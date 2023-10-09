Iowa Democrats finally bent to demands by the White House and the national party to exit the early window they long occupied. So the stage on January 15 will belong to the GOP. It’s now looking less like Biden has a problem in New Hampshire as well. https://t.co/bERi6WjZGj — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) October 6, 2023

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag — “The Iowa Democratic Caucuses As We Knew Them Are Finally Dead”:

The death rattle of the hallowed First-in-the-Nation Iowa Democratic Caucuses took a while to subside. But now it’s done. Yes, Iowa Democrats will still get together in precinct gatherings on January 15, the same day when Iowa Republicans caucus to formally launch the 2024 Republican nominating contest. But thanks to a national party mandate insisted upon by President Joe Biden, there will be no presidential preference balloting at the Democratic caucuses. A separate, mail-in ballot process will culminate in the announcement of the results on March 5, Super Tuesday, safely outside the “early state” window Iowa once dominated, and in the midst of a cascade of votes that will confirm Biden’s nomination. Iowa’s defenestration from the early-state window was caused by three interrelated factors that came together to overcome the first-in-the-nation tradition. First, Democrats have moved decisively to outlaw caucuses as a method for awarding national-convention delegates, compared to more open and inclusive primaries. Second, Iowa was deemed far too unrepresentative of the country demographically to maintain such a highly influential position on the nominating calendar. And third, the last Democratic Caucuses in 2020 were a huge mess with the state party unable to report the results on Caucus Night (though arguably national party mandates helped make that happen). You could add as a fourth, decisive factor: Biden’s poor performance in Iowa en route to his nomination and election; certainly the White House owed the state no favors… Now the only apparent troublemakers left in the presidential nominating arena are New Hampshire’s Democrats, who have no choice but to follow state law and conduct a presidential primary on January 23; the DNC has demanded New Hampshire give way to the vastly more diverse South Carolina as the first primary state and vote instead on February 6, the same day as Nevada’s primary. The Republicans who control New Hampshire’s legislature have refused to play ball, leaving their Democratic counterparts to hold a rogue event that will cost New Hampshire at least half its delegation to the Democratic convention in Chicago next year, while creating the possibility of an embarrassing upset of President Biden, who won’t participate in a primary that defies his own calendar rules. Most recently, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has significantly reduced the risk of that happening by indicating he plans to withdraw from an allegedly “rigged” Democratic nominating contest to run as an independent, leaving Marianne Williamson as Biden’s only foe with any significant support. To be safe, New Hampshire’s Democratic leaders are planning a Biden write-in effort…



Guy I started following for his acerbic tweets about his participation the last Iowa caucus:

In the Granite State:

Reaction from @NHSecretary David Scanlan to Iowa's decision to announce mail-in presidential preference results in March: "I view it in a very positive light." Says he will still take some time before setting the date of the #FITN New Hampshire primary. #NHPolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/dBNbqlyVhA — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) October 6, 2023

Playing cantankerous contrarian is always a popular role in New Hampshire, even if it doesn’t improve the state’s reputation elsewhere. (And, of course, for a state whose biggest industry is tourism, severely downgrading the quadrennial Running of the Journos ceremony is a nasty blow, so for once they have real reasons to bitch.) Per ABC:

… New Hampshire Democrats conceded that Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden is unlikely to be on the ballot in the Granite State’s Democratic primary, even as Iowa Democrats announced a change to their proposed caucus process that allows them to not conflict with New Hampshire. The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws committee closed out its fall meeting in St. Louis on Friday by voting that another version of New Hampshire’s Democratic delegate selection plan was non-compliant with their new White House-backed calendar– a move that likely precedes Biden not filing to be on their state’s ballot… In a copy of New Hampshire’s delegate plan reviewed by ABC News, the state’s Democrats maintained that their pledged delegates and alternates would be allocated proportionally to presidential preferences based on a primary — of which the date is not yet set. The state’s district-level delegates would then be selected at a pre-primary caucus that would occur at least 17 days before the not-yet-announced primary. Despite urging from the DNC, it is very unlikely New Hampshire Democrats will push Secretary of State David Scanlan to move the state-run primary in accordance with the national party’s schedule… Some New Hampshire voters have voiced support for their state’s decision not to move back their primary, even if it means Biden would not be a choice for them on the ballot. “I think it’s tragic that the current administration is not willing to participate in a process that has been in place for a very long time. It’s even tougher to understand when you factor in that Joe Biden didn’t win New Hampshire the last time around,” said Stephen Ivanoksi, a registered independent from Newington, New Hampshire. Ivanoksi used to lean toward the Democrat Party, but not with the “elitism” it is now…

Uh-huh. Sure you did. But like 85% of NH’s other ‘independents’, you somehow always ended up voting GOP.

Marianne Williamson shares breakfast with NH primary voters at Airport Diner https://t.co/vbLjOu3ci4 — WMUR Politics (@WMUR9_Politics) October 6, 2023

(Apart from saying she’s ‘running into a burning building, more than anyone knows’, Williamson doesn’t talk politics in the short WMUR video clip. She’s a new, first-time grandmother, and seems more interested in talking about ‘grandma gaze’ and flying to visit her daughter’s family in London. So, I guess, she’s taking her ‘campaign’ about as seriously as the rest of us are.)