Yes, it’s significant, there will be repercussions… but at least the dead bodies are, so far, metaphorical. Gallows humor — preferably with the entire GOP caucus up on the platform!
Yesterday was 3 minutes and today was 2 minutes! The Republican majority is hard at work! https://t.co/VahvYhVjyv
— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) October 12, 2023
Area men discover they weren’t actually more qualified for a job a woman did very well. https://t.co/nuZrajpPJd
— Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) October 13, 2023
Notice from @WhipKClark to Democrats: “Members are advised that House Republicans are planning to adjourn and votes are no longer expected in the House today.”
She tells them Speaker votes are still possible tomorrow so they should stay and DC and vote for @RepJeffries. pic.twitter.com/PyWcBtAujQ
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 12, 2023
There's some reverse time dilation thing. We appear to be watching Steve Scalise recapitulate Kev's 9 month speakership in 24 hours.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2023
Perhaps they could simply select one Speaker for each of the currently scheduled crises? Sort of like disposable gloves?
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2023
Ever, Rep. Rogers?
Republicans are getting nervous about the paralysis.@RepDaveJoyce calls for empowering McHenry for 30, 45 or 60 days.@RepMikeRogersAL says no; Scalise was chosen so he's "gonna be the person that's our next speaker if we get a speaker, ever."
"EVER."https://t.co/7JIMMmL5pM
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 12, 2023
Strong 'that's a shame' energy from Big Kev https://t.co/VFoDv9ps5T pic.twitter.com/ThQi8wG1jI
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2023
Pssst. Scalise is/was a lousy whip. He couldn’t count the votes if his life depended on it https://t.co/o8thjwmjD8
— jim manley (@jamespmanley) October 12, 2023
Gym Jordan, not giving up yet..
If Scalise can’t get the votes and McCarthy is not an option, the hard right members are almost certainly banking on the fact that the more centrist faction of the House GOP would vote for Jim Jordan rather than cutting a deal with Democrats. https://t.co/sWQLZ9Jrlv
— Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) October 13, 2023
They could just….. not vote for him https://t.co/FQekVFFdLj
— Alec (@CincinnatiDem24) October 13, 2023
Appears Jordan also has a math problem.
Hearing from multiple House Rs who say they are a "hard no" or a "likely no" on him
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 13, 2023
https://t.co/YO4RtV4g85 pic.twitter.com/vYMmnyHLgo
— The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) October 13, 2023
