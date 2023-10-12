(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Housekeeping note: It has been quite the day here at the bunker! Nothing bad, something actually quite good, but it has made today very hectic. Tomorrow and Saturday will be as well. I’m hoping to get an Israel-Hamas war update in for you all sometime over the weekend, but for now just some by the numbers Ukraine war updates.

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The immediate priority is to digitize the entire supply accounting for the defense forces – address of the President of Ukraine I wish you health, dear Ukrainians! The main points of today: I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. As always, the commanders reported on the situation at the front – the main directions and the most contested areas. What the occupiers are trying to do, and our rebuff. Special attention is currently being paid to both Kharkiv region and the South, as well as Donetsk region, especially the battles near Avdiivka. I am grateful to every warrior and every unit for their resilience. In general, we have reason to commend the 53rd and 110th Separate Mechanized Brigades, the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, and our powerful 79th Airborne Assault Brigade. Only these days, and only the warriors of these brigades have already destroyed hundreds of occupier’s armored vehicles. Of course, I cannot but mention the results of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade, which is fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Thank you, warriors! Traditionally accurate. Today at the Staff meeting, we discussed, among other things, how to provide our warriors with more of our own Ukrainian weapons capabilities. We are grateful to every leader, every country that helps us with weapons, equipment, and ammunition. And we are doing everything to increase the supplies. By the way, yesterday’s “Ramstein” meeting helped with this. But it is evident that the state’s fundamental course is our own production, our own weapons, equipment, our own ammunition for all positions needed for the defense forces. Everything – from missiles and drones to armored vehicles and ammunition of the required calibers. The Minister of Strategic Industries has already presented reports to me on several fronts: “armor,” missiles, and ATGMs. Today, at the Staff meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations presented a report on EW – electronic warfare. We are developing a comprehensive program for all these directions with clear timelines and volumes. Another immediate priority is to digitize the entire supply accounting for the defense forces. Digitalization will provide a clear understanding of how our warriosr are being supplied and where deficits are occurring and how they are being filled. This is crucial so that we can promptly show every one of our partners information about each unit of weaponry supplied. It’s essential that the reports here in Kyiv match the actual facts on the front lines. I also received a report from the Foreign Intelligence Service on the situation around Israel and the Middle East region in general at the Staff meeting. We are monitoring all the information and maintaining contacts with partners to prevent destabilization. We clearly understand that the only one interested in the worst-case scenario is our enemy. I’m grateful to everyone worldwide who is making efforts to prevent an explosion in the Middle East and to hold terrorists accountable for their actions against Israel – against children, women, and ordinary people. We also remember the citizens of other countries who have been taken hostage or killed by terrorists. There are Ukrainians among the casualties. My condolences to all who have lost their loved ones! This is extremely important – and important for everyone in the world, even for those who may not yet understand it – that terrorists always be held accountable for the evil they inflict. A few more points. There are the first sanctions from the United States against companies that have violated the globally established price caps for Russian oil. Thank you for taking such a sanctions step. It is important to continue the pressure and deprive Russia of the ability to finance aggression through any energy resources. There is a decision by the International Olympic Committee, which suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee. Everyone in the world should respect the territorial integrity of nations and the UN Charter. And if someone in Russia thinks they can use sports and the Olympic movement as a weapon, that will definitely not work. Thank you to everyone who defends the principles of Olympism. And a long-awaited step for historical truth. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the Holodomor of 1932-33 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people. Grateful to all the members of the PACE who voted for such recognition. Justice is always stronger. Thank you to everyone who defends Ukraine! Glory to our strong people! Glory to Ukraine!

The Russians appear to have decided to throw a whole lot of whatever they’ve got at Avdiivka.

Avdiivka. We are holding our ground. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end. We must all remember this. @ZelenskyyUA 📷 Oleg Palchyk pic.twitter.com/pt6qSEHCr3 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 12, 2023

I have thoroughly reviewed a video recorded on the morning of October 12th, which includes aerial footage of the Avdiivka area and its immediate surroundings. After comparing the video with satellite imagery from the previous week, I have identified a total of 58 new vehicles… pic.twitter.com/3OFhq6yQHg — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 13, 2023

Medium Confidence: 6

More from Tatarigami. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

In recent days, Avdiivka, an operationally vital settlement near Donetsk, emerged as a frontline hotspot. Our team has prepared this brief follow-up report to offer an overview of recent developments that took place between October 10th and 11th. 🧵Thread: pic.twitter.com/rI8HKzN0Ko — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 12, 2023

