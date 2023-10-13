Yes, it’s significant, there will be repercussions… but at least the dead bodies are, so far, metaphorical. Gallows humor — preferably with the entire GOP caucus up on the platform!

Yesterday was 3 minutes and today was 2 minutes! The Republican majority is hard at work! https://t.co/VahvYhVjyv — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) October 12, 2023

Area men discover they weren’t actually more qualified for a job a woman did very well. https://t.co/nuZrajpPJd — Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) October 13, 2023

Notice from @WhipKClark to Democrats: “Members are advised that House Republicans are planning to adjourn and votes are no longer expected in the House today.” She tells them Speaker votes are still possible tomorrow so they should stay and DC and vote for @RepJeffries. pic.twitter.com/PyWcBtAujQ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 12, 2023





There's some reverse time dilation thing. We appear to be watching Steve Scalise recapitulate Kev's 9 month speakership in 24 hours. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2023

Perhaps they could simply select one Speaker for each of the currently scheduled crises? Sort of like disposable gloves? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2023

Ever, Rep. Rogers?

Republicans are getting nervous about the paralysis.@RepDaveJoyce calls for empowering McHenry for 30, 45 or 60 days.@RepMikeRogersAL says no; Scalise was chosen so he's "gonna be the person that's our next speaker if we get a speaker, ever." "EVER."https://t.co/7JIMMmL5pM — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 12, 2023

Strong 'that's a shame' energy from Big Kev https://t.co/VFoDv9ps5T pic.twitter.com/ThQi8wG1jI — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2023

Pssst. Scalise is/was a lousy whip. He couldn’t count the votes if his life depended on it https://t.co/o8thjwmjD8 — jim manley (@jamespmanley) October 12, 2023

Gym Jordan, not giving up yet..

If Scalise can’t get the votes and McCarthy is not an option, the hard right members are almost certainly banking on the fact that the more centrist faction of the House GOP would vote for Jim Jordan rather than cutting a deal with Democrats. https://t.co/sWQLZ9Jrlv — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) October 13, 2023

They could just….. not vote for him https://t.co/FQekVFFdLj — Alec (@CincinnatiDem24) October 13, 2023