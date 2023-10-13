Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday the 13th Open Thread: The GOP Speaker Race Is A Relatively *Minor* Horrorshow

Yes, it’s significant, there will be repercussions… but at least the dead bodies are, so far, metaphorical. Gallows humor — preferably with the entire GOP caucus up on the platform!

Ever, Rep. Rogers?

Gym Jordan, not giving up yet..

    1. 1.

      AlaskaReader

      The depths of depravity into which unvarnished capitalism can plunge mortal souls is incalculable.

      If you live in a state which draws it’s primary revenue from fossil fuels,

      …or care about your own future,

      …you may be interested in this.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      If Scalise can’t get the votes and McCarthy is not an option, the hard right members are almost certainly banking on the fact that the more centrist faction of the House GOP would vote for Jim Jordan rather than cutting a deal with Democrats

      I would think the so called “centrists” understand that that would be capitulating to the hard right if they did that. There would be no coming back from that.

    4. 4.

      gene108

      Unlike the Democrat Party, individual Republicans stand up for their principles and core beliefs. They do not compromise to appease powerful special interests like the Democrat Party does. The impasse to select a Speaker shows a Party, whose members are firm in their core beliefs and not easily corrupted.

      // I’m surprised media hasn’t gone with some variation of this notion to justify Republican dysfunction.

    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: The rules for partisan hardball that Republicans established during the first Dubya term, post-9/11 era, when they could vote as a solid bloc and Democrats were cowed and split, are still in place. But they don’t have the coordination or the level of popular support any more. So they’re left with nothing. Cooperating with the other party is anathema but they’re split between the extreme right and the extreme extreme right.

      It’s strange to me–I’m used to seeing Republicans do what they’re told; Democrats are supposed to be the ones who form circular firing squads.

