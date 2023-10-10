Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / Grifters Gonna Grift / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Back on the Grift Grind

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Back on the Grift Grind

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Per the Washington Post, “House Republicans brace for drawn-out speaker fight”:

House Republicans are settling in for what many expect to be a drawn-out and contentious fight for the speaker’s gavel this week, with simmering internal conflicts muddying the path forward for the two declared candidates.

Less than a week after an intraparty clash that saw Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) removed as speaker of the House, Republicans returned to the Capitol on Monday under increased pressure to coalesce around a leader so that the House can begin work to provide aid to Israel after Hamas-backed attacks left hundreds dead and prompted Israel to declare war. Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) doesn’t have much authority to do anything besides oversee the election of a new speaker. But some Republicans also have begun back-channel talks with some Democrats to see if both parties could find a way to give McHenry more authority if Republicans cannot coalesce around a speaker this week.

House Republicans are now scrambling to figure out how to govern — and elect a speaker — with only their majority’s votes, while a small group could hold up any progress. The process of electing a speaker has again tested the ideologically fractious conference, with hard-right and moderate lawmakers pushing to ensure their political and electoral needs are represented.

But even the desire to address aid to Israel has not moved the needle toward electing either Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) or Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Many Republican lawmakers and aides said neither conservative can garner the 217 votes needed to wield the speaker’s gavel…

Dozens of Republicans, led by Reps. Chip Roy (Tex.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), have urged a change in the conference rules to elect a speaker, which say that whoever gets 51 percent of the vote, currently 111, would win the majority party’s support for the speakership. Those members would like to change the rule to raise the threshold to 217, the number needed to win on the House floor, so they can avoid repeated rounds of failed ballots that would display their disagreement to the public…

What, and give up show business?!?


Punchbowl‘s Jake Sherman is so excited, his colleagues had to hose him down before letting him back into the newsroom — “House Republicans are still a mess”:

House Republicans are entering a critical two-day stretch in their quest to elect a new speaker, and they’re mired in a state of total confusion.

Neither candidate — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise nor Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — has anywhere near the requisite support to win a majority inside the Republican conference or on the House floor.

During a meeting Monday night in the basement of the Capitol, Republicans aired recriminations from last week’s vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker while scoffing down a pungent barbecue dinner…

At this point, less than half of House Republicans have committed publicly to Scalise or Jordan…

“The world is watching,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said. “They’re seeing a dysfunctional democracy. This is what the ayatollah wants. It’s what Chairman Xi, when he talks about … that democracy doesn’t work. We need to prove them wrong. And we need to get a speaker by Wednesday.”

Yet inside the House Republican meeting Monday, none of that urgency was evident. Neither Jordan nor Scalise said anything during the meeting, sitting patiently as their allies argued during the more than two-hour session…

Two figures played outsized roles in Monday’s session — McCarthy and his close ally Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, the current speaker pro tem.

McHenry was diplomatic during the gathering. He spoke briefly about the proposal to change the threshold for electing a speaker, noting that more than 100 Republicans supported the Fitzpatrick-Roy plan, according to members. McHenry and Scalise have had a rough relationship over the last few years. McHenry was once Scalise’s deputy, but he’s drifted toward the McCarthy camp in recent years.

Yet it’s exceedingly clear that the House GOP is getting anxious about being paralyzed once again…

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Hey, McCarthy would be willing to go back if you insist! He has promises to make and for sure this time he’ll keep them.

      Israel’s immediate needs aside, the government is heading for a shutdown. Nobody’s needs get met then.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … TheHill.com:

      Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is leading both former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and Sen. Krysten Sinema (I-Ariz.) in a hypothetical three-way race in the Arizona Senate race, according to a new poll.

      A poll from the Democratic-lean firm Public Policy Polling, which was commissioned by Gallego’s campaign and first shared with The Hill, shows Gallego receiving 41 percent, Lake receiving 36 percent and Sinema receiving 15 percent in a hypothetical three-way matchup. A separate 8 percent said they were not sure.

      Too close, but a good result.

      I hope Gallego is able to push her numbers down to the Crazification Factor as the campaign continues.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      There’s got to be some sort of parable about a scorpion crossing a river by riding on the back of another scorpion (*), and mid-way across, they all sting each other.

      (*) It is, in fact, scorpions all the way down.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      p.a.

