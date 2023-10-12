To paraphrase an old proverb, if you lie down with a pack of mangy, snarling, rabies-addled hyenas, you get up unable to stumble forward because of all the mangy, snarling, rabies-addled hyenas with their teeth clamped firmly onto your ass. I refer, of course, to the ongoing House GOP leadership fight. Here’s a quick status on the horserace from racing sheet Politico:

While Scalise’s allies had hoped Wednesday’s vote would propel the party to coalesce behind him, Scalise is still laboring to complete what would be a compelling rise to the House’s top spot. One bloc is refusing to back anyone besides Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Scalise’s opponent in the speaker race, even though Jordan vowed to support his foe on the floor. Then there are McCarthy loyalists, including centrists in tough districts, many who have known no other leader but the deposed Californian who never fully embraced Scalise. That’s not to mention the Republicans who simply aren’t convinced Scalise can win the 217 necessary votes on the floor… “Let’s be clear, January was a coronation,” said Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who said he remains “very reluctant” to back Scalise because of his position on government funding. “This is a competition, and it’s going to be even more difficult.”

The January “coronation” Massie is referring to was McCarthy’s epic humiliation-a-thon — a 15-round, ego-scorching siege during which McCarthy was forced to trade away every scrap of power for votes until all that was left was the gavel and fancy office suite. That serial beclowning was a stroll down the red carpet in Westminster Abbey compared to wait awaits the next speaker, according to Massie (who, it should be noted, is dumb as a stump so perhaps wrong).

Still, the signs aren’t good for Scalise. Malevolent Toxic Greene had thoughts:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is vowing to oppose her party’s nominee for speaker of the House when it comes to a vote on the floor — because he has cancer. “I like Steve Scalise, and I like him so much that I want to see him defeat cancer more than sacrifice his health in the most difficult position in Congress,” Greene wrote on Twitter. “We need a Speaker who is able to put their full efforts into defeating the communist democrats and save America.”

Christ, what an asshole! And the King of the Assholes also allegedly had thoughts:

Scalise has yet to endorse Trump’s 2024 White House campaign, which may dissuade the former president from helping to lobby detractors in Scalise’s direction, three sources familiar with the former president’s thinking told The Messenger. “Trump personally likes Steve. There’s no real animosity,” said one of the sources. “But the fact is, loyalty is a two-way street and Steve had a chance to support the [former] president but he didn’t.” “So if Trump has to work for it in Steve’s eyes, Steve is going to have to work for it in Trump’s eyes,” the source added.

The Greene creature expressing fake concern over a colleague’s health? A Donald J. Trump operative declaring that “loyalty is a two-way street”? Can any Repub top that for bald-faced hypocrisy? Yes!

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said in a Wednesday interview that she still plans to vote for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to be the next Speaker when the matter is brought to the floor for a House vote. “I would not. I plan on voting for Jim Jordan on the floor,” Mace said on CNN when asked whether she would have voted for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), the GOP nominee, had the House vote been held Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve been very vocal about this over the last couple of days: I personally cannot, in good conscience, vote for someone who attended a white supremacist conference and compared himself to David Duke,” she continued. “I would be doing an enormous disservice to the voters that I represent in South Carolina if I were to do that.”

As a member of the Misogyny & White Supremacy Party, Mace’s pivot from fake concern about women’s issues to tank McCarthy to fake concern about white supremacy to tank Scalise is a classic of the genre. Valued commenter Geminid has speculated that Mace has her eye on Lindsey Graham’s U.S. Senate seat, and if this performance is part of the audition, we must admit Mace nailed the spinning weathervane trials.

Possibly the only remaining U.S. Senator with a classic flat-top haircut put it best:

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said that the chaos in the House makes governing harder but that the Senate would moderate any extreme legislation it were to pass. “I can’t see how this makes it better,” Tester said. “But who knows? It’s been kind of a s— show there for nine or 10 months. They might get their poop in a pile and things average out here.”

Thanks, Tester. Can’t really sum it up any better than that.

