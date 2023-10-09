Indigenous Peoples’ Day Proclamation: "The story of America’s Indigenous peoples is a story of resilience & survival; of their persistent commitment to their right to self-governance & of their determination to preserve cultures, identities & ways of life" https://t.co/DxQ2hhodwJ

Learn more about the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act that has been reintroduced in Congress: https://t.co/2uUy6rrlD2 pic.twitter.com/n8U45BAdPo

Per Native News Online:

The bicameral Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act to replace Columbus Day as a federal holiday and designate the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day has been reintroduced in Congress.

The legislation was reintroduced by Representatives Sharice Davids (KS-03), Norma J. Torres (CA-35), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), and Suzan DelBene (WA-01), along with Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM).

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act has garnered 56 cosponsors in the House of Representatives.

In the U.S. Senate, the legislation is cosponsored by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Tina Smith (D-MN), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Brian Schatz (D-HI), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Bernard Sanders (I-VT), and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

“Our country has long failed to recognize and acknowledge its dark history of erasure and harm brought upon the first inhabitants of the Americas,” Norma Torres (CA-35) said. “The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act celebrates the 600+ tribes that inhabited the Americas for hundreds of years before the arrival of Western explorers. By designating Indigenous Peoples’ Day a federal holiday, we take a small but important step toward recognizing the injustices in our nation’s history and uplifting the vibrant traditions, history, and culture of all Indigenous communities – an integral part of the cultural fabric of the United States.”

Rep. Davids (Ho-Chunk), when elected in 2018 became one of the first women ever elected to Congress, said she is honored to join her colleagues in calling for the celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an opportunity to commemorate Indigenous peoples’ vibrant cultures and significant contributions to our nation — from before we became a union to today — and a day to acknowledge the persecution and discrimination that Native peoples have faced for centuries.” Davids said…