      Guessing Sinema has a cush landing spot picked out at some “Democrats are the real problem/I didn’t leave the Democrats they left MEEEEEE” organization.  Would prefer she ends up scraping by on her own Youtube weirdo channel, but as long as she’s gone…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      “The world is watching,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said. “They’re seeing a dysfunctional democracy. This is what the ayatollah wants. It’s what Chairman Xi, when he talks about … that democracy doesn’t work. We need to prove them wrong. And we need to get a speaker by Wednesday.”

      Huh. Who is missing from this list? It’s right on the tip of my tongue….

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      And in the Senate, they need to deal with the blocks by Tuberville and the different Rs (Cruz, Paul, Vance) blocking ambassador appointments too. Change the rules and end the obstruction.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      I rarely watch Morning Joe because Scarborough is such an obnoxious ass, but I’ve watched all morning waiting for the DeSantis interview. I’m hoping they’ll ask him to remove a boot and allow the camera to zoom in on the interior.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BellyCat

      @Lymie: Agreed. Will also accept “scarfing” to be a winter activity which involves wrapping long, narrow blankets around one’s neck. But, only grudgingly.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      Surely there’s a TV producer out there with enough molten-steel in his sack of Damocles to fund a one-off televised event called Animals vs The House where the GOP majority are all ferried to an island off the coast of some shithole country with few if any health and safety laws (yes, I mean Florida) for what they are told is a billionaire funded ‘Come Together or Hang Separately’ conference, only it turns out that the island has been turned into a Battle Royale style prison where all of the Representatives will be expected to debate, vote on and then vote for a series of funding bills, legislative fixes and rules packages leading up to the final vote for a new Speaker – except every hour a new animal menace is released into their quarters.

      We start with bees, work our way up through the animal kingdom, with hungry hyenas, shit-flinging monkeys, a pack of lions, genetically engineered Aurochs, etc, building up to mega-gators and maybe, if they don’t agree on a Speaker in time, a phalanx of Jack Smith trained lawyers with subpoena power asking questions about their roles in the J6 Insurrection.

      I don’t know quite why it would be a good idea, but it’s not a bad one, and it would certainly do good business on the streaming channels.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Glidwrith

      I’m going to get iron poisoning. The primary culprits for warping our democracy so these twisted people hold power….ugh

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Christopher, Esq. 🇺🇦
      @ChrisAlbertoLaw
      ·
      Apr 12, 2020
      Navarro gets slam dunked during 60 Minutes Overtime.

      He challenged 60 Minutes’ record – “Show me episodes during the Obama and Bush administrations that said the global pandemic was coming, and then you will have some credence in attacking the Trump Administration.”

      Watch:

      Totally pantsed.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Trivia Man

      @Lymie: I thought scoffing was just new hipster slang. I would definitely use scarfing for an eating context.

      But sometimes I like to use big words, even if I don’t understand them. I think it makes me sound so photosynthesis.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trnc

      But some Republicans also have begun back-channel talks with some Democrats to see if both parties could find a way to give McHenry more authority if Republicans cannot coalesce around a speaker this week.

      Fuck that!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      House holds 15 votes for Speaker, all of them Jeffries 212, Scalise 107, Jordan 105, Trump 9.

      McCarthy rides in on his white horse to save everyone!

      House holds additional 15 votes for Speaker, all of them Jeffries 212, Scalise 80, Jordan 78, McCarthy 54, Trump 9.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Tony Jay

      @Subsole:

      Hornets are good. They’re non-Unionised and so will work for minimum wage.

      I also forgot to put in the bit about the GOP Reps being forced to form little clans for self-defence and warmth at night, since they’re also subjected to artificial floods, snowstorms and the odd tornado, but that would inevitably lead to Gaetz and Boebert being strung up, skinned and eaten in the first half-hour and the producer’s notes mention something about “breakout stars who invite ridicule and/or profound feelings of anger in normal people must be kept viable until the concluding hours of the event to maintain viewing figures“, so I may have to rethink that part of the scenario.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      Happier thy fortunes! like a rolling stone,
      Thy giddy dulness still shall lumber on,
      Safe in its heaviness, shall never stray,
      But lick up ev’ry blockhead in the way.
      – Alexander Pope
      .

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Shalimar

      I am fascinated by the news that McCarthy didn’t show up yesterday.  It only takes 5 votes to derail any Republican candidate.  If McCarthy refuses to vote for anyone other than himself, he will be showing more backbone than he did at any point during his 9 months as Speaker.

      Reply

