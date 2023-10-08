Imagine giving this man your money. https://t.co/X9Lozq83Ws
— Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) October 7, 2023
There’s a temptation for people who do extremely well on IQ tests to turn themselves into performative contrarians, creating ‘logical’ arguments they can use in social settings to demonstrate that they’re just smarter, i.e. better, than the common herd. It’s a special danger for children whose parents prize this brand of intelligence, because it’s easy to fall into a bad habit of training their kid to perform at their grown-up parties, the way other parents demand guests listen to their kid’s latest piano piece or TikTok rap. And that mutual temptation, IMO, is why Sam Bankman Fried’s Stanford-professor ‘ethical specialist’ parents are also going to lose everything that’s important to them.
Just sloppy? Give me a break. Here’s How FTX Executives Secretly Spent $8 Billion in Customer Money https://t.co/4q2bTgYMDd
— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) October 8, 2023
Rubbernecking, with the help of the Wall Street Journal:
The crypto exchange FTX went bust last year after executives spent billions in customer funds they had promised to safeguard.
The tab was $7.7 billion, a Wall Street Journal analysis of company disclosures and legal filings shows. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and senior staff spent customer funds on technology investments, luxury real estate and political contributions, among other things…
Customers say they had $16 billion in funds on the exchange before its collapse. So far, FTX’s new management has found $7.3 billion that could go toward paying them back…
So where did all the money go?
FTX spent big on investments in technology startups. For example, FTX paid $1.15 billion to acquire around 20% of Genesis Digital Assets, a crypto miner that ran a number of mining facilities in Kazakhstan.
The firm spent $243 million on real estate in the Bahamas…
There’s still around $1 billion of missing customer money that isn’t accounted for, and which could have been used by FTX to fund bad trades at its affiliate hedge fund, Alameda…
… Bankman-Fried took around $10 million from an Alameda account and directed it to an account owned by his father, Joseph Bankman. FTX lawyers said in court papers that Bankman has “been using this gift to finance Bankman-Fried’s criminal defense.” …
Puck‘s Theodore Schleifer, who’s been performing his own slightly-more-detached version of Michael Lewis for the last several months, on “S.B.F.’s Expected Value Calculation”:
… Prosecutors said Tuesday that a plea agreement was never offered, but even if there was one, this trial is happening for two reasons. First, don’t underestimate S.B.F.’s ego. Sam, as I’ve learned over three years of conversations with him, is supremely confident in himself, and a steadfast believer that plenty of the people around him—lawyers, other executives, some reporters—are idiots, or at least can be manipulated. The decision to not settle, in my view, is rooted partially in a belief that he can somehow weasel his way out of this, just like he has weaseled out of so much before.
But it is also a belief, some people close to him have posited, in the math—in the expected-value calculus that undergirded so many of S.B.F.’s choices and eccentricities. In short, is there a sufficient probability that he can find a single juror in the courtroom who believes he is innocent, unfairly targeted, or even just plain sympathetic? “I wonder if it’s his insane views on risk. Like, he might just think the E.V. is there and be committed like that,” one (former) friend said. “He might think a 20 percent chance of zero [time] is better than a 100 percent chance of 20 years.”
Only Sam can answer just how much Expected Value he would extract during prison—though in my time with him, I’ve always gotten the impression that he cares more about his reputation than about prison time. But let’s be real: Whether he gets acquitted probably doesn’t really matter, reputationally. How many people convicted Elizabeth Holmes before a jury even heard a single witness? There is little absolution coming based on the preponderance of information that has been unearthed about FTX, Alameda Research, etcetera. Whatever the jury finds is unlikely to change that impression etched into our culture. Perhaps Sam thinks that flipping the coin, as weighted as it may be, is the only option he has left…
And then there are the parents, Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried. Could they testify? Joe and Barbara are essentially part of Sam’s legal team, but plenty of people also hold them responsible for FTX’s risk-taking in Hong Kong and excesses in The Bahamas. And what about Sam’s brother Gabe, who oversaw his political and philanthropic operation, even though the campaign-finance charge is no longer on the table?
One person who worked for FTX told me that Joe and Barbara’s fall from grace made him more sympathetic to Sam. “I mean, I think it’s sort of worked on me in viewing him more favorably. Kinda like a variant of the ‘affluenza’ defense,” this person told me. “I’ll be honest, I’m pulling for him. Not that I think he has much of a chance of avoiding a long sentence.”…
