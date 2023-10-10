Because of course he is https://t.co/S9n9qv2JfW — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 5, 2023

Per the Associated Press:

Progressive activist Cornel West said Thursday that he is no longer running for president under the Green Party banner. Instead, the high-profile African American thought leader will run as an independent. “I’m running as an Independent candidate for President of the United States to end the iron grip of the ruling class and ensure true democracy!” West wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “People are hungry for change,” he added. “They want good policies over partisan politics. We need to break the grip of the duopoly and give power to the people.” … It remains to be seen whether West can gather the tens of thousands of signatures required to qualify for the ballot in crucial states. Without the infrastructure of a formal party, such signature gathering will fall largely to grassroots volunteers. “As Dr. West’s campaign for president grows, he believes the best way to challenge the entrenched system is by focusing 100% on the people, not on the intricacies of internal party dynamics,” West’s campaign said in a written statement. “Our Constitution provides for Independent candidates to gain ballot access in all states, and Dr. West has begun seeking ballot access as an Independent, unaffiliated with any political party.” In the statement, West’s campaign also acknowledged continuing to share the Green Party’s “values and commitment to justice.” …

I’ll bet a vinyl copy of Vanessa Daou’s Zipless (which I have never owned but remember seeing in my college radio station) that this is an internal Green Party power struggle, that list gatekeepers & those who control ballot access didn’t want to play ball w Brothers West & Daou https://t.co/BAbJQMKGh7 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 5, 2023



(Daou, as of this writing, is still West’s campaign manager.)

Well, Brother West *does* have a habit of burning bridges with every single academic institution that hires him… — Kerr Avon 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@KerrAvon4) October 5, 2023

The view from Electoral Vote (10/6 edition):

… [P]residential candidate Cornel West and the Green Party have decided they do not see eye-to-eye, and so he announced yesterday that he will go it on his own as an independent candidate. West is famously… prickly, let’s say, so it’s entirely possible that he and the people who run the Green Party just couldn’t get along. On the other hand, running for president for over a year is hard work, particularly if you know you cannot possibly win. He’s also more than clever enough to realize that “a pox on both your houses” rhetoric is all good and well, but that on the issues West cares about, Donald Trump would be a giant step backward as compared to any Democrat. So, it’s possible that this is a way for West to back out of running for president while saving face. Whatever the case may be, this is certainly good news for the Democrats. There are some people who are going to vote Green no matter who the candidate is. West’s exit from the ticket will have no impact on those people. There are also some people who would vote for West in particular. Now, that will be impossible for some of those folks, because there is virtually no chance an independent can get on the ballot in all 50 states. So, some disaffected liberals will be left without that protest option, and some of those folks will undoubtedly return to the Democratic tent. Indeed, if West really wanted to make a statement while not aiding Trump, then the correct play would be to get on the ballot in deep blue states and to stay off in swing states. We’ll have to watch to see where, exactly, he ends up qualifying. (Z)

And then, there’s RFK Jr…

we were never dating he was just stalking us and sending 200 manic texts every night we blocked him and then he started creeping around our hood at night looking through our windows pic.twitter.com/Yp32zE5eAC — John Cole (@Johngcole) October 7, 2023



Per NBC:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears headed for a breakup with the party his family defined for generations, teasing that he’s preparing to ditch the Democrats in a “historic” announcement Monday in which he is expected to launch an independent presidential campaign against President Joe Biden. The split is mutual, though hardly amicable. His campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, which started in April, evolved from an annoyance for party leaders to a full-frontal assault on them; he now claims Democratic officials are conspiring to “rig” the primaries against him, citing his familiar blend of half-truths and outright fabrications. Kennedy’s conspiracy theorizing and association with fringe figures like Alex Jones have long made him something of a black sheep in his family, which otherwise remains true blue. And his impending self-exile puts him less in Camelot than in the camp of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who left the Democratic Party after she claimed nefarious forces stunted her own presidential bid in 2020. (Kennedy has suggested she could be his secretary of state.) “He is taking a dive among Democrats,” said Tim Malloy, an analyst with the nonpartisan Quinnipiac University poll. “A lot of Americans would entertain somebody from another party, and he’s pretty popular with a lot of Republicans.”… Meanwhile, Democrats — a sizable minority of whom seemed initially willing to overlook his baggage in their search for an alternative to Biden — have grown to increasingly dislike Kennedy…

Honestly, there's no funnier outcome of the Thiel/Sacks/Greenwald/Rumble orbit putting in so much money and effort propping up RFK jr, then have to have it backfire and actually hurt Mr. Trump (whom they do NOT support). https://t.co/a77T2dVfl2 — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) October 9, 2023

RFK Jr.’s days of avoiding Trump’s wrath might be numbered. Even pulling just a few thousand votes in some of the key electoral college states can make a difference — and that’s not to mention No Labels, Cornel West, etc.https://t.co/nPWuTZOjHE — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) October 5, 2023

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was roaming New Hampshire earlier this year, Donald Trump’s campaign saw him as “pure upside,” as one source close to the campaign put it… Now that he is moving to run as an independent in the 2024 general election, putting him in direct competition with Trump for similarly inclined voters, Kennedy’s days of evading MAGA wrath may be numbered… A FiveThirtyEight analysis from August found that Kennedy does appeal more to Republicans than those in his own party by a wide margin, with his approval rating among Republicans consistently in 20 to 30 points positive territory. Meanwhile, Democrats tend to have an overwhelmingly negative opinion of him in primary polls thus far. “RFK Jr. appeals to crazies, and particularly Trump crazies,” a former Democratic presidential campaign adviser told The Daily Beast, requesting anonymity to speak candidly about the things some Democrats won’t say out loud about the controversial heir to one of America’s major political dynasties…



Heel turn!

BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that’s set to begin October 18. Louder for those in the back: RFK JR IS NOT A DEMOCRAT! pic.twitter.com/y0SXaFiFpP — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 6, 2023





“At this, Kennedy turns toward me with his whole body, muscles flexing, and grips the tray table between us. “You’re lying to me,” he says, furious.

Shocked, I ask what he means. People in nearby seats glance over nervously.”

The man is psychotic. https://t.co/y2zjzZ54y9

— Christopher, Esq. 🇺🇦 (@ChrisAlbertoLaw) October 5, 2023

This long read — imagine a wannabe Hunter S. Thompson as one of the politicians HST skewered, but with no sense of humor — came out in August. It’s worth reading, if only to understand just how much RFK Jr has turned into a standard right-wing paranoid, an aging crank with enough money and celebrity that he gets attention beyond his long-suffering ever-shrinking social circle:

On an overcast afternoon in mid-August, I find myself on a ferry to Nantucket with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—son of Bobby, nephew of John, Democratic candidate for president of the United States. Trapped between Kennedy on my left and a window facing the Atlantic Ocean to my right, it is no exaggeration to say this is the low point of my summer—a supposedly fun thing I wish I’d never done. A couple weeks before, Kennedy had responded to an interview request by calling and expressing exasperation at various hatchet jobs in mainstream media and skepticism that a correspondent for Vanity Fair, a card-carrying member of the legacy media, might be fair to him. “Your editor won’t let you write anything positive,” he promised. Kennedy had had a rough ride since the summer started (he was virtually set ablaze by New York magazine) and so I proposed that instead of raking over his many controversial ideas—like his belief that the media has been infiltrated by the CIA, as he told the right-wing provocateur James O’Keefe in an interview this year; or his claim that pesticides in drinking water are causing “sexual dysphoria” in boys, as evidenced by a frog study—we meet up at the Kennedy compound and talk about his family history. Lean into his Kennedyness, have a little fun. I was scheduled to be on Cape Cod for vacation anyway and figured I’d go take the cut of his jib… When I arrive at the Hyannis Port compound, I’m told Kennedy is on a boat somewhere and running late. And so I idle in the dining room of his house, a white colonial with soccer balls on the lawn and bicycles piled against the siding. I peruse books on his shelf: Best American Crime Writing 2004; How Al-Anon Works for Families & Friends of Alcoholics; Anything for a Vote: Dirty Tricks, Cheap Shots, and October Surprises in U.S. Presidential Campaigns. There’s a photograph of Kennedy with a falcon on his arm and a picture of him and his brothers as young men, posing shirtless in an outdoor bathtub together. Near the front door are two iconic photos, one of the late Bobby Sr., holding his son; the other of John and Jackie Kennedy on a boat, Jackie’s scarf blowing in the wind… Three days before my arrival, Peter Baker of The New York Times had published a story on the Kennedy family’s unhappy feelings about Robert’s campaign; his taking on their friend and ally Joe Biden; his claim that John, and possibly Bobby Kennedy, were assassinated by the CIA. “That’s the third story the Times has done,” Kennedy says grimly. “The same story, three times.” “Well, I have a big family,” he says. “Some of them agree with me, some of them don’t agree with me. I think it’s like everybody’s family. People are entitled to their opinions. I can love people who disagree with me about the Ukraine war or about censorship, whatever.”… He crunches some numbers. “I think there’s 105 cousins now,” he explains. “So I think four or five of them made statements against me. And then a lot of other ones showed up for my announcement.”… … Kennedy insists he won’t run as an independent (“Even if I was going to run as a third-party candidate, which I’m not, I would probably take more votes from Trump than I would from Democrats”), but feeling unloved by the press, he has embraced people like Joe Rogan, to whom he can fire off his theories without being fact-checked in real time, and Fox News, where Sean Hannity has given him free rein to espouse what Kennedy calls his “malinformation” (supposedly factually accurate information that Democrats don’t want you to hear)… By now it’s clear that Kennedy sees himself as the lone truth teller in a world of lies and deceit, crusading against a vast conspiracy of interlocking powers involving the Biden and Trump administrations, the tech companies, the pharmaceutical industry, the CIA, the FDA, and the mainstream media, who have coordinated to stifle the truth of a “three-year experiment performed on the American people.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr., like his father and uncle before him, was born to slay dragons. “From my youngest days I always had the feeling that we were all involved in some great crusade,” he writes in his memoir, “that the world was a battleground for good and evil…It would be my good fortune if I could play an important or heroic role.”….

Old proverb: When God wants to punish you, He answers your prayers.