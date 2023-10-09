Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Odds & Ends Open Thread

Is there any situation this asshole can’t make even worse? (Rolling Stone)

AS VERIFIED ACCOUNTS on X, formerly Twitter, continue to spread misinformation on the violent conflict between Hamas and Israel, Elon Musk directed his nearly 160 million X followers to follow accounts known for disseminating lies.

“For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good,” Musk posted on X Sunday morning. He added, “It is also worth following direct sources on the ground. Please add interesting options in replies below.”

In his own post, CNN’s Jake Tapper took a screenshot of Musk’s post next to a screenshot of a derogatory message from the War Monitor account to a user named Avi Kaner. In the caption, Tapper wrote, “Elon Musk lauds this bigot as a good source of information, part Infiniti.”

A year ago, the War Monitors account thanked Kanye West in a Twitter thread and claimed that “the overwhelming majority of people in the media and banks are zi0nists” and told another X user in June “go worship a jew lil bro.”

The “derogatory message” Tapper highlighted from the so-called War Monitor account was “mind your own business, jew.” Musk deleted the tweet, but he frequently amplifies antisemites. There’s no plausible explanation for this well-established pattern other than that Musk in an antisemitic piece of shit himself.

The good news is that despite the happy talk from X CEO Linda Yaccarino* about “monetizable daily active users,” Musk is rapidly tanking his own platform. With any luck, his current social media reach will shrink to D@ily St0rm3r proportions eventually.

***

Josh Marshall at TPM posted about a report that an Egyptian official directly warned Netanyahu 10 days prior that there would be an attack from Gaza:

Ynet is reporting that ten days before the attack the Director of the General Intelligence Directorate of Egypt, Abbas Kamel, called Netanyahu and warned “something fierce will happen from Gaza”. Netanyahu, according to this report, reacted in a nonchalant fashion and said the IDF had its hands full with events in the West Bank.

Needless to say, this claim is going to loom over everything that is unfolding. The Prime Minister’s office has officially denied the report. But I suspect a huge amount will turn on the specifics of just what is being alleged and denied…

This may seem like just the details of getting caught totally off guard. But it plays almost like a morality play of Netanyahu’s government – that he was so focused on having the IDF coddle the misbehavior of his settler allies that he dropped the ball on the most foundational of the state’s responsibilities: protecting Israeli civilians from attack.

Shades of GWB’s reaction to the “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in U.S.” memo, if true. There’s usually a “rally around the leader” effect when there’s a mass casualty attack — GWB certainly benefited from that, to our (and the world’s) great cost.

But Israel and the U.S. — especially the pre-9/11 U.S. — are very different countries. Isn’t the whole point of a figure like Netanyahu to prevent this sort of thing?

***

Turning to more trivial matters, Ron DeSantis is so desperate to get back in the 2024 conversation that he’s leaving the con-media safe space to appear on Morning Joe tomorrow as part of a sustained “media blitz,” according to Politico:

On Tuesday, the Republican presidential hopeful is set to appear on MSNBC’s Morning Joe — a show that has placed a highly critical eye on his candidacy along with much of the GOP field. According to an adviser, the Florida governor is expected to follow that up in the coming weeks with an appearance on CNN, another platform that has drawn the ire of conservatives…

DeSantis spokesperson Andrew Romeo said the governor was looking to “drive his message across a diverse swath of media to share his plans for what he will do as president to reverse America’s decline.”

Go on Rachel’s show or go home, chickenshit.

***

Speaking of trivial, vainglorious chickenshits, Kevin McCarthy told Hugh Hewitt he’s willing to serve as speaker again, according to WaPo. The House GOP’s biggest regret is that their own dysfunction is preventing them from blaming the conflict in Israel on Joe Biden.

They’re making that charge in front of any operating camera, of course. But the bright red rubber noses and floppy shoes Repub reps are wearing makes it hard for anyone to take them seriously (so far).

Open thread.

*Speaking of Yaccarino, did y’all hear about her mega-cringe interview at the Code Conference last week? Stockholm syndrome! 

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Speaking of trivial, vainglorious chickenshits, Kevin McCarthy told Hugh Hewitt he’s willing to serve as speaker again, according to WaPo.

      I’m sure he’d have absolutely no trouble at all getting the necessary votes. What with the remarkable level of Republican unanimity towards his Speakership and all.

    4. 4.

      bbleh

      As much as I dislike Qevin, and as little respect as I have for him, I’d still prefer him to Jimmy J, and quite possibly to Scalise.  And it’s not clear he would have any less of a chance.  Maybe even more of one if they’re forced to turn to the Dems for votes.

