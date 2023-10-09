Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Indigeneous Peoples Day

Per Native News Online:

The bicameral Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act to replace Columbus Day as a federal holiday and designate the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day has been reintroduced in Congress.

The legislation was reintroduced by Representatives Sharice Davids (KS-03), Norma J. Torres (CA-35), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), and Suzan DelBene (WA-01), along with Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM).

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act has garnered 56 cosponsors in the House of Representatives.

In the U.S. Senate, the legislation is cosponsored by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Tina Smith (D-MN), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Brian Schatz (D-HI), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Bernard Sanders (I-VT), and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

“Our country has long failed to recognize and acknowledge its dark history of erasure and harm brought upon the first inhabitants of the Americas,” Norma Torres (CA-35) said. “The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act celebrates the 600+ tribes that inhabited the Americas for hundreds of years before the arrival of Western explorers. By designating Indigenous Peoples’ Day a federal holiday, we take a small but important step toward recognizing the injustices in our nation’s history and uplifting the vibrant traditions, history, and culture of all Indigenous communities – an integral part of the cultural fabric of the United States.”

Rep. Davids (Ho-Chunk), when elected in 2018 became one of the first women ever elected to Congress, said she is honored to join her colleagues in calling for the celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an opportunity to commemorate Indigenous peoples’ vibrant cultures and significant contributions to our nation — from before we became a union to today — and a day to acknowledge the persecution and discrimination that Native peoples have faced for centuries.” Davids said…

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      Today is also my mom’s birthday. She would be in her mid-70s now if we hadn’t lost her to a bad heart valve almost 10 years ago. I’ll never stop missing her.

    6. 6.

      Frankensteinbeck

      As much as Columbus radically changed history by discovering for Europe the Americas, we should not celebrate a monster that evil.  What a nightmare human being.  Really set the stage for the genocides to follow.  AND he was completely wrong and saved from his own stupidity by the Americas being where they are.

    7. 7.

      satby

      In case anyone wants to celebrate the holiday in the time honored tradition of shopping, Etsy has a number of Native American craftspeople selling beautiful jewelry, crafts, and clothing (and a number of imitators, so check) and there’s  a general Etsy coupon you can use for any purchase on the site. Support an indigenous artisan:

      Get $10 off EVERYTHING. Min. $40 order. Ends 10/11. Code: YES10

    8. 8.

      FelonyGovt

      May your mom’s memory be a blessing, Betty, and it’s lovely that you continue to honor her. My mom’s birthday was October7 and I’ll never stop missing her even though I lost her over 40 years ago.

    9. 9.

      H.E.Wolf

      “indigenous has too many hard consonants” – World Famous Art Thief

      “Indigenous” has the same number of ‘hard’ consonants as the commonly used name “Elizabeth”; the same number of syllables; and a very similar arrangement of vowels.

      I seem to be missing World Famous Art Thief’s point here. Was it meant to be a parody of racist complaints?

    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      Not meaning to be difficult, but how long does it take to become “indigenous”? Those we refer to as indigenous in North America came from Asia; those we refer to as indigenous in Australia came from New Guinea, IIRC. So, yes, those populations predate European settlement, but they did not evolve there.

      I guess this is an argument for “first nations” as opposed to “indigenous” or “native.”

    12. 12.

      satby

      @H.E.Wolf: I think he’s wishing we had opted for the Canadian style “First Nations” nomenclature; but as he said, he calls people by the names they choose. Nothing more sinister.

    13. 13.

      H.E.Wolf

      On a less peevish note: I appreciate the change to Indigenous Peoples’ Day! I expect we’ll eventually have an official name change – and a corresponding change in focus – to the holiday.

    15. 15.

      Ajabu

      Good Morning Everybody!

      On topic –

      I’d like to add that a whole lot of Black people have a mix of Indigenous blood. During and after slavery in this country there was a hell of a lot of mixing and marriage between both groups of oppressed peoples. Lots of Black people have Native Tribal registry. And fuck Columbus…

      Off topic –

      Yesterday Watergirl put up a post (MishMash/HodgePodge) where she included a lengthy comment on my current status after the recent financial crisis that nearly derailed me until I was bailed out by the incredible generosity of the in-house Balloon-Juice GoFundMe.

      She posted at 11:00 am and, as usual, I didn’t even see it until after 3:00 pm. I responded at 3:23 pm…

      So I’m very concerned that very few saw my response and my CD offer.

      To make sure I get a wider audience I’m posting again now with the link to my post from yesterday where I express my unending gratitude to you guys and make my offer.

      Please take a minute to hit the link below and once again, Thanks for being such a wonderful extended family!! Love you all!

      Here’s the link:

      https://balloon-juice.com/2023/10/08/mishmash-and-hodge-podge-post/#comment-8984592 

    17. 17.

      H.E.Wolf

      @satby: ​@H.E.Wolf: I think he’s wishing we had opted for the Canadian style “First Nations” nomenclature; but as he said, he calls people by the names they choose. Nothing more sinister.

       

      I agree! (And well said!) The main points were very supportive, which was why the pronunciation mini-complaint rang a little odd* to my ear.

      *possibly because I have a relative who “can’t pronounce” the names of non-white people. :-/ But that’s a whole other discussion.

    18. 18.

      Sasha

      My personal preference? Rename Columbus Day to Immigrant’s Day and establish Indigenous Peoples’ Day in August.

    19. 19.

      H.E.Wolf

      @RandomMonster: ​Am I the only one questioning the need for possessive punctuation in Indigenous Peoples’ Day?
       Nope! I questioned it myself before including it. :)

      I have the same dilemma with Presidents [‘] [?] Day….

