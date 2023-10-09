Is there any situation this asshole can’t make even worse? (Rolling Stone)

AS VERIFIED ACCOUNTS on X, formerly Twitter, continue to spread misinformation on the violent conflict between Hamas and Israel, Elon Musk directed his nearly 160 million X followers to follow accounts known for disseminating lies. “For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good,” Musk posted on X Sunday morning. He added, “It is also worth following direct sources on the ground. Please add interesting options in replies below.” In his own post, CNN’s Jake Tapper took a screenshot of Musk’s post next to a screenshot of a derogatory message from the War Monitor account to a user named Avi Kaner. In the caption, Tapper wrote, “Elon Musk lauds this bigot as a good source of information, part Infiniti.” A year ago, the War Monitors account thanked Kanye West in a Twitter thread and claimed that “the overwhelming majority of people in the media and banks are zi0nists” and told another X user in June “go worship a jew lil bro.”

The “derogatory message” Tapper highlighted from the so-called War Monitor account was “mind your own business, jew.” Musk deleted the tweet, but he frequently amplifies antisemites. There’s no plausible explanation for this well-established pattern other than that Musk in an antisemitic piece of shit himself.

The good news is that despite the happy talk from X CEO Linda Yaccarino* about “monetizable daily active users,” Musk is rapidly tanking his own platform. With any luck, his current social media reach will shrink to D@ily St0rm3r proportions eventually.

***

Josh Marshall at TPM posted about a report that an Egyptian official directly warned Netanyahu 10 days prior that there would be an attack from Gaza:

Ynet is reporting that ten days before the attack the Director of the General Intelligence Directorate of Egypt, Abbas Kamel, called Netanyahu and warned “something fierce will happen from Gaza”. Netanyahu, according to this report, reacted in a nonchalant fashion and said the IDF had its hands full with events in the West Bank. Needless to say, this claim is going to loom over everything that is unfolding. The Prime Minister’s office has officially denied the report. But I suspect a huge amount will turn on the specifics of just what is being alleged and denied… This may seem like just the details of getting caught totally off guard. But it plays almost like a morality play of Netanyahu’s government – that he was so focused on having the IDF coddle the misbehavior of his settler allies that he dropped the ball on the most foundational of the state’s responsibilities: protecting Israeli civilians from attack.

Shades of GWB’s reaction to the “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in U.S.” memo, if true. There’s usually a “rally around the leader” effect when there’s a mass casualty attack — GWB certainly benefited from that, to our (and the world’s) great cost.

But Israel and the U.S. — especially the pre-9/11 U.S. — are very different countries. Isn’t the whole point of a figure like Netanyahu to prevent this sort of thing?

***

Turning to more trivial matters, Ron DeSantis is so desperate to get back in the 2024 conversation that he’s leaving the con-media safe space to appear on Morning Joe tomorrow as part of a sustained “media blitz,” according to Politico:

On Tuesday, the Republican presidential hopeful is set to appear on MSNBC’s Morning Joe — a show that has placed a highly critical eye on his candidacy along with much of the GOP field. According to an adviser, the Florida governor is expected to follow that up in the coming weeks with an appearance on CNN, another platform that has drawn the ire of conservatives… DeSantis spokesperson Andrew Romeo said the governor was looking to “drive his message across a diverse swath of media to share his plans for what he will do as president to reverse America’s decline.”

Go on Rachel’s show or go home, chickenshit.

***

Speaking of trivial, vainglorious chickenshits, Kevin McCarthy told Hugh Hewitt he’s willing to serve as speaker again, according to WaPo. The House GOP’s biggest regret is that their own dysfunction is preventing them from blaming the conflict in Israel on Joe Biden.

They’re making that charge in front of any operating camera, of course. But the bright red rubber noses and floppy shoes Repub reps are wearing makes it hard for anyone to take them seriously (so far).

Open thread.

*Speaking of Yaccarino, did y’all hear about her mega-cringe interview at the Code Conference last week? Stockholm syndrome!