2/ On October 10th, Russian forces launched a ground offensive from Krasnohorivka and Vodiane, aiming to encircle Avdiivka. This assault featured an unusual use of armored vehicles, departing from their prior reluctance in large-scale armored attacks. On October 10th, Russian forces launched a ground offensive from Krasnohorivka and Vodiane, aiming to encircle Avdiivka. This assault featured an unusual use of armored vehicles, departing from their prior reluctance in large-scale armored attacks. 3/ The significant number of tanks and APCs highlights the Russian forces’ intention for swift and overwhelming offensives on the flank and rear. They used artillery, air support, and their armored units to suppress, overrun, and at times, capture Ukrainian positions. The significant number of tanks and APCs highlights the Russian forces’ intention for swift and overwhelming offensives on the flank and rear. They used artillery, air support, and their armored units to suppress, overrun, and at times, capture Ukrainian positions. 4/ Yet, Russian forces’ advance decelerated. Despite reaching the northeast of Stepove, a rear area of Avdiivka, they faced minefields, anti-tank resistance, and artillery fire, resulting in significant losses and hindering their ability to exploit their initial success. Yet, Russian forces’ advance decelerated. Despite reaching the northeast of Stepove, a rear area of Avdiivka, they faced minefields, anti-tank resistance, and artillery fire, resulting in significant losses and hindering their ability to exploit their initial success. 5/ Our most conservative estimate suggests that the Russian side suffered a minimum of 36 vehicle losses, which include abandoned, damaged, or destroyed vehicles. These losses predominantly consist of APCs, tanks of various configurations, and transportation vehicles. 6/ It is premature to say whether Russian forces will achieve substantial advances in the upcoming days, given the challenging situation for both sides. However, it is already clear that the assault has proven to be highly costly for the attackers It is premature to say whether Russian forces will achieve substantial advances in the upcoming days, given the challenging situation for both sides. However, it is already clear that the assault has proven to be highly costly for the attackers 7/ We conclude that our prior concerns about the Russian reserves were justified, as they were able to allocate resources for this operation, despite their concurrent operations in Kupiansk and in the South. However, their offensive capabilities appear to be still limited. 8/ This update was compiled using a blend of satellite imagery and OSINT sources. This update was compiled using a blend of satellite imagery and OSINT sources. Geolocation: @EjShahid @blinzka @GeoConfirmed @AndrewPerpetua @Deepstate_UA Photos and videos: @NOELreports @bayraktar_1love The video links are provided in the image descriptions. 9/ I kindly ask you to like and share the initial message in this thread. The ‘Frontelligence Insight’ project will release a significant update next week, so don’t forget to follow. These materials and imagery are available thanks to the support received through Buy Me A Coffee

DeepState latest update on Avdiivka and Bakhmut engagements.https://t.co/vhJnDT5Aji pic.twitter.com/2g1EzgBTud — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 12, 2023

The 59th brigade of Ukraine fighting Russians on one of the flanks on Avdiivka front. Video by @vkrainets https://t.co/m1C1c17Rv8 pic.twitter.com/drDELe3eri — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 12, 2023

Repelling one of Russian attacks on Avdiivka front. https://t.co/R4RLQ7LoAN pic.twitter.com/WhxyTdhOST — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 12, 2023

As said, Javelin strike on Russian BMP, Avdiivka fronthttps://t.co/r5kezSSjJI pic.twitter.com/abGwUai0f4 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 12, 2023

Hroza:

Police identified all those killed in missile attack on cafe in Hroza. Russia is responsible for death of 59 local residents. All victims are local residents. Entire families of several generations are gone. 19 people were identified using mobile DNA laboratories. One victim, a… pic.twitter.com/Mz0iU2Rq1L — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 12, 2023

Police identified all those killed in missile attack on cafe in Hroza. Russia is responsible for death of 59 local residents. All victims are local residents. Entire families of several generations are gone. 19 people were identified using mobile DNA laboratories. One victim, a 60-year-old man, was identified by forensic experts as having 20 body parts. We remember. We will not forgive.

We talked to the survivors from Hroza after one of the bloodiest Russian attacks and tried to tell their stories.#DecodingUkraine https://t.co/cUOYUXuNbB pic.twitter.com/vI5zmCrNKb — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 12, 2023

Between Horlivka and Yasynuvata:

A bridge between Horlivka and Yasynuvata was destroyed. Also Russian 3-STS "Akhmat" armored vehicle can be seen destroyed under the bridge.

Judging by the fact that the bridge was destroyed during the large scale Russian attack on Avdiivka, one can assume that the idea behind… pic.twitter.com/7Jm9g1b1L2 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 12, 2023

I did not see this coming!

IOC Executive Board suspends Russian Olympic Committee with immediate effect. IOC statement: pic.twitter.com/vS7YoT1MLx — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) October 12, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Met with the new Ambassador of Great Britain to 🇺🇦@MartinHarrisOBE ☺️ pic.twitter.com/0sKqxmnwI9 — Patron (@PatronDsns) October 12, 2023

And there’s a new slideshow at Patron’s official TikTok. Those don’t embed here, so click across and give it a look if you like.

Open thread!