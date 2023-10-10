Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread: Nancy Mace's Scarlet Letter

It stands for Attention… seeker (in lieu of a coarser noun). Nancy Mace is GOING places, and she doesn’t care about collateral damage, just as long as she’s getting that sweet, intoxicating ATTENTION!

Per the estimable Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire, “Rep. Nancy Mace Is on a Tourist Visa to MAGAland”:

In not quite two terms in the House, Mace already has amassed an impressive career as a flea on a griddle. In 2022, she didn’t vote to impeach the former president*, but she did criticize him on TV, which was enough to get him to endorse a primary challenge to Mace, which failed. Since then, Mace has exercised a kind of tourist visa to MAGAland. She endorsed a criminal referral against Steve Bannon. In January, she landed all over Gaetz when he agitated against McCarthy’s re-election as speaker. Then, over the last week, she’s joined with Gaetz in defenestrating McCarthy, and then she appeared with him on Steve Bannon’s podcast to celebrate the historic moment. This could be called playing both ends against the middle, except there is no middle to the Republican caucus in the House. This act has grown old to her colleagues. From Politico:

... McCarthy and Mace didn’t always see eye to eye, but the California Republican had helped Mace secure her seat in Congress by pumping millions of dollars into her once-struggling campaign. Mace’s move to aggressively fundraise off her vote to bounce McCarthy is only intensifying her colleagues’ anger toward her. “It’s disgraceful,” said Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), a longtime McCarthy ally. “If the purpose is because it’s going to help me build my brand and gonna bring a little bit more money to my campaign,” Womack added of Mace, “then I think you need to question why you’re here.”

After whipsawing between distance from and embrace of former President Donald Trump, for example, she recently opened the door to backing his primary campaign. Within the Capitol, she’s known as an outspoken critic of party leadership and a frequent guest on cable news shows. “I’m not sure what the fallout will be. She has no coalition of support,” said one House GOP lawmaker, who was granted anonymity to discuss internal party dynamics. “I can’t stop her from going on the Sunday shows,” this lawmaker added. “But inside the conference, she is a running joke.”…

    5. 5.

      Scout211

      On the Gym Jordan topic, Former Ohio State University wrestlers say Jim Jordan betrayed them and shouldn’t be House speaker

      Four of the former Ohio State University wrestlers who have accused Rep. Jim Jordan of failing to protect them from a sexual predatorwhen he was the team’s assistant coach in the 1980s and ’90s said Tuesday he has no business being the next speaker of the House.

      “Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” said former OSU wrestler Mike Schyck, one of the hundreds of former athletes and students who say they were sexually abused by school doctor Richard Strauss and have sued the university. “Is that the kind of character trait you want for a House speaker?”

      The wrestlers’ decisions to weigh in adds a new dimension to the speaker race, bringing in a controversial part of Jordan’s past that continues to hang over the Ohio Republican and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.

      So far, the OSU affair hasn’t received much focus — one GOP congresswoman recently said she wasnt even aware of the allegations — but it could continue to follow Jordan. Even if he becomes speaker, there’s a chance he could be deposed in one of the lawsuits.

      I hope people talk about this all the time and I applaud these men for speaking up right now.

      Edited for clarity.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      scav

      Give her 25 more months and some solid tutoring, and she may assemble the whole alphabet.  Too bad she forgot to wear her graduation cap so that people had to ask what she was parading around about.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      @opiejeanne: Neither she nor any of her staff read “The Scarlet Letter”.

      Maybe not.  Probably not, but the reporters seems to think so. Link

      Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was spotted wearing a white T-shirt with a red letter “A” on it as she entered a closed doors candidate forum with the two contenders for Speaker of the House, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The shirt is an apparent reference to the 1850 novel, The Scarlet Letter, where protagonist Hester Prynne is condemned for giving birth despite not being married and is subsequently forced to wear a scarlet A for the rest of her life. When asked about what the letter stood for, Mace said: “I’m wearing the scarlet letter after the week I just had being a woman up here, and being demonized for my vote and for my voice.” Mace garnered backlash from many of her Republican colleagues after voting to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his role as House Speaker. Her vote came as a shock after McCarthy donated millions of dollars to Mace’s campaign. She has publicly supported Jim Jordan as the next speaker and announced that she plans to vote for him.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      Evidently she is too stupid to come up with something that makes her sound marginally less stupid than an outright denial that she knows anything about sexual abuse allegations involving the OSU wrestling team.

