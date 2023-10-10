Hey y’all.
I am mentally fatigued and am really over the entire world being on fire literally and figuratively.
by John Cole| 47 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
dmsilev
Likewise in a mental fog, but I can blame the COVID and flu shots I had this morning. Based on past experience, I have another hour or two before I hit the wall and have to sleep.
BretH
Seriously! Gonna go walk the dog in the warm darkness and try to unwind.
C Stars
Same
cain
It’s what it is – it’s the same fucking actors.
bbleh
AND it’s getting colder AND darker almost by the day. AND as hard as I work I feel like I’m slowly but inexorably losing ground in a permanent defensive battle. And I can’t find anything I want to watch on any of my streaming channels.
It’s enough to drive a man to drink. Except I already drink, probably too much.
I am SO going to write an ANGRY letter to my Congressman!
dr. luba
Aren’t we all?
Hoppie
When we were home teaching (long story) we assigned researching the references in Billy Joel’s song We Didn’t Start the Fire to our son.
Suzanne
@Omnes Omnibus: OOOOHHHHHH Lupin!! Thx for the pro tip!
Noskilz
Frank Watkinson has a new song called “dog eat dog world”
It’s a melancholy piece, but it did seem timely.
We live in exhausting times.
dmsilev
@John Cole: Oof. Good luck.
cain
@John Cole: Good luck – if you do, at least you have someone to share it with – and damn, that move to Arizona is gonna be easier.
Spanky
@John Cole: People were wondering about that. Got feelers out at the local Wv&PA schools
Eta – or AZ schools? Now’s the time to check them out.
BlueGuitarist
Omnes Omnibus
@John Cole: Good luck, man. A shitty situation all around.
Omnes Omnibus
Carried over from the dying thread below: So Italy has projected an image of the Israeli flag on the Arch of Titus as a gesture of solidarity with Israel. The Arch of Titus was built built by Domitian to celebrate the victory by Vespasian (D’s father) and Titus (D’s brother who died) over a rebellion by the people of Judea. Someone needs to spend more time thinking about the Roman Empire.
sab
@John Cole: Lots of jackals have been there before you and may have useful advice.
sab
@Omnes Omnibus: Oops.
dmsilev
@Omnes Omnibus: Yes, but other than that, what have the Romans done to us?
Yutsano
@Omnes Omnibus: Oi gevalt!
Waiting on the family so we can celebrate nephew’s 6th birthday. I think. I will have to ask him his age.
MattF
@dmsilev: I finished my ‘triple play’ (COVID, flu, RSV) over the weekend, sore arms but otherwise not too bad. CVS turned out to be the answer— there are four within walking distance of my condo’s front door. Including a new one across the street, where I got the RSV shot. Not feeling especially beat up, even so.
frosty
@John Cole: Good luck. What a shitty situation, to have that hanging over your head for weeks.
catclub
@Omnes Omnibus:
I think you are doing enough for two or three.
Old Dan and Little Ann
I went about 30 years between speeding tickets. I totally spaced out on a country road Sunday and drove by a trooper just waiting for assholes. Fucking BUSTED! My whole body and mind have been angry for 48 hours. So stupid of me.
@John Cole: Fingers crossed, Cole. This whole thing sucks.
HumboldtBlue
@dmsilev:
Likewise in a mental fog, but I can blame the COVID and flu shots I had this morning.
Suuuuurreeee, that’s the reason, wink wink.
I had to tune out the real world for a while today.
I wound up writing a blog post for the first time in a long time–this one about my two favorite Amazon reviews of one of my books. One of the reviews is 5-stars and one is 3.
CaseyL
@John Cole: Oh, crap. I am so sorry to hear this. Um… no tenure?
Fingers crossed you find a soft landing. Maybe a new career, like… house remodeling.
Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)
@John Cole: That’s a shitty feeling. I’ve been through it a couple of times. If it helps, though, each time it happened I ended up somewhere better. And if I can, you definitely will.
dmsilev
@WaterGirl: We’re relatively ok, at least for now. There’s always a perpetual chase for funding, both from the government and from other sources, but we really do try to move people around to other roles if a particular funding stream dries up.
Skepticat
@Hoppie: Have you heard the updated version?
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/fall-out-boy-we-didnt-start-the-fire_n_649c6409e4b030e731e4b20cSkepticat
MattF
@Omnes Omnibus: I eventually realized, long ago, that the ‘interesting’ bits in Gibbon were in the untranslated footnotes, which ended my engagement with the Romans. But I did find the Arch of Titus when I visited Rome, and did not walk. under it.
Hoppie
@Omnes Omnibus: Well, he was sixteen….
@CaseyL: It looks to me like they’re getting rid of some programs. They can get rid of tenured profs if there’s no program for them to teach in.
Nancy
That is enough to create the feelings you described.
Ohio Mom
@John Cole: Oh crap. I was hoping your job was safe. When I’ve seen lists of departments on the chopping block, well I knew you weren’t in the graduate math department or public administration or any of the others being closed down.
We’ll all be crossing fingers, toes and eyes for you. Not that crossing things works, but I can’t think of anything else to do.
Madeleine
I hope you don’t get fired, John. But, if you do, I hope it leads to better things. I speak from experience.
