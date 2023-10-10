In case we didn’t know before just how important the Virginia elections are, we only need to look at the nearly 7.5 million dollars Youngkin’s PAC raised in the past 3 months. And that doesn’t even include the 2 million from a TikTok billionaire.

Republican mega-donors are out in force, and not just for the governor! They are rescuing some of the R candidates for state Senate and the House of Delegates with their enormous donations.

Republican Megadonors Help Youngkin’s PAC Shatter fundraising records

TIME IS SHORT. PEOPLE ARE VOTING. LET’S DO THIS.

CAN WE GET TO our $20,000 goal today?

We are currently at $15,530.

That will be a big lift, but after what you guys did yesterday, I think we can do it!

And we have a new $500 Angel Match! Big thanks to frosty, and to all the angels who got us to this p9oint!

Frosty will match up to $25 per person until we hit the $500 mark.

So let’s fight with what we’ve got here on Balloon Juice – our small dollar fundraising and political action, and our postcards. Helping Virginia – one donation and one postcard at a time.

Good info from yesterday, in case you didn’t see it then:

I don’t know who Chaz Nuttycombe is, but Virginia peeps seem to listen to him. This is the good news: With 30 Days Until VA Election Day 2023, Chaz Nuttycombe’s Latest Ratings Have Dems with 71% Chance of Senate Majority, 57% Chance of HoD Majority Three races have just been designated as toss-ups in this last leg of the race, and two of them are the races we are funding!

Update on the possible third candidate to support (not supporting for now)

The third race that Chaz Nuttycombe considers a toss-up is very well-funded, so we’re staying out of that one. The other race I mentioned yesterday – that is “tilt” blue – looked at first glance like it might be a good one to support, but as of 3 weeks ago, the Dem had nearly 2x the money as the R, and the Dem has gotten at least $135,000 from a millionaire. So if the Dem doesn’t win, it won’t be because he didn’t have enough money.

Date to mark on your calendars