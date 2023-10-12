On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

In August of 2023, I went with a group of 16 people from my church to Iceland. The purpose of the trip was to hike the Laugavegur Trail, a 55 km (34 mile) trail through the southern Icelandic highlands. The trail is quite strenuous, with some long, steep, rocky ascents and descents. Robust hiking boots and trekking poles are a must. There are also a few streams to ford. Every 9-10 km there are accommodations consisting of sleeping huts, toilets, and hot showers. The sleeping huts are cabins with (usually) one large coed room with double bunks where you just unroll your sleeping bag and sack out. They each have a kitchen with cold running water and a propane-fueled stove, so you can at least boil water for coffee and cook a hot meal. The huts accommodate 30-40 people. The toilets and showers are in separate buildings. There are also campsites for those who prefer tents.

We hired a guide, Maggnus Viking III (yes, that’s his actual name), for this hike. He and his helper, Stefan, were a huge help to us and I’m glad we had them. Experienced hikers don’t need a guide, but most of us did not have that level of experience.

The landscape is like nothing you have ever seen. I can’t describe it, so I’ll let the pictures do the talking.