parents are also going to lose everything that’s important to them.



Just sloppy? Give me a break. Here’s How FTX Executives Secretly Spent $8 Billion in Customer Money https://t.co/4q2bTgYMDd — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) October 8, 2023

Rubbernecking, with the help of the Wall Street Journal:

The crypto exchange FTX went bust last year after executives spent billions in customer funds they had promised to safeguard. The tab was $7.7 billion, a Wall Street Journal analysis of company disclosures and legal filings shows. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and senior staff spent customer funds on technology investments, luxury real estate and political contributions, among other things… Customers say they had $16 billion in funds on the exchange before its collapse. So far, FTX’s new management has found $7.3 billion that could go toward paying them back… So where did all the money go? FTX spent big on investments in technology startups. For example, FTX paid $1.15 billion to acquire around 20% of Genesis Digital Assets, a crypto miner that ran a number of mining facilities in Kazakhstan. The firm spent $243 million on real estate in the Bahamas… There’s still around $1 billion of missing customer money that isn’t accounted for, and which could have been used by FTX to fund bad trades at its affiliate hedge fund, Alameda… … Bankman-Fried took around $10 million from an Alameda account and directed it to an account owned by his father, Joseph Bankman. FTX lawyers said in court papers that Bankman has “been using this gift to finance Bankman-Fried’s criminal defense.” …



Puck‘s Theodore Schleifer, who’s been performing his own slightly-more-detached version of Michael Lewis for the last several months, on “S.B.F.’s Expected Value Calculation”: