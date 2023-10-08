Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Night Open Thread: Embracing TFG As A Trauma Response

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The tweet above crossed my path, reminding me I’ve meant to talk about Cassidy Hutchinson’s book tour — specifically, about how her (now ended) devotion to Trump was sparked by growing up with an intermittently absent / abusive father. Monica Hesse, in the Washington Post [unpaywalled gift link]:

Cassidy Hutchinson’s parents had separated only recently when her father sent her a text saying he’d left her a present. He hadn’t handled the split well, the former White House aide writes in her new memoir, “Enough,” but there he was, telling her there was a surprise in the mailbox of the New Jersey home where she lived with her mom. Teenage Cassidy went out and retrieved “something weighty wrapped in aluminum foil.” She unwrapped the package at the kitchen sink and found two deer hearts, “still warm and dripping with blood.”

Was the gift a threat? A performance? Was it the only convoluted way that a man like him — a hunter untrusting of government and hospitals and appendix removals and “wimps,” in his daughter’s telling — knew how to express love? Hutchinson doesn’t plumb the event too deeply in the book, in which the bloody heart gift is just one in a series of kooky behaviors from her complicated dad. But if you’re reading “Enough” not as a political potboiler but as a character study in what a nice girl is doing in a place like this, then, boy, the deer heart is going to haunt you for days…

I cannot count the number of times, during the Trump administration, that I looked at the young women surrounding him — the Hope Hickses and Alyssa Farahs and Sarah Matthewses — and wondered what in God’s name they were doing there. John F. Kelly, Mark Meadows, you could understand. They must have decided they could either steady the ship or party on down with it — and if the latter happened, hey, they had their entire careers in the rearview mirror. But when you’re a 20-something woman, what about Trump’s mangy persona or misogynist tendencies made you decide to serve at the pleasure of this president?

“Enough” is most interesting when it serves as a case study to answer that question. Hutchinson didn’t come from money. She didn’t go to Harvard. She was wait-listed from her dream school, which wasn’t even an Ivy but a decent liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. She ended up at Christopher Newport University, a fine institution in Virginia that you will be forgiven if you’ve barely heard of. She didn’t have a buffet of family-connection job offers awaiting her upon graduation. She got a little lucky with a college boyfriend whose family let her live with them rent-free in the D.C. area so she could work unpaid internships. But otherwise — this was a young American who got patriotic stars in her eyes the first time she visited Washington as a child, and who decided then that she’d do what it took to work there as soon as she graduated college. It was her bad luck that the White House administration coinciding with her job eligibility was an absolute toilet bowl.

“Enough” is a profile in courage, but it’s equally a profile in panic. A profile in realizing that the toilet is never going to flush you out into an open ocean of possibility; that you just work in a toilet now. You are 24 years old, caught in the middle of something far bigger than you, and it turns out all your mentors are snakes.

In the background of all of this is Hutchinson’s father. Her descriptions of him paint a picture of a needy, aggrieved man who delighted in mocking weakness and thrilled at considering himself a “warrior,” who demanded Hutchinson’s fealty while offering jeering and insults in return. If this sounds an awful lot like someone else in her life (and ours), it won’t surprise you at all to hear that “The Apprentice” was her dad’s favorite television show. Her father, Hutchinson writes, “fixated” on Trump and on the important business lessons he felt the man was sharing with the country.

A daddy metaphor feels a little on the nose here. But reading this book about Hutchinson’s bid at redemption makes you wonder about how ours might go, as we careen toward 2024 and the likelihood that most Republicans are sanguine with the idea of restoring Trump to the White House, despite what Hutchinson and others have told us about what it was like in there with him in charge. Legions of young graduates need to decide where to direct their résumés and their loyalty. The future may be advertised as a gift. But it feels like the country is standing at the kitchen sink, unwrapping a wad of aluminum foil, dreading whatever is inside.

I know this has been said before, but: Trump himself grew up with an abusive father, part of a deeply dysfunctional family. A childhood like this induces a form of PTSD, and its survivors have a well-known tendency to end up as abusers themselves… or as enablers, who seek out abuser who will make them feel safe, inside the kind of horrorshow where they’re comfortable as performers, unlike the wimps and weaklings who don’t understand What It Takes. HRC was right to talk about ‘deprogramming’ MAGAt legislators, because of course the only way to break a cycle of abuse is to help its survivors understand there is a better way to live.

