Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Let there be snark.

You cannot shame the shameless.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

The revolution will be supervised.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Youngkin Is Shattering GOP Fundraising Records in Virginia – But We Are Fighting Back!

Youngkin Is Shattering GOP Fundraising Records in Virginia – But We Are Fighting Back!

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: 

In case we didn’t know before just how important the Virginia elections are, we only need to look at the nearly 7.5 million dollars Youngkin’s PAC raised in the past 3 months.  And that doesn’t even include the 2 million from a TikTok billionaire.

Republican mega-donors are out in force, and not just for the governor!  They are rescuing some of the R candidates for state Senate and the House of Delegates with their enormous donations.

Republican Megadonors Help Youngkin’s PAC Shatter fundraising records

TIME IS SHORT.  PEOPLE ARE VOTING.  LET’S DO THIS.

CAN WE GET TO our $20,000 goal today?

We are currently at $15,530.

That will be a big lift, but after what you guys did yesterday, I think we can do it!

And we have a new $500 Angel Match!  Big thanks to frosty, and to all the angels who got us to this p9oint!  

Frosty will match up to $25 per person until we hit the $500 mark.

So let’s fight with what we’ve got here on Balloon Juice – our small dollar fundraising and political action, and our postcards.  Helping Virginia – one donation and one postcard at a time.

Good info from yesterday, in case you didn’t see it then:

I don’t know who Chaz Nuttycombe is, but Virginia peeps seem to listen to him.  This is the good news:

With 30 Days Until VA Election Day 2023, Chaz Nuttycombe’s Latest Ratings Have Dems with 71% Chance of Senate Majority, 57% Chance of HoD Majority

Three races have just been designated as toss-ups in this last leg of the race, and two of them are the races we are funding!

Update on the possible third candidate to support (not supporting for now)

The third race that Chaz Nuttycombe considers a toss-up is very well-funded, so we’re staying out of that one.  

The other race I mentioned yesterday – that is “tilt” blue – looked at first glance like it might be a good one to support, but as of 3 weeks ago, the Dem had nearly 2x the money as the R, and the Dem has gotten at least $135,000 from a millionaire.  So if the Dem doesn’t win, it won’t be because he didn’t have enough money.

Date to mark on your calendars

The last date for Q3 fundraising reports is Monday – just 6 days from now.  But some reports arrive sooner, and we’re checking that site for updates every morning.

Look for us to make some big changes if the third quarter fundraising numbers tell a different story.  Since we are little (but mighty!) we can turn on a dime.

That’s part of our power. :-)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • Mrs Ragbag
  • rikyrah
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl
  • Wolvesvalley

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Very happy to see you cite Chaz Nuttycombe, who has an excellent track record analyzing Virginia state races.  If any one needs more information, the latest at Blue Virginia sorts candidates in terms of how they reacted to the 2020 election, January 6th, and subsequent positions on voting rights https://bluevirginia.us/2023/10/threats-to-democracy-race-for-the-va-statehouse-edition.  Hint – GOP candidates want to shrink access to vote.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.