In case we didn’t know before just how important the Virginia elections are, we only need to look at the nearly 7.5 million dollars Youngkin’s PAC raised in the past 3 months. And that doesn’t even include the 2 million from a TikTok billionaire.

Republican mega-donors are out in force, and not just for the governor! They are rescuing some of the R candidates for state Senate and the House of Delegates with their enormous donations.

Republican Megadonors Help Youngkin’s PAC Shatter fundraising records

TIME IS SHORT. PEOPLE ARE VOTING. LET’S DO THIS.

So let’s fight with what we’ve got here on Balloon Juice – our small dollar fundraising and political action, and our postcards. Helping Virginia – one donation and one postcard at a time.

I don’t know who Chaz Nuttycombe is, but Virginia peeps seem to listen to him. This is the good news:

With 30 Days Until VA Election Day 2023, Chaz Nuttycombe’s Latest Ratings Have Dems with 71% Chance of Senate Majority, 57% Chance of HoD Majority

Three races have just been designated as toss-ups in this last leg of the race, and two of them are the races we are funding!

The third race that he considers a toss-up isn’t as compelling (candidate-wise) as the two we are funding. But there is another race that is “tilt” blue, which is a very soft blue, and that one is compelling.

So as soon as we hit $15,000 for our two awesome young black women who are running in toss-up races, we will think about helping to go for the “tilt blue” race, which is more compelling than the third toss-up By then fundraising numbers will hopefully be out, too.

CAN WE GET TO $15,000 today?

