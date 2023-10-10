Per the Washington Post, “House Republicans brace for drawn-out speaker fight”:

House Republicans are settling in for what many expect to be a drawn-out and contentious fight for the speaker’s gavel this week, with simmering internal conflicts muddying the path forward for the two declared candidates. Less than a week after an intraparty clash that saw Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) removed as speaker of the House, Republicans returned to the Capitol on Monday under increased pressure to coalesce around a leader so that the House can begin work to provide aid to Israel after Hamas-backed attacks left hundreds dead and prompted Israel to declare war. Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) doesn’t have much authority to do anything besides oversee the election of a new speaker. But some Republicans also have begun back-channel talks with some Democrats to see if both parties could find a way to give McHenry more authority if Republicans cannot coalesce around a speaker this week. House Republicans are now scrambling to figure out how to govern — and elect a speaker — with only their majority’s votes, while a small group could hold up any progress. The process of electing a speaker has again tested the ideologically fractious conference, with hard-right and moderate lawmakers pushing to ensure their political and electoral needs are represented. But even the desire to address aid to Israel has not moved the needle toward electing either Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) or Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Many Republican lawmakers and aides said neither conservative can garner the 217 votes needed to wield the speaker’s gavel… Dozens of Republicans, led by Reps. Chip Roy (Tex.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), have urged a change in the conference rules to elect a speaker, which say that whoever gets 51 percent of the vote, currently 111, would win the majority party’s support for the speakership. Those members would like to change the rule to raise the threshold to 217, the number needed to win on the House floor, so they can avoid repeated rounds of failed ballots that would display their disagreement to the public…

On @MeetThePress NOW, McCarthy downplays the prospects of returning as House Speaker. "No, I'm not a candidate," he says. "Whoever the conference picks, I'm going to support." But he hasn't ruled it out: "Let the conference decide that… I'm not going to be a player in that." pic.twitter.com/NA9vY1wN3Y — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 9, 2023

Punchbowl‘s Jake Sherman is so excited, his colleagues had to hose him down before letting him back into the newsroom — “House Republicans are still a mess”:

House Republicans are entering a critical two-day stretch in their quest to elect a new speaker, and they’re mired in a state of total confusion. Neither candidate — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise nor Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — has anywhere near the requisite support to win a majority inside the Republican conference or on the House floor. During a meeting Monday night in the basement of the Capitol, Republicans aired recriminations from last week’s vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker while scoffing down a pungent barbecue dinner… At this point, less than half of House Republicans have committed publicly to Scalise or Jordan… “The world is watching,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said. “They’re seeing a dysfunctional democracy. This is what the ayatollah wants. It’s what Chairman Xi, when he talks about … that democracy doesn’t work. We need to prove them wrong. And we need to get a speaker by Wednesday.” Yet inside the House Republican meeting Monday, none of that urgency was evident. Neither Jordan nor Scalise said anything during the meeting, sitting patiently as their allies argued during the more than two-hour session… Two figures played outsized roles in Monday’s session — McCarthy and his close ally Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, the current speaker pro tem. McHenry was diplomatic during the gathering. He spoke briefly about the proposal to change the threshold for electing a speaker, noting that more than 100 Republicans supported the Fitzpatrick-Roy plan, according to members. McHenry and Scalise have had a rough relationship over the last few years. McHenry was once Scalise’s deputy, but he’s drifted toward the McCarthy camp in recent years. Yet it’s exceedingly clear that the House GOP is getting anxious about being paralyzed once again…

.@timburchett says McCarthy’s name was brought up tonight but he won’t back him. “There’s anger,” Burchett said about 8 who voted to oust McCarthy. “Some people were mad.” — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) October 9, 2023

GOP anger over eight Rs who voted to oust McCarthy

Lawler: “Matt Gaetz is frankly a vile person. … He lies directly to folks.“

Van Orden says they need to ‘deal with’ them

Bacon: “All these folks care about is media clicks” pic.twitter.com/1j3vyNAURH — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 10, 2023