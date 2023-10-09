Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

We’re not going back!

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

We still have time to mess this up!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Youngkin Is Shattering GOP Fundraising Records in Virginia

Youngkin Is Shattering GOP Fundraising Records in Virginia

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

In case we didn’t know before just how important the Virginia elections are, we only need to look at the nearly 7.5 million dollars Youngkin’s PAC raised in the past 3 months.  And that doesn’t even include the 2 million from a TikTok billionaire.

Republican mega-donors are out in force, and not just for the governor!  They are rescuing some of the R candidates for state Senate and the House of Delegates with their enormous donations.

Republican Megadonors Help Youngkin’s PAC Shatter fundraising records

TIME IS SHORT.  PEOPLE ARE VOTING.  LET’S DO THIS.

So let’s fight with what we’ve got here on Balloon Juice – our small dollar fundraising and political action, and our postcards.  Helping Virginia – one donation and one postcard at a time.

I don’t know who Chaz Nuttycombe is, but Virginia peeps seem to listen to him.  This is the good news:

With 30 Days Until VA Election Day 2023, Chaz Nuttycombe’s Latest Ratings Have Dems with 71% Chance of Senate Majority, 57% Chance of HoD Majority

Three races have just been designated as toss-ups in this last leg of the race, and two of them are the races we are funding!

The third race that he considers a toss-up isn’t as compelling (candidate-wise) as the two we are funding.  But there is another race that is “tilt” blue, which is a very soft blue, and that one is compelling.

So as soon as we hit $15,000 for our two awesome young black women who are running in toss-up races, we will think about helping to go for the “tilt blue” race, which is more compelling than the third toss-up  By then fundraising numbers will hopefully be out, too.

CAN WE GET TO $15,000 today?

  • We are currently at $10,901.  Now at $11,721.
  • We still have $125 available on Patrick’s match. Angel match is complete!
  • That plus Patrick’s $500, would take us to about $11,500.

Which means we are asking BJ peeps who can afford to donate to help us get the $3,500 that would get us to $15k today.

(Sorry, no more matching Angels in waiting, but we are so grateful for the ones we have had!)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • cain
  • Cynthia
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Memory Pallas
  • PatrickG
  • realbtl
  • Spanish Moss
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      So I assume that Youngkin is going to be their white whale and lead them out of the darkness and there will be rainbows.

      I’m happy to donate to Youngkin’s opponent so we can eliminate him from the game board so the millionaires have to find something else.

      (it’s interesting to me that we used to talk about millionaires, now it’s all billionaires – our system has gone to shit)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.