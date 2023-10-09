Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Second rate reporter says what?

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Let’s finish the job.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

No Justins, No Peace

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Heading home from AZ

On The Road – Albatrossity – Heading home from AZ

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

We have Albatrossity Monday, with a special flamingo treat.  Then we get to see Central Park after the deluge, plus 3 days in Iceland!

(click the schedule for a larger image)

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ 10

Albatrossity

After a great day at Ramsey Canyon, I needed to head home, and I had a couple of long days of driving ahead of me. But there were some birds to see along the way!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ 8
Ramsey CanyonAugust 13, 2023

One last hummingbird pic from Ramsey Canyon — a young male Broad-billed Hummingbird (Cynanthis latirostris) checking to see if I had any nectar hidden on my person. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ 9
Pinery Canyon RdAugust 14, 2023

The next morning I headed east, but not exactly on the most direct route. I wanted to go through the Chiricahua Mountains, and there are no paved road that one can follow for that quest. But Pinery Canyon Road (aka Forest Service Rd 42 in the Coronado National Forest) is a very scenic, albeit somewhat dusty, route to Portal AZ, Along the way I stopped and looked for another iconic SE Arizona species, the Painted Redstart (Myioborus pictus). It is always a treat to see one of these! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ 6
Pinery Canyon RdAugust 14, 2023

At the same stop I found a flock of young Yellow-eyed Juncos (Junco phaeonotus), accompanied by a couple of adults. Maybe it was a kindergarten field trip for them! The youngsters were of various ages, judging from the molt progression, and I had never seen young birds of this species before. So I spent some time with them. Here is a very young bird, with fine streaking on the head and breast, as well as the yellow “baby lips” displayed by many young passerine birds. The iris color was pale, but not yellow yet. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ 7
Pinery Canyon RdAugust 14, 2023

A portrait shot of the same young Yellow-eyed Junco. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ 5
Pinery Canyon RdAugust 14, 2023

Here is a slightly older bird, which is starting to lose the streakiness on the underside. The iris is quite yellow in this one.  Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ 4
Pinery Canyon RdAugust 14, 2023

Finally, here is a junco that is just about in full adult plumage. The underside is mostly the clear gray adult version with no streaking, but there are still some blotches there. And the iris is bright yellow! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ 3
Llano EstacadoAugust 15, 2023

I spent the night in Lordsburg NM, an unprepossessing town in SW New Mexico, and headed east bright an early the next morning. Most of the day was spent on interstate highways, with no good opportunities for birding. But the 60+ miles of highway between Nara Visa and Clayton NM, in far eastern New Mexico, was quite rewarding. The Llano Estacado (Staked Plains, aka Horizontal Yellow) is a great place to find raptors, and I saw this Ferruginous Hawk (Buteo regalis), along with about a dozen more in that stretch of highway. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ 1
Llano EstacadoAugust 15, 2023

The real raptor treat, however, was an adult Prairie Falcon (Falco mexicanus). This open country predator must feel right at home in those wide-open spaces. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ 2
Chase State Fishing LakeSeptember 28, 2023

The last day of driving was uneventful and unphotographed by me. So these eight are the last pics from this trip. But since I can upload ten pics, I decided to include another bird that came to Kansas in the last week of September. Hurricane Idalia moved across the Gulf of Mexico in a direction and timeframe that coincided with flights of American Flamingos (Phoenicopterus ruber) between Yucatan and Cuba, and blew those pink birds north. They were reported from as far north as Virginia and Maryland on the east coast, and from Ohio, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Kansas in the interior. This one has been present for a week or more about 80 south of where I live, so I (and my son and daughter-in-law) went down to see it. It is only the third record for this species in the state, and the first since 1972. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Heading home from AZ
Chase State Fishing LakeSeptember 28, 2023

Portrait of a Kansas Flamingo. Click here for larger image.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Betty Cracker

      Beautiful photos as always! I especially love that hummie up top!

      I get the Florida rare bird alert email daily from Cornell, and there continue to be verified flamingo sightings all over Florida, from the Keys to the Panhandle. I saw one in Cedar Key from a distance just over a week ago.

      Poor Cedar Key is still in pretty bad shape but recovering. I talked to a local couple who walked over to the shoreline to gawk at the flamingo too, and they said they’d seen a lot of unfamiliar birds in the area besides the flamingos, but the man remarked that many birds they’re used to seeing haven’t been around since Idalia. “I hope they are safe,” he said. Me too.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.