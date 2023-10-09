On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Albatrossity
After a great day at Ramsey Canyon, I needed to head home, and I had a couple of long days of driving ahead of me. But there were some birds to see along the way!
One last hummingbird pic from Ramsey Canyon — a young male Broad-billed Hummingbird (Cynanthis latirostris) checking to see if I had any nectar hidden on my person. Click here for larger image.
The next morning I headed east, but not exactly on the most direct route. I wanted to go through the Chiricahua Mountains, and there are no paved road that one can follow for that quest. But Pinery Canyon Road (aka Forest Service Rd 42 in the Coronado National Forest) is a very scenic, albeit somewhat dusty, route to Portal AZ, Along the way I stopped and looked for another iconic SE Arizona species, the Painted Redstart (Myioborus pictus). It is always a treat to see one of these! Click here for larger image.
At the same stop I found a flock of young Yellow-eyed Juncos (Junco phaeonotus), accompanied by a couple of adults. Maybe it was a kindergarten field trip for them! The youngsters were of various ages, judging from the molt progression, and I had never seen young birds of this species before. So I spent some time with them. Here is a very young bird, with fine streaking on the head and breast, as well as the yellow “baby lips” displayed by many young passerine birds. The iris color was pale, but not yellow yet. Click here for larger image.
A portrait shot of the same young Yellow-eyed Junco. Click here for larger image.
Here is a slightly older bird, which is starting to lose the streakiness on the underside. The iris is quite yellow in this one. Click here for larger image.
Finally, here is a junco that is just about in full adult plumage. The underside is mostly the clear gray adult version with no streaking, but there are still some blotches there. And the iris is bright yellow! Click here for larger image.
I spent the night in Lordsburg NM, an unprepossessing town in SW New Mexico, and headed east bright an early the next morning. Most of the day was spent on interstate highways, with no good opportunities for birding. But the 60+ miles of highway between Nara Visa and Clayton NM, in far eastern New Mexico, was quite rewarding. The Llano Estacado (Staked Plains, aka Horizontal Yellow) is a great place to find raptors, and I saw this Ferruginous Hawk (Buteo regalis), along with about a dozen more in that stretch of highway. Click here for larger image.
The real raptor treat, however, was an adult Prairie Falcon (Falco mexicanus). This open country predator must feel right at home in those wide-open spaces. Click here for larger image.
The last day of driving was uneventful and unphotographed by me. So these eight are the last pics from this trip. But since I can upload ten pics, I decided to include another bird that came to Kansas in the last week of September. Hurricane Idalia moved across the Gulf of Mexico in a direction and timeframe that coincided with flights of American Flamingos (Phoenicopterus ruber) between Yucatan and Cuba, and blew those pink birds north. They were reported from as far north as Virginia and Maryland on the east coast, and from Ohio, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Kansas in the interior. This one has been present for a week or more about 80 south of where I live, so I (and my son and daughter-in-law) went down to see it. It is only the third record for this species in the state, and the first since 1972. Click here for larger image.
Portrait of a Kansas Flamingo. Click here for larger image.
