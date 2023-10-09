On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

We have Albatrossity Monday, with a special flamingo treat. Then we get to see Central Park after the deluge, plus 3 days in Iceland!

(click the schedule for a larger image)

Albatrossity

After a great day at Ramsey Canyon, I needed to head home, and I had a couple of long days of driving ahead of me. But there were some birds to see along the way!