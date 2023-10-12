It's official: @cenkuygur is running for president, challenging Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, and confident that being born in Turkey won't disqualify him – a "slam dunk" if it gets to SCOTUS. https://t.co/DmgF8O2T23 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 11, 2023

Since I grew up with Armenian (and Greek) neighbors, my first thought was to wonder if Cenk Uygur timed his announcement to coincide with the destruction of Artsakh. But in reality, I doubt he has any wider perspective than What will my credulous listeners fall for?… and when it comes to foreign affairs, those listeners are sub-literate at best, and malevolent at worst.

Dave Weigel, in the Semafor article at the top:

… Democrats have ignored the president’s primary challengers, and that won’t change for Uygur. He won just 7% of the vote in his first bid for office – a longshot progressive run for Congress in southern California. And early polling of the first primary states, which found a majority of Democrats ready to support a Biden alternative, didn’t entice anyone else into the race. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who on Monday bolted the party to run as an independent candidate, was trailing Biden by between 45 and 70 points. But Uygur said that he could “break through” in a way that Biden’s other challenger, Marianne Williamson, had not. (“She’s a terrific person with great policies,” he added.) He’d learned from his House campaign that “the mainstream media, generally speaking, are grotesque liars,” and wasn’t afraid of scrutiny of his brash or suggestive on-air comments — a problem that cost him the endorsement of Bernie Sanders in his congressional race. “I don’t believe in traditional campaigning,” he said. “I will do almost all my campaigning in the media. I love diners. I love meeting actual voters. But that’s mythology, and you’re not going to diner your way into beating an incumbent president.” Uygur has a different audience than Kennedy or Williamson. He worked briefly as an MSNBC commentator, but parted ways with the network 12 years ago, focusing on building his progressive video news channel, which has 5.6 million YouTube subscribers.

So it'll be as performative as the late Pat Paulsen's runs for president. https://t.co/wnggQ0hshz — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 11, 2023

Running mate: Shaun King https://t.co/fxKxtxCMpV — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 11, 2023

As a naturalized citizen, Cenk Uygur is constitutionally ineligible to be President. But he is constitutionally eligible to take your money to pretend to run for president. Land of opportunity baby https://t.co/We36NGoBgv — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) October 11, 2023





Is this like a baseball trade where we give up nutty RFKjr and get back Cenk Uygur and a player to be named later? — Carl Feher (@CJ_Feher) October 11, 2023

??Breaking News!??

Cenk Uygur after only getting 1,324 vote on a poll on his own website asking people if he should run for president, has summited his candidacy to the Federal Election Commission! He will lose but will this bring awareness to the Armenian Geno-You-Know-what pic.twitter.com/F4EErSkRhj — Dame Pesos ?? (@cenkpesos) October 11, 2023

Cenk Uygur: Build the wall Build the wall Build the wall ?? https://t.co/vQmxLAULz3 — Angel Rivera ???????? (@AngelJRivera08) October 10, 2023