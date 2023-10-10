x

Heres’ the full filing in PDF form.

I am really impressed by how VoteVets has stepped forward this cycle. Not surprising since the Republicans have made it clear that they give not two shits about our national security, about the role that the military serves, or the actual human beings who put everything on the line. I guess we have Tommy Tubberville and Rs in the House and Senate to thank for something.

This isn’t an either/or situation. As in Israel, innocent civilians have been murdered by invading thugs in Ukraine. Despite Josh Hawley’s wish, America will NEVER abandon a democracy and ally in its time of need. Period. pic.twitter.com/KQi8VIUSIA — VoteVets (@votevets) October 10, 2023

I have been talking about this strategy for days. Let’s hope the wording that makes it sounds like whether they should try to do link Ukraine funding and Israel funding is the result of piss poor reporting. I cannot think of a single reason not to do that.

The Biden admin. and key lawmakers in Congress are actively discussing whether aid to Israel could be linked to more funding for Ukraine as a strategy to pass both spending priorities, according to an administration official and two Republican lawmakers. https://t.co/72lk8exu6T — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 10, 2023