      @Scout211: I can only imagine what Jordan promised her, but I figure she’s on her own now for fundraising.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      denimull

      Is…is she…uhm, trying to become the GOP version of Sinema (minus the voting against her party’s platform)? She not read the room on that choice?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      But inside the conference, she is a running joke.”…

      Considering the curve that she’s being graded upon in that comparison, that’s actually quite impressive.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      karen marie

      @Barbara: My question is, was there any follow-up?

      I think I can answer without having seen any of it. No.

      Mace is a troll but whoever the media person was, they’re as bad, if not worse than Mace.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, one for Albatrossity… Science.org:

      Given that the wandering albatross can weigh more than a 2-year-old child, it has some heavy lifting to do as it flies over vast swaths of open ocean. Finding good air currents can help, and these birds may search for them by listening for sounds that humans can’t hear. Researchers tracking the paths of these long-distance fliers report today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that the very low frequency noise made by clashing waves influences the birds’ headings. The species joins a small but growing list of animals—including elephants, prairie dogs, and homing pigeons—that make use of such “infrasounds.”

      The work is “of substantial significance,” says Tim Guilford, a zoologist at the University of Oxford who was not involved in the research. The technology used to reach these conclusions is “part of a new era in [the] study of animal behavior and ecology.”

      Researchers have long wondered how wandering albatrosses (Diomedea exulans), which can fly more than 10,000 kilometers over open ocean in a single trip, make these journeys. Finding the right wind conditions, such as updrafts, to soar rather than flapping their wings, is key to conserving energy. Large waves can help generate those critical wind conditions, and may provide the birds with a sonic hint to their presence.

      Big waves produce a very low frequency sound, below 20 hertz and beyond the limits of human hearing, that can travel thousands of kilometers, particularly when they collide with long distance swells, such as when storms develop. Samantha Patrick, an ecologist at the University of Liverpool was curious about whether the birds could key into these infrasounds—the “voice of the sea,” she calls it—to find the perfect wind.

      […]

      Neato.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      patrick II

      I lead a very young and recent graduate english teacher my sophomore year of high school. She Was just 22 years old. We were studying ” the Scarlet Letter” for an entire 6 week period. About 3 weeks in some one noticed she had never said what the “A” stood for. So the one of the braver the guys asked. She turned bright red and changed the subject. Times have changed.​​

      Reply
    20. 20.

      opiejeanne

      @patrick II: Not really.  Really?

      Yes, it starts out meaning adulterer, but by the book’s end it stands for “ability” because of what she does with her life.

      And the pastor who is the father of the child was a coward.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      Mace had to make moderate noises when she ran against Joe Cunningham in 2020. Cunningham had flipped the South Carolina 1st CD* in the 2018 Democratic wave, and it was thought to be a purple district. So Mace wowed journalists with purple prose and they tagged her as a “moderate” She’s really more of a chameleon though, and when redistricting turned the 1st CD redder she changed color with it.

      * Joe Cunninham probably would not have beaten the incumbent in 2018, but Mark Sanford got knocked out in the primary by a Tea Party crank. The district’s Range Rover Republicans rejected the loonie lady and swung to Cunninham. Then they swung back to “Moderate” Mace in 2020.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Geminid: as I recall, she made some mouth noises about impeachment in the hours/days after January 7, but retreated by the time any votes were cast. Then made her infamous groveling pilgrimage to trump tower (If memory serves, The Beast was in Florida while she filmed her video on 5th Ave)

      Reply

