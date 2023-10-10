Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

A consequence of cucumbers

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Wowser, This Seems Like a Big Joe Biden Deal + Last Day To Register To Vote In Ohio!

Heres’ the full filing in PDF form.

⭐️

I am really impressed by how VoteVets has stepped forward this cycle.  Not surprising since the Republicans have made it clear that they give not two shits about our national security, about the role that the military serves, or the actual human beings who put everything on the line. I guess we have Tommy Tubberville and Rs in the House and Senate to thank for something.

⭐️

I have been talking about this strategy for days. Let’s hope the wording that makes it sounds like whether they should try to do link Ukraine funding and Israel funding is the result of piss poor reporting.  I cannot think of a single reason not to do that.

⭐️

Open thread

    33Comments

    2.

      Suzanne

      I hope that all Americans of Ukrainian descent, and indeed all those from Iron Curtain countries, take careful note of how much the GOP loves Putin and is indifferent to his war crimes.

    3.

      Alison Rose

      “what Trump knew”

      I’ll go with “shockingly little and yet simultaneously far too much”

      I also saw this at NYT: U.S. Envoy to NATO Says Aid to Israel Won’t Come at Ukraine’s Expense

      But now, as officials and industry executives acknowledge that they are struggling to meet some of Ukraine’s war demands, the Biden administration is rushing to send air defenses and munitions to Israel.

      That has raised questions as to whether the United States could keep pace with both conflicts without also impeding its own military readiness.

      Julianne Smith, the American ambassador to NATO, sought to head off concerns ahead of meetings this week of defense ministers at the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

      “We don’t anticipate any challenges in that regard,” Ms. Smith told journalists Tuesday, echoing earlier assurances from Washington.

      She said the United States could both “stay focused on our partnership and commitment to Israel’s security, while also meeting our commitments and promise to continue supporting Ukraine, as it defends its territory and protects all of the values that all of us hold dear here across the NATO alliance.”

      I don’t know if she’s just doing some pie-in-the-sky thinking here, but I’ll take what I can freaking get these days.

    4.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      The Biden admin. and key lawmakers in Congress are actively discussing whether aid to Israel could be linked to more funding for Ukraine as a strategy to pass both spending priorities, according to an administration official and two Republican lawmakers.

      I know this was mentioned as poor framing, but these are separate issues. There are separate cases to be made regarding each effort.

    5.

      Mousebumples

      I mentioned this in a thread yesterday, and this is totally drive by posting on my lunch break, but 2 postcard updates!

      1. No postcard thread tonight. Saturday nights for the rest of the fall election period, I believe is the plan.
      2. Postcards to Voters now has Virginia addresses for Phyllis Randall and Koran Saines. Email [email protected] to get started, or else get addresses through your preferred avenue if you’re already a PtV writer.

      Proud to be a Democrat!

    6.

      Shalimar

      I can think of one reason Ukraine and Israel aid wouldn’t be linked: Whoever is in charge of the House refuses to bring that bill up for a vote.  Hopefully that will not be a problem.  The bill would pass easily if they let it.

    9.

      rikyrah

      We can fund both Ukraine and Israel. Not an either/or situation.

      It’s a BOTH/AND situation.

       

      Their funding should be in the same stand-alone bill.

      Muthaphuckas like Hawley ain’t slick.

    12.

      Roger Moore

      The attempt to redirect aid from Ukraine is clearly more about reducing aid to Ukraine than giving it to Israel.  You can tell who is in Putin’s pocket, as if you couldn’t have done that already.

    13.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Backing Israel on this feels a little like if we had taken Russia’s side on the Ukraine conflict.

    14.

      rikyrah

      Going to keep on asking this:
      Hamas said they got help from Iran.
      Iran got the info from Russia.

       

      THE question should be :
      Where did Russia get Israeli Intelligence?

    17.

      piratedan

      maybe I’m just a tad jaded, but I believe that Hawley is being a bit histrionic here.  Hamas does not have the capabilities to overrun Israel.  Hurt it, yes, kill unarmed citizens, yes, initiate terror, certainly.  Should Israel be able to defend itself, you would think so, but some of these decisions on the deployment of their own military were made by their own government.

      I think Hawley is owned by people who adore sowing discord and distraction and with a Democrat in office, I fully believe that the Biden Administration can walk and chew gum at the same time and any news organization that gives credence to any GOP pol speaking to the goings on in foreign policy is simply a mouthpiece because there’s no honest analysis going on… imho.

    18.

      wjca

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: I know this was mentioned as poor framing, but these are separate issues. There are separate cases to be made regarding each effort.

      Philosophically, yes.  But as a practical matter (i.e. getting approval for aid to Ukraine thru the House), tying them together is a reasonable approach.

    22.

      Suzanne

      @matt: One of the best parts of that McKay Coppins piece in the Atlantic about Romney was learning just how little he thought of Josh Hawley. It honestly made me feel just the tiniest bit more positively toward Mitt.

    25.

      jonas

      @Shalimar:I can think of one reason Ukraine and Israel aid wouldn’t be linked: Whoever is in charge of the House refuses to bring that bill up for a vote.

      If we do end up in a situation where the Repubs come to the Dems begging for some votes on the Speakership, one of the demands has to be that they scotch the Hastert rule (or the more stringent versions of it that were foisted on McCarthy).

    27.

      Origuy

      Somebody damaged the Baltic Connector, a pipeline and communications cable that runs between Finland and Estonia. From the Guardian:

      Extensive damage to an undersea gas pipeline and communications cable connecting Finland and Estonia “could not have occurred by accident” and appears to be the result of a “deliberate … external act”, Finnish authorities have said.

    29.

      schrodingers_cat

      Do we know that the Orange One hasn’t given our nuclear codes to Russia? May be he didn’t want to admit he lost because he doesn’t want people to find the depth of his deception and treachery.

    32.

      prostratedragon

      @Suzanne:
      @zhena gogolia: I know and have seen what you mean, but actually something has made many in Chicago contribute to the notably Blue vote in most elections lately. Goes back at least to Rauner, who only got about 8 percent in the city in the election that he won statewide.

