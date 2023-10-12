Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – twbrandt – Iceland – The Laugavegur Trail (1/2)

On The Road – twbrandt – Iceland – The Laugavegur Trail (1/2)

by twbrandt

twbrandt

In August of 2023, I went with a group of 16 people from my church to Iceland. The purpose of the trip was to hike the Laugavegur Trail, a 55 km (34 mile) trail through the southern Icelandic highlands. The trail is quite strenuous, with some long, steep, rocky ascents and descents. Robust hiking boots and trekking poles are a must. There are also a few streams to ford. Every 9-10 km there are accommodations consisting of sleeping huts, toilets, and hot showers. The sleeping huts are cabins with (usually) one large coed room with double bunks where you just unroll your sleeping bag and sack out. They each have a kitchen with cold running water and a propane-fueled stove, so you can at least boil water for coffee and cook a hot meal. The huts accommodate 30-40 people. The toilets and showers are in separate buildings. There are also campsites for those who prefer tents.

We hired a guide, Maggnus Viking III (yes, that’s his actual name), for this hike. He and his helper, Stefan, were a huge help to us and I’m glad we had them. Experienced hikers don’t need a guide, but most of us did not have that level of experience.

The landscape is like nothing you have ever seen. I can’t describe it, so I’ll let the pictures do the talking.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (1/2) 9
‎⁨Skeiða-og Gnúpverjahreppur⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 3, 2023

This is the vehicle that drove us from Reykjavik to the trail head. Note the very serious tires.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (1/2) 8
Southern Region, IcelandAugust 3, 2023

A stop along the way. There are a lot of waterfalls in Iceland from summer glacier melt.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (1/2) 7
‎⁨Hella⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 3, 2023

The crater of an extinct volcano.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (1/2) 6
‎⁨Landmannalaugar⁩, ⁨Rangárþing ytra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 3, 2023

Laugavegur trailhead, with a hut in the background.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (1/2) 5
‎⁨Rangárþing ytra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 3, 2023

Our guide, Maggnus Viking III, giving us tips and instructions about the trail.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (1/2) 4
Southern Region, IcelandAugust 4, 2023

Along the trail. Notice the steam rising from the ground in the center midground. Iceland is very geologically active and sits on top of a limitless supply of boiling water. Most homes and buildings in Iceland are heated by pumping hot water from the ground.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (1/2) 3
‎⁨Rangárþing ytra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 4, 2023

The landscape is at once desolate and beautiful, shaped by volcanoes and glacial action.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (1/2) 2
‎⁨Rangárþing ytra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 4, 2023

Most of the vegetation is moss, with a few rooted plants finding a foothold on the rocks. Minerals such as iron and sulfur give that distinctive coloration.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (1/2) 1
‎⁨Rangárþing ytra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 5, 2023

Even in August, the ice never completely melts.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (1/2)
‎⁨Rangárþing ytra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 5, 2023

Our destination is a hut on the near shore of the lake in center midground. It took all day to get there.

