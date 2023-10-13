Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – twbrandt – Iceland – The Laugavegur Trail (2/2)

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

twbrandt

In August of 2023, I went with a group of 16 people from my church to Iceland. The purpose of the trip was to hike the Laugavegur Trail, a 55 km (34 mile) trail through the southern Icelandic highlands. The trail is quite strenuous, with some long, steep, rocky ascents and descents. Robust hiking boots and trekking poles are a must. There are also a few streams to ford. Every 9-10 km there are accommodations consisting of sleeping huts, toilets, and hot showers. The sleeping huts are cabins with (usually) one large coed room with double bunks where you just unroll your sleeping bag and sack out. They each have a kitchen with cold running water and a propane-fueled stove, so you can at least boil water for coffee and cook a hot meal. The huts accommodate 30-40 people. The toilets and showers are in separate buildings. There are also campsites for those who prefer tents.

This is the last set of pictures from this trip.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (2/2) 3
‎⁨Rangárþing eystra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 6, 2023

The foreground is all volcanic rock deposited by glacial action. NASA tested its lunar rovers here, under the assumption that this more or less resembled the surface of the moon.

Game of Thrones, Lord of the Ring and The Hobbit, and other movies and TV shows that take place in otherworldly locations were filmed in this region.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (2/2) 2
‎⁨Rangárþing eystra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 6, 2023

Unicorn mountain.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (2/2) 1
‎⁨Rangárþing eystra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 7, 2023

A view of Eyjafjallajökull, the volcano that erupted in 2010 that shut down all air traffic across the north Atlantic and northern Europe for several weeks. I can’t pronounce it either.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - The Laugavegur Trail (2/2)
‎⁨Rangárþing eystra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩August 8, 2023

On the last day of the hike we went into this lovely gorge.

