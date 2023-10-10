

It stands for Attention… seeker (in lieu of a coarser noun). Nancy Mace is GOING places, and she doesn’t care about collateral damage, just as long as she’s getting that sweet, intoxicating ATTENTION!

Per the estimable Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire, “Rep. Nancy Mace Is on a Tourist Visa to MAGAland”:

… In not quite two terms in the House, Mace already has amassed an impressive career as a flea on a griddle. In 2022, she didn’t vote to impeach the former president*, but she did criticize him on TV, which was enough to get him to endorse a primary challenge to Mace, which failed. Since then, Mace has exercised a kind of tourist visa to MAGAland. She endorsed a criminal referral against Steve Bannon. In January, she landed all over Gaetz when he agitated against McCarthy’s re-election as speaker. Then, over the last week, she’s joined with Gaetz in defenestrating McCarthy, and then she appeared with him on Steve Bannon’s podcast to celebrate the historic moment. This could be called playing both ends against the middle, except there is no middle to the Republican caucus in the House. This act has grown old to her colleagues. From Politico: ... McCarthy and Mace didn’t always see eye to eye, but the California Republican had helped Mace secure her seat in Congress by pumping millions of dollars into her once-struggling campaign. Mace’s move to aggressively fundraise off her vote to bounce McCarthy is only intensifying her colleagues’ anger toward her. “It’s disgraceful,” said Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), a longtime McCarthy ally. “If the purpose is because it’s going to help me build my brand and gonna bring a little bit more money to my campaign,” Womack added of Mace, “then I think you need to question why you’re here.” After whipsawing between distance from and embrace of former President Donald Trump, for example, she recently opened the door to backing his primary campaign. Within the Capitol, she’s known as an outspoken critic of party leadership and a frequent guest on cable news shows. “I’m not sure what the fallout will be. She has no coalition of support,” said one House GOP lawmaker, who was granted anonymity to discuss internal party dynamics. “I can’t stop her from going on the Sunday shows,” this lawmaker added. “But inside the conference, she is a running joke.”…

You won’t find a better encapsulation of Nancy Mace’s phoniness than her going on CBS today & claiming her big problem with McCarthy was he didn’t do enough for abuse survivors, then in the next breath endorsing Gym Jordan for speaker. She stands for nothing beyond getting on TV. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2023

in fairness Jim Jordan probably told her that she shouldn't tell any other grown-up about it because they wouldn't understand — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) October 8, 2023

Former staffer for Nancy Mace weighs in on this week’s version of the MAGA Outsider Mace. pic.twitter.com/9pbCzVfrmp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2023

Nancy Mace insisted that she voted to boot McCarthy due to anger over his not scheduling a vote on abortion pill access, and so the obvious solution is to endorse the most far-right Republican. (Incidentally, her @SplitTicket_ Wins-Above-Replacement scores. 2020: D+4, 2022: D+5) https://t.co/mqxy22t4Kl — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) October 8, 2023