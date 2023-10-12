Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

I was promised a recession.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

This fight is for everything.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Come on, man.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

I really should read my own blog.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Late Night Open Thread: Grifters Gonna Grift, Young Turks Edition

Late Night Open Thread: Grifters Gonna Grift, Young Turks Edition

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , , ,

Since I grew up with Armenian (and Greek) neighbors, my first thought was to wonder if Cenk Uygur timed his announcement to coincide with the destruction of Artsakh. But in reality, I doubt he has any wider perspective than What will my credulous listeners fall for?… and when it comes to foreign affairs, those listeners are sub-literate at best, and malevolent at worst.

Open Thread: Grifters Gonna Grift, Young Turks Edition

Dave Weigel, in the Semafor article at the top:

Democrats have ignored the president’s primary challengers, and that won’t change for Uygur.

He won just 7% of the vote in his first bid for office – a longshot progressive run for Congress in southern California. And early polling of the first primary states, which found a majority of Democrats ready to support a Biden alternative, didn’t entice anyone else into the race. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who on Monday bolted the party to run as an independent candidate, was trailing Biden by between 45 and 70 points.

But Uygur said that he could “break through” in a way that Biden’s other challenger, Marianne Williamson, had not. (“She’s a terrific person with great policies,” he added.) He’d learned from his House campaign that “the mainstream media, generally speaking, are grotesque liars,” and wasn’t afraid of scrutiny of his brash or suggestive on-air comments — a problem that cost him the endorsement of Bernie Sanders in his congressional race.

“I don’t believe in traditional campaigning,” he said. “I will do almost all my campaigning in the media. I love diners. I love meeting actual voters. But that’s mythology, and you’re not going to diner your way into beating an incumbent president.”

Uygur has a different audience than Kennedy or Williamson. He worked briefly as an MSNBC commentator, but parted ways with the network 12 years ago, focusing on building his progressive video news channel, which has 5.6 million YouTube subscribers.


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • HumboldtBlue

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      Fuck it, I’m gonna run for president. As soon as Baud turns over his mailing and donor lists, I am off and running.

      And I’ll wear pants, like a real American, I’ll tell you that!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.