‘Republicans Eat Their Young’ – Straight from the Horses Mouth

Truth from the liar-in-chief!  I would not have predicted that.

I know, I can’t normally listen to him, either. But it’s only a few seconds, and it’s totally worth it.

⭐️

Sunday seems like a great time to mock our opponents, who at this point are also our enemies!

But wait, there’s more!

This left me in tears.

Pete Davidson opening on YouTube:

⭐️

It wouldn’t be Balloon Juice if we didn’t careen from mockery to serious, from sadness to joy, from anger to tears, from snark to heartfelt sharing.

Totally open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      Wow, I looked it up — had no idea Pete Davidson’s father died on 9/11. He was a firefighter for Ladder 118. “He was last seen running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Center just before the building was destroyed when the Twin Towers collapsed.” Heartbreaking.

      Also, um…was that what TIFG was supposed to say????

      Reply
    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      My husband: “I don’t know who Pete Davidson is.”

      Me: “Benedict Cumberbatch’s student.”

      Husband: “Oh, him! 😂”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anoniminous

      I said last night, Israel is making a huge bet Hezbollah won’t get involved.

      This AM: Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire amid fears of regional escalation

      “Israel has declared its northern border with Lebanon a closed military zone after deadly clashes with Hezbollah as fears grow of the opening of another front amid an ongoing bombardment of Gaza Strip.”

      and

      “Israel has also struck the airports in Syria’s Aleppo and Damascus in an apparent effort to prevent Iran from using Syria to enter the conflict. ”

      I’d say regional escalation has already occurred.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TaMara

      (And neither should you.)

      @LordAvebury: I’m going to say this as nicely as I can, because all of us FPers have addressed this. We don’t get paid, we provide content to you free of charge and we do the best we can. Until another source comes along that makes it easy to embed and to find news items quickly, we’ll all do our best but will still use twitter.

      You and your scolding can find somewhere else to get content if you so please.

      Until then, unless you want to provide us $$ for our time writing these posts, honey, hush.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @CaseyL: I was going to ask what an ICE car is, because I have never heard that before, but I figured it out.

      ICE = Internal combustion engine.

      From your article:

      This year’s Australian national Dyson Award winner tells us more about the bolt-on REVR retrofit kit he’s developing, that aims to convert ICE cars to practical, efficient hybrids for less than US$3,200, taking less than a day to install.

      It sounds like a bonkers proposition from the outset, but RMIT University design student Alexander Burton is well into prototyping the most mechanically complex part of the system: the flat, power-dense, liquid-cooled 50-kW motor designed to sandwich in between your wheel and brake disc.

      bonkers.  That word doesn’t get used enough.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @CaseyL: A fatal flaw is likely “unsprung weight”. You’re adding a lot of mass to the suspension, so the ride and tire-meets-the-road characteristics change a lot. It’s a solvable problem with enough time and money, but it’s never going to be as good as a clean-sheet design.

      With all that said, maybe it would be fine for short commutes, “city cars”, and similar applications.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      smith

      I think we are faced with an interesting timing issue with regards to TFG. The corporate media is assiduously avoiding reporting much about his obvious mental decline (they’re too busy pointing out that Biden is old. Did you know Biden is old?), but seems like every day there’s a new incident that shows pretty clearly how far his already limited mind is wandering. He’s said that Jeb Bush started the Iraq war, that Obama is currently president, that windmills are killing whales, and of course his praise for Hamas. There’s also how he acted when he attended  2 and half days of his fraud trial in NY — he seemed like someone barely hanging on to any fragment of self-control with only two fingernails.

      This is going to get worse. He’s edging inexorably towards the cliff, and he still has to weather the loss of his businesses and a big chunk of his wealth in the expected outcome of the fraud trial, and hopefully guilty verdicts for Chesebro and Powell, and most likely will have to sit through two criminal trials of his own (I’m assuming that the DC and GA trials will take place this year, and “Judge” Cannon will successfully move the FL trial to 2024). He couldn’t even make it through 3 days in the NY trial. How is he going to last through months of required attendance at two criminal trials where his personal freedom is on the line?

      I really believe a serious breakdown is coming. The timing problem is that I think it’s to the advantage of Dems if he wins the nomination before a final breakdown that forces even the media and at least some Rs to acknowledge that he’s too incompetent even to decide what to have for breakfast, much less to sit in the oval office. That would leave the GQP in a dire situation, looking to find and fund a replacement candidate at short notice. Unfortunately, at the rate he’s going they may end up with enough time to slot in a plausible-looking fascist like Youngkin, and we’ll be back to discussing whether Biden is too old, or if he’s really, really too old.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @smith: They won’t be able to just slot another candidate in. The GOP is too divided. It will be the speakers debacle on steroids.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Alison Rose

      @Villago Delenda Est: Pete really seems like a good guy. I love how crazy it drives some incel dudes that he dates all these beautiful women when he’s not as conventionally attractive. Ted Cruz even whined about that once. It’s like, maybe because he’s nice to them and respects them??? Most women who date men would rather be with a guy who is average looking but kind and funny and thoughtful than a gorgeous man who is a total asshole. When women do end up with total assholes, it’s usually because he pretended to be nice in the beginning.

      Reply