Per The Wrap“Cassidy Hutchinson Says Trump Had Food-Throwing Tantrums ‘Once or Twice a Week,’ a ‘Potent Fear of Being Poisoned'”:

On a Wednesday night stop by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” former White House aide and “Enough” author Cassidy Hutchinson went into great detail about former president Donald Trump’s food tantrums, which she witnessed frequently during her time working for the Oval Office…

Kimmel asked if the incident was a regular occurrence.

“So, I don’t know if you know this,” Hutchinson began. “He does have a very potent fear of being poisoned, so he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear his valet or whoever’s serving him his meal, he likes to hear the pop.”…

Of the actual food-throwing tantrums, Hutchinson revealed that they would sometimes happen “once or twice a week, sometimes more.”

“There would sometimes be a week or so lull, but then there’d be a bad news story,” she said. “But it wasn’t just launching the food and the plates and the porcelain at the wall. It was also sometimes just flipping the tablecloth.”…

Later on in the segment, Kimmel touched on the multiple lunches Trump would eat.

“Well that was because some of them winded up on the wall,” Hutchinson said. “But also he doesn’t like to eat in front of other people. I don’t know why.”…

Uneasy sits the arse that mounts a throne, as the old proverb goes. But at least he’s feared, as well as fearful!

Speaking of survivors, this is from Slate:

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol left Hutchinson shaken and guilty. She never doubted that Trump had lost the election, but she still planned to work for him in his post-presidential life, convinced that she had promised to do so and that Trump needed sober-minded helpers like herself. Of course, the loyalty that Trump demanded from his underlings was never returned. Meadows explained that she, too, had come under suspicion as a leaker, an accusation that infuriated her. The job offers promptly evaporated—until the Jan. 6 committee started issuing subpoenas. Nearly broke but determined to avoid the strings connected to offers of legal help from Trump World, Hutchinson tried to find an attorney to represent her pro bono or for deferred payments. She spoke, fruitlessly, with dozens of lawyers, and fell behind on her rent. In desperation, she finally agreed to accept the “help” of a Trump-connected attorney who instructed her to tell the committee as little as possible. “Just like that,” she writes, “I was back in the Family.”

It was only then—hitting bottom, you could say—that the scales truly fell from Hutchinson’s eyes. Still, she was financially dependent on Trump and his allies. More job prospects were dangled before her (and ultimately snatched away). Finally, she turned to a friend, former White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah, who had become a prominent Trump critic following Jan. 6. “I think I’m on the wrong side of this,” she told Farah. “I don’t know what to do.” Farah enlisted Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, who would become her mentor. Cheney helped finagle Hutchinson out from under Trump World’s thumb and connected her to attorneys who would represent her pro bono…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      Mike in NC

      Anybody who watched vomit like “The Apprentice” has to be sick in the head. Millions of us had miserable managers who were every bit as bad as Trump.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Farah enlisted Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, who would become her mentor. Cheney helped finagle Hutchinson out from under Trump World’s thumb and connected her to attorneys who would represent her pro bono…

      The Liz Cheney connection is something that I had never heard before.  That Cassidy Hutchison turned to Alyssa Farah was widely known but that Farah turned to Liz Cheney is an interesting twist.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hitchhiker

      I’m listening to the audio of this book right now, which Hutchinson narrates herself. She’s SO fucking young. A smart, ambitious person with zero exposure to life … there are many moments in this book (I’m at the Jan 6th ellipse right now) when she’s embarrassingly self-serving. When she exposes herself in ways that you can tell she doesn’t yet understand. When she exposes the men around her, who are mostly appalling.

      The thing that will stay with me, I think, is her description of going to her first trump rally when she was still in college, I think in 2017. She talks about the warmth and fun and energy of the crowd, and how it felt to look around and feel part of something so unusual & magical. I’ve never watched a whole speech of his, usually don’t even play the clips of him being stupid or vulgar with sound on, because his voice is so disgusting to me — which is to say, I have no idea what she’s talking about.

      But I think I can imagine a college sophomore getting stars in her eyes in that circumstance. I still can’t imagine her absolute passion for helping him once she’d had an up close look at the kind of man he is.