      They’re talking about requiring 217 votes within the conference to nominate someone, so they don’t have another pie fight in front of the cameras.  But 217 is all but 4, ie any 5 Republicans have a veto over a nominee.  Seems to me they’d just be setting themselves up to get jerked around by the Crazies again.  There does seem to be much more anger at the Crazies right now, but there’s more than 4 of them.  What’s gonna be the price for getting that 217th Republican aboard?

      I assume if they can get 217 for a Speaker, then they’ll ditch the one-person MTV rule as well.

      Apparently they’re meeting tonight, and then again tomorrow for a “forum,” and then voting within the conference on Wednesday, *IF* all goes as planned.

      Good thing I just got another bottle of popping corn.

    5. 5.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: Statements like Kevin’s remind me of Glendower and Hotspur, from Henry IV Part 1:

      GLENDOWER: I can call spirits from the vasty deep.

      HOTSPUR: Why, so can I, or so can any man; But will they come when you do call for them?

    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      That was Ohio Dad’s first reaction, though what came to his mind was Pearl Harbor, and the belief Roosevelt knew the attack was coming and let it unfold because he needed a reason to get us into the War.

      Is that story even true, I don’t know.

      I will note that Ohio Dad pays much more attention to Israel than I do.

    7. 7.

      Gregory

      Dusting off from more than 20 years ago my regular reminder that claims that there were no specific warnings is tantamount to an admission that there were warnings.

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      We all know if it weren’t for the {{{Jews}}} the Apartheid Regime would still be in charge of a flourishing South Africa. Or something. He’s Trump II, only with actual money. Can’t he run off and try to ruin some other country?
      What odd times these are when we have Jake Tapper speaking truth to nutty power.​

    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      @bbleh: Maybe there will be the critical number of votes needed on the question “Should we stuff Matt Gaetz into the nearest broom closet and throw away any and all keys?”. That’s about the only way I can see that they’ll get to 217.

    11. 11.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      I saw a story this morning about how Senator Potato Town’s hold on military promotions might come back to bite the military if they have to deploy to the Middle East. Christ, what an asshole!

      Ar least I am seeing more articles that make it clear that one party is in the wear-your-underwear-on-the-outside territory and the other is not.

    14. 14.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: Shades of that amusing scene in Elizabeth where Walsingham frees the six Catholic bishops, informing them that during their incarceration the bill they opposed passed — by five votes.

      Though I have my doubts any Republicans would let Gaetz out of your hypothetical broom closet.

    15. 15.

      MattF

      With regard to Musk’s antisemitism— I worked in a place where a very senior manager had a reputation for antisemitism, and everyone knew about that reputation including the man himself. He was no dummy and teased me about it a few times. I mention this in case anyone imagines that it would be some sort of huge secret. People have their reasons to give Musk rope, and they do. It’s the sort of thing that’s regarded as unpleasant common knowledge, and everyone just deals with it as best they can.

    17. 17.

      Yarrow

      I think I read that the WSJ article about Iran being involved in the attack was being pushed back against. Am I remembering right?

    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Yarrow: I don’t know about the push-back, but here’s a gift link the the WSJ article that alleges Iran was in on the plot. ETA: In the linked article, Sec. Blinken says they don’t have any evidence to support the allegation yet but didn’t rule it out.

    21. 21.

      tobie

      The WSJ report regarding Iran’s alleged coordination of Hamas’ attack seems to beggar belief among experts:

      https://mstdn.social/@maxkennerly/111206159869149893

      The parallels between Bush ignoring reports of 9/11 and Netanyahu ignoring warnings about Hamas’ attack are strong. I imagine both men were so convinced that the attack would be small enough that they could capitalize on it for their own agenda. Awful.

    22. 22.

      cain

      @trollhattan:

      At the moment Gaetz is creating soem serious GOP dysfunction – and I’m hoping that translates to GOP losing the House.

      Right now, the timing is really bad for them because they can’t pontificate about Israel.

      But there is more bad news – there is some speculation and there doesn’t seem credible sources yet – but TFG might have done some leaks to Russia that would have spread to Iran and then Hamas. If true, the GOP is going to be in even deeper political quagmire as their frontrunner is now giving critical data to Hamas.

      Of course, they could paper over it – but that’s going to kill their messaging on blaming it on Biden if Trump leaked shit to Iran via Russia. It will also strengthen the anti-Russia forces and perhaps drive money to Ukraine.

    23. 23.

      HumboldtBlue

      Why protect folks near Gaza when you can bulldoze some kids in the West Bank?

      It sure does seem Bibi invited this.

    27. 27.

      catclub

      Isn’t the whole point of a figure like Netanyahu to prevent this sort of thing?

      I would say no. The whole point of having Netanyahu is to have him incite this kind of thing from Hamas, and then react as violently as possible.

