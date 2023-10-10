Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Likewise in a mental fog, but I can blame the COVID and flu shots I had this morning. Based on past experience, I have another hour or two before I hit the wall and have to sleep.

    5. 5.

      bbleh

      AND it’s getting colder AND darker almost by the day.  AND as hard as I work I feel like I’m slowly but inexorably losing ground in a permanent defensive battle.  And I can’t find anything I want to watch on any of my streaming channels.

      It’s enough to drive a man to drink.  Except I already drink, probably too much.

      I am SO going to write an ANGRY letter to my Congressman!

    7. 7.

      Hoppie

      When we were home teaching (long story) we assigned researching the references in Billy Joel’s song We Didn’t Start the Fire to our son.

    9. 9.

      Spanky

      @bbleh:

      AND it’s getting colder AND darker almost by the day

      No “almost” about it. Two minutes twenty seconds per day of daylight lost for us in mid latitudes.

    16. 16.

      NotMax

      @bbleh

      And I can’t find anything I want to watch on any of my streaming channels.

      What type or genre of programming meets your preferences for watchability? Oh, and are subtitles okay?

    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Carried over from the dying thread below:  So Italy has projected an image of the Israeli flag on the Arch of Titus as a gesture of solidarity with Israel. The Arch of Titus was built built by Domitian to celebrate the victory by Vespasian (D’s father) and Titus (D’s brother who died) over a rebellion by the people of Judea. Someone needs to spend more time thinking about the Roman Empire.

    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: Do you have this crap at your University, too?  It was like this every year for 9 years when we were in the recession.

      I finally got tired of all the uncertainty and left and hung out my own shingle.

    28. 28.

      MattF

      @dmsilev: I finished my ‘triple play’ (COVID, flu, RSV) over the weekend, sore arms but otherwise not too bad. CVS turned out to be the answer— there are four within walking distance of my condo’s front door. Including a new one across the street, where I got the RSV shot. Not feeling especially beat up, even so.

    33. 33.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I went about 30 years between speeding tickets.  I totally spaced out on a country road Sunday and drove by a trooper just waiting for assholes.  Fucking BUSTED!   My whole body and mind have been angry for 48 hours.  So stupid of me.

    38. 38.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      @John Cole: That’s a shitty feeling. I’ve been through it a couple of times. If it helps, though, each time it happened I ended up somewhere better. And if I can, you definitely will.

    39. 39.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: We’re relatively ok, at least for now. There’s always a perpetual chase for funding, both from the government and from other sources, but we really do try to move people around to other roles if a particular funding stream dries up.

    41. 41.

      MattF

      @Omnes Omnibus: I eventually realized, long ago, that the ‘interesting’ bits in Gibbon were in the untranslated footnotes, which ended my engagement with the Romans. But I did find the Arch of Titus when I visited Rome, and did not walk. under it.

    46. 46.

      Ohio Mom

      @John Cole: Oh crap. I was hoping your job was safe. When I’ve seen lists of departments on the chopping block, well I knew you weren’t in the graduate math department or public administration or any of the others being closed down.

      We’ll all be crossing fingers, toes and eyes for you. Not that crossing things works, but I can’t think of anything else to do.

    47. 47.

      Madeleine

      I hope you don’t get fired, John. But, if you do, I hope it leads to better things. I speak from experience.