      Least fave part so far is what seems to be a gratuitous swipe at Pelosi, in an instance where Hutchinson experiences Pelosi as being a complete bitch on her way out of a meeting with trump.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Redshift

      The articles look mostly fine but this pisses me off:

      She didn’t have a buffet of family-connection job offers awaiting her upon graduation.

      You know who else doesn’t have “a buffet of family-connection job offers awaiting then upon graduation?” Almost everyone.

      I don’t know much about this writer, but painting Hutchinson as terribly deprived because she had to find a job after graduation instead of having one handed to her smacks off a level of privilege that makes me take the rest with a grain of salt.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      @hitchhiker:

      But I think I can imagine a college sophomore getting stars in her eyes in that circumstance.

      I can see a “serious” young person getting sucked in by the exciting rock-concert-type energy, but it’s for a noble cause, so it’s permissible. Heady stuff.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Danielx

      I feel somewhat sorry for her – but only somewhat. Evidence of TFG’s complete douchebaggery was rife well before 2016, and anyone who hadn’t noticed wasn’t paying attention.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Danielx@hitchhiker: This idea that she went to a TFG rally and came away with stars in her eyes?  Yeah, that’s a real tell there.  Anybody who can do that is a bad person, b/c it’s clear that his rallies are about hate thru and thru: performing hate, agreeing with hate, singling out individuals, separating out groups, to hate.

      I’m glad she’s started to wake up.  Maybe someday she’ll realize what she did to herself.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      West of the Rockies

      I can see how a 24-year-old person could be taken in by D.C. charlatans.  I was not half as worldly or knowledgeable as I thought I was at that age.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      Many, many cults use those techniques – warmth, fun, acceptance – given to people who’ve never had it before. Hook ’em, reel ’em in, and before you know it they’re selling flowers on street corners and getting beaten for not selling enough of them.

      They might be able to leave the cult, the cult never quite leaves them. The loneliness and hunger for acceptance and love is always there.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Steeplejack:

      I can see a “serious” young person getting sucked in by the exciting rock-concert-type energy

      But the *best* interpretation is that she simply didn’t think thru the actual messages in the rally.  That she was simply bowled-over by the energy, the community, etc.  That’s the best interpretation.  A worse one, is that she agreed with the actual messages.  But let’s stick  with the best one.

      On that interpretation, she’s a idiot, and was many employed thousands of feet above her actual skill level.  A veritable Chance [remember Being There?] in the White House.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Steeplejack:

      “[I became] a follower of Hitler, whose magnetic force had reached out to me the first time I saw him.”

      ~Albert Speer on becoming a Nazi in 1931

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Maxim

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Anybody who can do that is a bad person

      Lots of young people that age are barely conscious, let alone astute. We older folks tend to forget that, sometimes. Add in her background, and I can understand it.

      ETA: What WOTR said.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @West of the Rockies: I have little doubt she was taken in, or at least dazzled. But I’d think after the second or third food tantrum, she’d wise up.

      Then again, something close to 100% of Trump staffers have used their tell-all books to say that the environment was toxic and he was a lunatic, but they stayed on for not-completely-believable reasons — generally that they thought they could steer him, or counteract the other (less noble) staffers who were also trying to steer him.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ruckus

      @hitchhiker:

      Least fave part so far is what seems to be a gratuitous swipe at Pelosi, in an instance where Hutchinson experiences Pelosi as being a complete bitch on her way out of a meeting with trump.

      But can you blame Nancy after a meeting with that POS? There are limits and everyone has them. Mine would be before I went into a meeting with him. But then I’m not in congress….

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Maxim

      @Ken: That pattern of behavior is, as has been noted, very common among people from abusive backgrounds. It would be not at all surprising if damaged people comprised the majority of his adherents.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ruckus

      Most people have more to learn at her age. Especially if her home life wasn’t all that and a box of cookies. And it sure didn’t sound as if it was.

      We all make mistakes, most of us grow up at some point, I think she seems to be bringing it all together pretty well. How many of us had it all together at 24 and haven’t changed, grown up a tad since then?  She seems to be handling this complete and utter shitstorm pretty well.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Maxim

      @eclare: It really is. I have some gnarly stuff in my background, and I remember what I was like at that age, very vulnerable to manipulative behavior. So I’m sympathetic to young people who make bad choices, especially when they’re trying to do better.

      Reply

